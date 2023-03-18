Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth heads to Aston Villa on Saturday, riding a surge of momentum that could help it escape the bottom three with another result (watch live, 11am online via Peacock Premium).

The 18th-place Cherries beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out and will be buzzing to visit Villa Park, where a win could see them as far as three points clear of the bottom three.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs BOURNEMOUTH

Villa sits 11th with 35 points, one of a host of clubs still capable of capturing seventh place and a spot in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Premier League table, 2022-23 season Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Brentford vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leon Bailey will be looking to make amends for the penalty he conceded in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Bailey’s looked quite good under Unai Emery, and his connection with in-form and sneaky postseason honors candidate Ollie Watkins could prove vital to this game and the top-half charge.

Philip Billing looks the sort of leader that can help prod a big finish out of Bournemouth, who has in Dango Outtara the electric injection it wanted from the January transfer market. Neto will matter quite a bit, too, for a team which is still conceding chances.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot), Adam Smith (groin)

Follow @NicholasMendola