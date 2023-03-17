Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot), Adam Smith (groin)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (back)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Wout Faes (suspension), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (illness)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Antony (illness)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Anthony Gordon (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (groin), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (knee)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (foot), Michail Antonio (calf)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)