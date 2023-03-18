Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action, and an old friend is coming into the visitors entrance with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Patrick Vieira could really use a win for his Palace on Sunday, while Arsenal is planning on another three point in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown.

Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.

Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes certainly will challenge them.

Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

