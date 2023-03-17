Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Can Chelsea continue its upward momentum when ornery Everton visits Stamford Bridge for Week 28 of the Premier League season (watch live, 11am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Blues’ top-end defending — fourth-fewest goals allowed — is finally getting some offensive help with five goals scored in back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.

Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news Southampton vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news Brentford vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Follow @NicholasMendola