It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action saw them crash out of the competition on penalty kicks, with Crystal Palace next on the agenda.
They thought an old friend was coming into the visitors entrance at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) but Patrick Vieira was fired by struggling Palace in a surprise move.
Arsenal is planning on another three points in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown, while Palace are badly out of form and now without a manager.
WATCH ARSENAL v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE
Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.
Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes and then losing on penalty kicks will certainly challenge them.
Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club), Sam Johnstone (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Vicente Guaita (hamstring),