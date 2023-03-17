Southampton host Tottenham at St Mary’s on Saturday in a huge game for both teams as they’re scrapping away to reach their target.

Ruben Selles saw his Saints side put in a limp performance as they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Wednesday and missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. Southampton are just two points from safety heading into this game but time is running out for the Saints to save themselves and they have a very tough remaining schedule.

Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and after winning three of their last four games in the Premier League they are in fourth place. They have a four-point cushion over fifth-place Newcastle but the latter have two games in-hand over Spurs. Antonio Conte’s future remains up in the air and Harry Kane and Co. are in a familiar last-season scramble to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as another trophyless season has arrived for Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Tottenham.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.

Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

