Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT
Manchester United will continue their pursuit of a cup treble when they host fellow Premier League side Fulham at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET). 

Having already secured the League Cup this season, Erik ten Hag’s side is also into the last-eight of the Europa League after finishing off Real Betis on Thursday, as they turn their attention to domestic matters once again.

Manchester United haven’t won the FA Cup since the 2015-16 season. Fulham, on the other hand, have never lifted England’s most famous trophy in a knockout competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham, live on Sunday

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Sunday
Online: ESPN+

Key storylines & star players

The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Manchester United, who will play their 14th game since the start of February (47 days – a game every four days, on average, for a month and a half) before a brief respite in the form of the international break next week. They will, however, be without Casemiro, perhaps the most important player (and summer signing) at the club after the Brazilian picked up his second red card of 2023 in a 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend. He featured, and starred, in the second leg against Betis, but will almost certainly give way to the Scott McTominay-Fred double pivot which often roamed the field at Old Trafford prior to his arrival. The Red Devils have lost just two of their last 26 games in all competitions (to Arsenal and Liverpool, in Premier League play).

Fulham, on the other hand, find themselves suddenly in one of their worst moments all season, having lost back-to-back games while conceding six goals to Brentford and Arsenal. Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn’t scored a goal in his last nine appearances (all competitions) after starting the season with 11 in 15. The 3-0 defeat to Arsenal snapped Manor Solomon’s run of five straight games with a goal, picking up the slack amid Mitrovic’s downturn.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Antony (illness)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (back)

Christian Pulisic Watch, live: USMNT star starts for Chelsea vs Everton

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic, now healthy, drew his first Premier League start since New Year’s Day when he joined the Chelsea XI for Saturday’s match with pink-clad Everton.

A knee injury kept him out of a Premier League lineup from Jan. 12 to March 11, when he made a cameo off the bench against Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

Those 17 minutes came after six against old club Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League tie.

Pulisic made some waves this week when he seemed to endorse the USMNT return of head coach Gregg Berhalter, calling actions taken against the former boss by Giovanni Reyna’s family “extremely childish” and “youth soccer.”

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display for Chelsea against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic Watch, live: Minute-by-minute focus on USMNT star vs Everton

3rd minute: Pulisic fizzes a cross toward goal but Kai Havertz can’t get his head on it as Chelsea has almost immediately claimed territory in the Everton end.

10th minute: A Reece James cross is just a bit too high for the Pulisic, as the diminutive leaper finds himself looking to make the most of dangerous service.

16th minute: Pulisic drops deep to get an incisive pass from Mateo Kovacic, turning and dribbling through the center to lay off to Ben Chilwell, but the move dies soon afterward.

26th minute: The American is cut down by Idrissa Gana Gueye in a nasty sliding challenge, and stays down for a minute as he helped Chelsea keep possession. Gana Gueye will get booked at the next whistle.

28th minute: Pulisic has the ball in a half-space and gets it to Joao Felix in the same spot, but the Atleti loanee’s bright dart into the box is cut out by the Toffees.

31st minute: The USMNT winger scoops a little pass into traffic that Havertz does well to get his foot to, but the flag is up.

35th minute: Pulisic is part of a tic-tac-toe break right to left that ends up with a Ben Chilwell cross over the field and without receiver.

36th minute: The American takes a Demarai Gray in the face (Rob Riggle voice) and needs some care from the trainers. It’s very surprising that he’s given the all-clear and how he looks the rest of the way will be under scrutiny.

45’+3: Pulisic lofts a cross toward the back post but it arrives a bit too quickly for two men screaming toward the target.

HALFTIME: The oft-fouled Pulisic is credited with a created chance, 27 touches, two passes into the final third, a block, and two recoveries. The stat sheet doesn’t show a full-merit Gray free kick to the Puli-face. The match is 0-0.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action saw them crash out of the competition on penalty kicks, with Crystal Palace next on the agenda. 

They thought an old friend was coming into the visitors entrance at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) but Patrick Vieira was fired by struggling Palace in a surprise move. 

Arsenal is planning on another three points in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown, while Palace are badly out of form and now without a manager.

WATCH ARSENAL v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.

Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes and then losing on penalty kicks will certainly challenge them.

Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club),  Sam Johnstone (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Vicente Guaita (hamstring),

Chelsea vs Everton, live! Score, updates, video highlights, stream link

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Can Chelsea continue its upward momentum when ornery Everton visits Stamford Bridge for Week 28 of the Premier League season (watch live, 11am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Blues’ top-end defending — fourth-fewest goals allowed — is finally getting some offensive help with five goals scored in back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.

Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.

Chelsea vs Everton live score: 0-0

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico preview, how to watch, stream

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Barcelona looks to make its strong hold on La Liga a vice grip when it hosts Real Madrid in the third Clasico of the 2022-23 season.

Barca enters this weekend with a nine-point advantage over Real with 13 matches left to play, and the Blaugranas won the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal over Real just over two weeks ago.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

But Real has dusted off Liverpool in the Champions League and can point to a 3-1 win over Barca at the Bernabeu back in October as a reason for hope that a Sunday win can arrive and kickstart their title defense.

Barcelona has won three-straight 1-0 matches including the Copa del Rey first leg. Xavi’s men have only allowed eight goals in La Liga this season, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and teenage left back Alex Balde have been very good.

As for Real, Toni Kroos is still steering the ship until it gets to the places where Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr can finish. The Real midfield has been fantastic and Antonio Rudiger has starred in front of Thibaut Courtois at the back end

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Sunday
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
Online: Stream via ESPN+

Barcelona team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pedri (muscular)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Alaba (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscular)