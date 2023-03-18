Everton snatches point from Chelsea

By Mar 18, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea’s defense let it down for a change, as the Blues momentum was slowed by Everton in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ellis Simms cooked veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly to score his first Premier League on the edge of stoppage time to give Sean Dyche’s men another valuable point In their fight for PL safety.

Joao Felix gave Chelsea a lead and Kai Havertz restored it after Abdoulaye Doucoure brought Everton level in the 69th minute.

Chelsea had been eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. Instead, it’s 38 points and 10th place ahead of Aston Villa on goal differential.

Everton remains 15th on the Premier League table. Even though that’s just two points off 18th and three points off the PL cellar, Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances like this are the key to more belief.

Dyche’s disagreeable Toffees expose Chelsea attitude

It’s not that Chelsea’s men didn’t work, or that Graham Potter didn’t tell them to fight for their points at Stamford Bridge.

Rather, this is all about Sean Dyche’s men showing up ready to work harder than their foes even when trailing, and to never say die on the occasion.

And that would’ve been apparent to anyone even if Everton didn’t manage their second equalizer, which was as feel-good as it gets considering it was (mostly) homegrown Ellis Simms just taking a world-class defender in Kalidou Koulibaly to mat.

If there’s anything more Sean Dyche than coming back from down twice thanks to two big, ornery scorers bulling their way to goals, we’re not sure what it is.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter now has a couple of weeks to make sure there’s nothing less Graham Potter than throwing up two leads at home.

Chelsea vs Everton player ratings: Stars of the Show

Joao Felix: His pairing with Kai Havertz up top — Christian Pulisic was slotted to play on the left but ended up doing the dirty work deeper in the pitch — yielded plenty of chances. There’s naivete there, but it’s working.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: Frank Lampard didn’t want anything to do with the midfielder, and that’s proving to look downright silly. A goal and an assist amidst less than 30 touches.

Michael Keane: This was a Sean Dyche center back performances. Keane had 11 clearances, eight by header, to go with nine recoveries.

Chelsea vs Everton player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Everton has to love this point, which comes before meeting Tottenham (April 3) and Manchester United (April 8) in a six-day span.

Chelsea has a tricky four days ahead of it after the international break, with surging Aston Vila (April 1) and wounded and theoretically ornery Liverpool (April 4).

Joao Felix goal video: Chelsea takes second-half lead

Abdoulaye Doucoure goal video: GDS sees header over the line

Kai Havertz goal video: German slots penalty to restore lead

Ellis Simms goal video: Academy phenom gets first PL goal

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Conte loses the plot as Southampton erase two-goal deficit for vital point vs Tottenham

By and Mar 18, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton erased a two-goal deficit with less than 15 minutes to play to snatch a vital point and a 3-3 draw with Tottenham at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

After the game Antonio Conte vented his frustration at his players, and the club, in an incredible set of interviews and post-match press conference as Daniel Levy made decide to end his reign.

The result leaves Tottenham (49 points) 4th in the Premier League table, having needlessly missed their chance to leapfrog Manchester United (50 points) for 3rd. The point moves Southampton (23 points) to within a point of West Ham and Bournemouth in 18th and 19th, respectively, but now three points away from safety following results elsewhere on Saturday.

Both sides were forced into a pair of first-half substitutions with players dropping like flies all over the field. Richarlison went off after five minutes, followed by Armel Bella-Kotchap in the 8th minute, then came Jan Bednarek in the 34th and Ben Davies three minutes after him.

Southampton looked like they would make it to halftime with the game still scoreless, until Son Heung-min found Pedro Porro with a brilliant through ball and the Spanish right back lashed the ball over the head of Gavin Bazunu, off the underside of the crossbar and in.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON vs TOTTENHAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

The lead lasted all of 44 seconds into the second half, as Che Adams raced in behind to touch home Theo Walcott’s cross just after the restart.

Harry Kane headed Tottenham back in front in the 65th minute, when Dejan Kulusevski lofted a fantastic left-footed cross to the back post. Spurs’ all-time record goal-scorer rose highest and snuck it just under the crossbar to make it 2-1. It was 3-1 after 74 minutes, as Ivan Perisic hit a bouncing ball through traffic to score his first Premier League goal.

Southampton refused to go down without a fight, though, with Sekou Mara heading the ball down to Walcott atop the six-yard box to sweep it home and give St. Mary’s hope once more.

Hope is a dangerous thing, as they say, especially against a side fighting and scrapping for its survival in the top flight of English football. There were real questions over the minimal contact that Pape Matar Sarr made with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 90th minute, but video review upheld the on-field penalty decision and James Ward-Prowse put it where Fraser Forster simply could not get it to snatch an unlikely point for Saints.

Antonio Conte furious at Tottenham’s players

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte did not hold back or mince his words. 

He also said this to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. Safe to say he is far from happy. 

Conte then said the following in his press conference after the game when asked if he thought it was a penalty kick for Southampton’s equalizer: 

“If we are going to discuss the penalty it means we don’t want to see other situations. For the penalty for me it was not a penalty. I stop, we close the situation. The worst situation is what was happening on the pitch. What has been happening in the last few months, what is happening in my second season.

“I think that it’s the right moment to speak because I think that after this performance, for me this is unacceptable. We are winning 3-1, in control of the game and you are able to concede two goals and to risk, because also Fraser made a fantastic save in one situation. I think it’s much better to go into the problem, because the problem is that for another time we showed that we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.

“Before today I prefer to hide this situation and to try to speak, to try to improve the spirit, the situation, with the words, With a lot of situations. Because about tactical or technical aspect, this is one situation. The most important thing if you want to become a strong team, if you want to become competitive, if you want to fight to win, is the desire, the fire that you need to have in your eyes , in your heart, and you have to show this in every moment. In every moment. If I have to compare last season and this season, we have to improve, but now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team, anything can happen, in any moment. Today is the last situation.”

Stars of the show; Southampton vs Tottenham player ratings

Southampton vs Tottenham
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Southampton will continue their fight to stay in the Premier League on Sunday, April 2 (9 am ET) when they visit another side currently in the bottom-four, West Ham (24 points – 18th place). Tottenham will head to Goodison Park to face another relegation battler in Everton on Monday, April 3.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.

Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Ranking Premier League Player of the Season candidates

By Mar 18, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

We are entering the final months of the 2022-23 season and now is a good time to start thinking about the candidates for Premier League Player of the Season.

It’s not that easy this season, is it?

From Erling Haaland banging in goals galore to Arsenal’s youngsters shinning and talisman across the league carrying their teams, this award could be heading to some very different places.

Below is a look at the Premier League Player of the Season contenders heading into the home stretch.

Ranking the Premier League Player of the Season candidates

7. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

KDB leads the Premier League in assists once again and his silky passes and crosses drive this Manchester City side. He has had dips in form this season and has struggled a little with injuries but he still delivers mind-boggling moments consistently and is always hungry to deliver. He is the kind of character you His connection with Erling Haaland has been particularly strong and KDB is ready to lead City to a late-season trophy push.

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

He has hit the 20-goal marker in the Premier League for the sixth time in nine full PL seasons in his career. The other three seasons he scored 17, 18 and 17. His consistency is remarkable and Kane is on track to beat his best-ever PL haul of 30. As well as becoming Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer, his importance to the way they play is clear. With Heung-min Son having a poor season, Spurs will be worried about Kane suffering from a bad back late in the season from all the carrying he’s done this campaign…

5. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford’s main man has 15 goals and is leading their unlikely charge for Europe. The Bees and Toney were supposed to be a bit of a one-season wonder but that isn’t the case. Toney has developed his game and like Kane, he links up play superbly and if he doesn’t score, he makes sure to help create plenty of chances. Off the pitch the FA charging him with alleged breaches of their betting rules is hanging over him but on it Toney has been incredible. Plus, his penalty kick record, and technique, is amazing.

4. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

In red-hot form since the World Cup, this is the Marcus Rashford we know and love. His runs in-behind have caused havoc and Rashford has become United’s talisman. He needs more help to share the goalscoring burden but he is seeing plenty of chances fall his way as United play direct and to his strengths. Rashford is so hard to mark wherever he starts on the pitch and he’s added clinical finishing to his wonderful pace and intelligent runs.

3. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Arsenal skipper has been majestic and is so calm on the ball but has also brought a steely determination to his game. He has blossomed as a leader under Mikel Arteta and has popped up with important goals and assists throughout the Gunners’ campaign. Odegaard was always seen as a silky playmaker but he’s added extra grit and drive to his play and his connection with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli is a big reason why Arsenal are challenging for the title.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Scoring goals at an incredible rate all season long, Haaland is so tough to stop when Manchester City get going. He has scored all types of goals and has slotted in seamlessly. There are still spells when he goes a few games without a goal but he always bounces back and his hold-up play is improving even as Premier League defenders become more aware of his movements. He is a special talent, a powerhouse and a goal-machine. If City win the title, Haaland’s goals will be a huge reason why.

1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

It’s hard to believe Saka is still just 21 years old. He was a star at the World Cup with England and his early goals and assists in games have been a key feature of Arsenal’s title push. Saka is so hard to stop when he gets going as he can go either way, whip in a delightful cross or score a beauty of his own. He is the complete attacking player and the Arsenal academy graduate is a club legend in the making. What a season he’s had and he never seems to run out of steam.

Honorable mentions: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Leandro Trossard (Brighton, Arsenal), James Maddison (Leicester City), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle), Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Aston Villa runs past Bournemouth

By Mar 18, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa controlled Bournemouth in a straightforward 3-0 win that sent the Cherries back to earth on Saturday at Villa Park.

The relegation-threatened Cherries beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out but trailed by the seventh-minute and only once looked a threat to score, when Dominic Solanke took too many touches on a long second-half dribble.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs BOURNEMOUTH FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Douglas Luiz scored that first-half marker and match star Jacob Ramsey fittingly got Villa’s second goal in the win, which propels Villa into 10th place with 38 points before Chelsea (37 points) kicks off vs Everton.

Villa’s claimed 10 of its last 12 available points as Unai Emery’s men can dream of Europe in realistic-enough fashion.

Bournemouth’s 24 points are good for 19th place, one point off safety.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa makes jam of sour Cherries

Bournemouth is not dead in the water but Villa sure made them look like a team not fit for the level.

Villa’s expected goals of 3.20 really piled up late but that’s a big figure, and Tyrone Mings led a defense that only allowed Bournemouth nine shot attempts and an 0.59 xG total over 90 minutes.

Villa literally looked like a European candidate on Saturday, and only some of that has to do with Bournemouth. The Villans were in the ascendancy from Moment No. 1 and probably could’ve scored five on another day (Mings had a late in-tight shot saved by Neto, in fact).

This all happened with Boubacar Kamara, Leander Dendoncker, and Philippe Coutinho injured and Diego Carlos and Lucas Digne as unused subs.

Watch out for Villa, who has a lot of reasonable points ahead of them on the fixture list.

David Brooks return a feel-good moment

The vibes didn’t last too long, and that’s why we want to make sure we acknowledge David Brooks’ return to Bournemouth following a lengthy and scary absence.

Brooks, 25, announced his diagnosis with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and missed the rest of last season, then missing most of this season with a dreadful hamstring injury.

His entrance to this game was greeted with very warm applause around Villa Park. It’s just that Villa then scored within minutes.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth player ratings: Stars of the Show

Douglas Luiz: Scored early, dominated throughout.

Jacob Ramsey: This isn’t exact math, but it feels like he spent approximately 15% of this game with the ball in space.

Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, and Dango Ouattara: For the most part, if Bournemouth is playing these are the  players you can count on to play well (Lerma certainly has his days, but most of the time). Sometimes Neto joins in. It’s just not enough.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Bournemouth returns to the pitch on April 1 versus Fulham, while Villa goes to Chelsea the same day.

Douglas Luiz goal video: Villans in control early

Jacob Ramsey goal video: MOTM adds a goal to his performance

Emi Buendia goal video: Ex-Norwich man turns in Luiz corner

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leon Bailey will be looking to make amends for the penalty he conceded in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Bailey’s looked quite good under Unai Emery, and his connection with in-form and sneaky postseason honors candidate Ollie Watkins could prove vital to this game and the top-half charge.

Philip Billing looks the sort of leader that can help prod a big finish out of Bournemouth, who has in Dango Outtara the electric injection it wanted from the January transfer market. Neto will matter quite a bit, too, for a team which is still conceding chances.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Jed Steer (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot), Adam Smith (groin)