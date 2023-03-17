Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 17, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham currently find themselves in pole position, but inconsistent performances and questions over Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager have allowed Liverpool back into the race after recovering from their horrendous start to the season.

Newcastle looked like breaking into the top-four during the first half of the season, but the Magpies have begun to slide down the table, with Brighton made a dark-horse push for a first-ever appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Tottenham: Southampton (A), Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Brighton (H – to be rescheduled), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Newcastle (A – to be reschedule), Manchester United (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET
Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: WWLWW
Liverpool’s last 5 results: LWWDW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WDDDL
Brighton’s last 5 results: WDDWD

Key injuries

Tottenham: OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee – out until mid/late March), Yves Bissouma (broken foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Liverpool: OUT: Luis Diaz (knee – out until after international break), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Newcastle: OUT: Joelinton (suspension – two games remaining), Emil Krafth (torn ACL – out for season), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)

Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Premier League top-four odds (As of March 7, 2023)

Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: -125
Tottenham: +200
Newcastle: +240
Brighton: +550

Prediction for Premier League top-four

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Newcastle United looks to kick off the Premier League weekend by putting heat on its top-four rivals with a visit to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday (Watch live, 4pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies beat Wolves last time out to reclaim fifth place on the Premier League table, and they can move within a point of fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand by winning this one.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs NEWCASTLE

Forest sits 14th on the table but that’s just two points clear of the bottom three, four away the basement. The Tricky Trees have claimed just two of the last 15 points available to them — draws with Man City and Everton — and count multi-goal losses to Spurs, West Ham, and Fulham among them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Forest has kept just one clean sheet since the calendar turned to February and that was against finish-challenged Leeds United. Forest boss Steve Cooper would normally look to Brennan Johnson, but the striker is questionable for the match. Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi are out, too. Can Emmanuel Dennis lead the line if needed?

Newcastle got another goal from Miguel Almiron to beat Wolves, and Eddie Howe will hope this means the start of another hot streak for the Paraguayan. Meanwhile, the show’s been all about Bruno Guimaraes in the midfield and Sven Botman at the back. But can Nick Pope get over his possession foibles? The incredible shot stopper has been collecting gaffes the past month or so.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (groin), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Anthony Gordon (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action, and an old friend is coming into the visitors entrance with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Patrick Vieira could really use a win for his Palace on Sunday, while Arsenal is planning on another three point in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.

Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes certainly will challenge them.

Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Southampton vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host Tottenham at St Mary’s on Saturday in a huge game for both teams as they’re scrapping away to reach their target.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v TOTTENHAM

Ruben Selles saw his Saints side put in a limp performance as they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Wednesday and missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. Southampton are just two points from safety heading into this game but time is running out for the Saints to save themselves and they have a very tough remaining schedule.

Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and after winning three of their last four games in the Premier League they are in fourth place. They have a four-point cushion over fifth-place Newcastle but the latter have two games in-hand over Spurs. Antonio Conte’s future remains up in the air and Harry Kane and Co. are in a familiar last-season scramble to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as another trophyless season has arrived for Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Tottenham.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.

Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Brentford vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

High-flying Brentford host struggling Leicester at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as the Bees are chasing their European dreams.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v LEICESTER

Thomas Frank’s side beat Southampton 2-0 in midweek to get back to winning ways. They were on a 12-game unbeaten run before their shock defeat at Everton last weekend but Ivan Toney grabbed a goal and an assist against Saints to keep Brentford in the hunt for European qualification. The Bees actually have a chance of challenging for a top four finish. Remarkable.

Leicester City would love to be in that position but this season Brendan Rodgers is watching on in horror as the Foxes have been sucked back into the relegation scrap. Their talented squad is struggling for confidence and they’ve lost four straight games, including a home battering against Chelsea last weekend. They’re only out of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Leicester.

How to watch Brentford vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

This Brentford fairytale shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Ivan Toney continues to bang in the goals, they are so tough to play against and the job Thomas Frank has done makes him a serious contender for Premier League manager of the season. The Bees are full of confidence, play with no fear and are incredible at home. The west London side have such a small budget and continue to punch well above their weight.

Leicester are in freefall and all season long they’ve been a very streaky team. At the moment they are relying heavily on James Maddison to drag them out of trouble but he can’t do it all on his own. Defensively they are making big mistakes and they are being overrun in midfield and their strikers aren’t finishing the chances Maddison is creating. All of that adds up to big problems for the Foxes. Surely they have too much quality to go down? Maybe not.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Wout Faes (suspension), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed)

