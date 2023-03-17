Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Bournemouth heads to Aston Villa on Saturday, riding a surge of momentum that could help it escape the bottom three with another result (watch live, 11am online via Peacock Premium).
The 18th-place Cherries beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out and will be buzzing to visit Villa Park, where a win could see them as far as three points clear of the bottom three.
STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs BOURNEMOUTH
Villa sits 11th with 35 points, one of a host of clubs still capable of capturing seventh place and a spot in Europe.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Bournemouth.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Leon Bailey will be looking to make amends for the penalty he conceded in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Bailey’s looked quite good under Unai Emery, and his connection with in-form and sneaky postseason honors candidate Ollie Watkins could prove vital to this game and the top-half charge.
Philip Billing looks the sort of leader that can help prod a big finish out of Bournemouth, who has in Dango Outtara the electric injection it wanted from the January transfer market. Neto will matter quite a bit, too, for a team which is still conceding chances.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot), Adam Smith (groin)