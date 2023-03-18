Manchester United will continue their pursuit of a cup treble when they host fellow Premier League side Fulham at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET).
Having already secured the League Cup this season, Erik ten Hag’s side is also into the last-eight of the Europa League after finishing off Real Betis on Thursday, as they turn their attention to domestic matters once again.
Manchester United haven’t won the FA Cup since the 2015-16 season. Fulham, on the other hand, have never lifted England’s most famous trophy in a knockout competition.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham, live on Sunday.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Sunday
Online: ESPN+
Key storylines & star players
The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Manchester United, who will play their 14th game since the start of February (47 days – a game every four days, on average, for a month and a half) before a brief respite in the form of the international break next week. They will, however, be without Casemiro, perhaps the most important player (and summer signing) at the club after the Brazilian picked up his second red card of 2023 in a 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend. He featured, and starred, in the second leg against Betis, but will almost certainly give way to the Scott McTominay-Fred double pivot which often roamed the field at Old Trafford prior to his arrival. The Red Devils have lost just two of their last 26 games in all competitions (to Arsenal and Liverpool, in Premier League play).
Fulham, on the other hand, find themselves suddenly in one of their worst moments all season, having lost back-to-back games while conceding six goals to Brentford and Arsenal. Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn’t scored a goal in his last nine appearances (all competitions) after starting the season with 11 in 15. The 3-0 defeat to Arsenal snapped Manor Solomon’s run of five straight games with a goal, picking up the slack amid Mitrovic’s downturn.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Antony (illness)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (back)