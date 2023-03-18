Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.61 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Southampton v Man City
Sunday 9 April
9am: Leeds v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
The result leaves Tottenham (49 points) 4th in the Premier League table, having needlessly missed their chance to leapfrog Manchester United (50 points) for 3rd. The point moves Southampton (23 points) to within a point of West Ham and Bournemouth in 18th and 19th, respectively, but now three points away from safety following results elsewhere on Saturday.
Both sides were forced into a pair of first-half substitutions with players dropping like flies all over the field. Richarlison went off after five minutes, followed by Armel Bella-Kotchap in the 8th minute, then came Jan Bednarek in the 34th and Ben Davies three minutes after him.
Southampton looked like they would make it to halftime with the game still scoreless, until Son Heung-min found Pedro Porro with a brilliant through ball and the Spanish right back lashed the ball over the head of Gavin Bazunu, off the underside of the crossbar and in.
The lead lasted all of 44 seconds into the second half, as Che Adams raced in behind to touch home Theo Walcott’s cross just after the restart.
Harry Kane headed Tottenham back in front in the 65th minute, when Dejan Kulusevski lofted a fantastic left-footed cross to the back post. Spurs’ all-time record goal-scorer rose highest and snuck it just under the crossbar to make it 2-1. It was 3-1 after 74 minutes, as Ivan Perisic hit a bouncing ball through traffic to score his first Premier League goal.
Southampton refused to go down without a fight, though, with Sekou Mara heading the ball down to Walcott atop the six-yard box to sweep it home and give St. Mary’s hope once more.
Hope is a dangerous thing, as they say, especially against a side fighting and scrapping for its survival in the top flight of English football. There were real questions over the minimal contact that Pape Matar Sarr made with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 90th minute, but video review upheld the on-field penalty decision and James Ward-Prowse put it where Fraser Forster simply could not get it to snatch an unlikely point for Saints.
Conte then said the following in his press conference after the game when asked if he thought it was a penalty kick for Southampton’s equalizer:
“If we are going to discuss the penalty it means we don’t want to see other situations. For the penalty for me it was not a penalty. I stop, we close the situation. The worst situation is what was happening on the pitch. What has been happening in the last few months, what is happening in my second season.“
“I think that it’s the right moment to speak because I think that after this performance, for me this is unacceptable. We are winning 3-1, in control of the game and you are able to concede two goals and to risk, because also Fraser made a fantastic save in one situation. I think it’s much better to go into the problem, because the problem is that for another time we showed that we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.
“Before today I prefer to hide this situation and to try to speak, to try to improve the spirit, the situation, with the words, With a lot of situations. Because about tactical or technical aspect, this is one situation. The most important thing if you want to become a strong team, if you want to become competitive, if you want to fight to win, is the desire, the fire that you need to have in your eyes , in your heart, and you have to show this in every moment. In every moment. If I have to compare last season and this season, we have to improve, but now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team, anything can happen, in any moment. Today is the last situation.”
Stars of the show; Southampton vs Tottenham player ratings
What’s next?
Southampton will continue their fight to stay in the Premier League on Sunday, April 2 (9 am ET) when they visit another side currently in the bottom-four, West Ham (24 points – 18th place). Tottenham will head to Goodison Park to face another relegation battler in Everton on Monday, April 3.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.
Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.
Ranking the Premier League Player of the Season candidates
7. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
KDB leads the Premier League in assists once again and his silky passes and crosses drive this Manchester City side. He has had dips in form this season and has struggled a little with injuries but he still delivers mind-boggling moments consistently and is always hungry to deliver. He is the kind of character you His connection with Erling Haaland has been particularly strong and KDB is ready to lead City to a late-season trophy push.
6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
He has hit the 20-goal marker in the Premier League for the sixth time in nine full PL seasons in his career. The other three seasons he scored 17, 18 and 17. His consistency is remarkable and Kane is on track to beat his best-ever PL haul of 30. As well as becoming Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer, his importance to the way they play is clear. With Heung-min Son having a poor season, Spurs will be worried about Kane suffering from a bad back late in the season from all the carrying he’s done this campaign…
5. Ivan Toney (Brentford)
Brentford’s main man has 15 goals and is leading their unlikely charge for Europe. The Bees and Toney were supposed to be a bit of a one-season wonder but that isn’t the case. Toney has developed his game and like Kane, he links up play superbly and if he doesn’t score, he makes sure to help create plenty of chances. Off the pitch the FA charging him with alleged breaches of their betting rules is hanging over him but on it Toney has been incredible. Plus, his penalty kick record, and technique, is amazing.
4. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
In red-hot form since the World Cup, this is the Marcus Rashford we know and love. His runs in-behind have caused havoc and Rashford has become United’s talisman. He needs more help to share the goalscoring burden but he is seeing plenty of chances fall his way as United play direct and to his strengths. Rashford is so hard to mark wherever he starts on the pitch and he’s added clinical finishing to his wonderful pace and intelligent runs.
3. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
The Arsenal skipper has been majestic and is so calm on the ball but has also brought a steely determination to his game. He has blossomed as a leader under Mikel Arteta and has popped up with important goals and assists throughout the Gunners’ campaign. Odegaard was always seen as a silky playmaker but he’s added extra grit and drive to his play and his connection with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli is a big reason why Arsenal are challenging for the title.
2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Scoring goals at an incredible rate all season long, Haaland is so tough to stop when Manchester City get going. He has scored all types of goals and has slotted in seamlessly. There are still spells when he goes a few games without a goal but he always bounces back and his hold-up play is improving even as Premier League defenders become more aware of his movements. He is a special talent, a powerhouse and a goal-machine. If City win the title, Haaland’s goals will be a huge reason why.
1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
It’s hard to believe Saka is still just 21 years old. He was a star at the World Cup with England and his early goals and assists in games have been a key feature of Arsenal’s title push. Saka is so hard to stop when he gets going as he can go either way, whip in a delightful cross or score a beauty of his own. He is the complete attacking player and the Arsenal academy graduate is a club legend in the making. What a season he’s had and he never seems to run out of steam.
Honorable mentions: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Leandro Trossard (Brighton, Arsenal), James Maddison (Leicester City), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle), Joao Palhinha (Fulham)
Aston Villa controlled Bournemouth in a straightforward 3-0 win that sent the Cherries back to earth on Saturday at Villa Park.
The relegation-threatened Cherries beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out but trailed by the seventh-minute and only once looked a threat to score, when Dominic Solanke took too many touches on a long second-half dribble.
Douglas Luiz scored that first-half marker and match star Jacob Ramsey fittingly got Villa’s second goal in the win, which propels Villa into 10th place with 38 points before Chelsea (37 points) kicks off vs Everton.
Villa’s claimed 10 of its last 12 available points as Unai Emery’s men can dream of Europe in realistic-enough fashion.
Bournemouth’s 24 points are good for 19th place, one point off safety.
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa makes jam of sour Cherries
Bournemouth is not dead in the water but Villa sure made them look like a team not fit for the level.
Villa’s expected goals of 3.20 really piled up late but that’s a big figure, and Tyrone Mings led a defense that only allowed Bournemouth nine shot attempts and an 0.59 xG total over 90 minutes.
Villa literally looked like a European candidate on Saturday, and only some of that has to do with Bournemouth. The Villans were in the ascendancy from Moment No. 1 and probably could’ve scored five on another day (Mings had a late in-tight shot saved by Neto, in fact).
This all happened with Boubacar Kamara, Leander Dendoncker, and Philippe Coutinho injured and Diego Carlos and Lucas Digne as unused subs.
Watch out for Villa, who has a lot of reasonable points ahead of them on the fixture list.
David Brooks return a feel-good moment
The vibes didn’t last too long, and that’s why we want to make sure we acknowledge David Brooks’ return to Bournemouth following a lengthy and scary absence.
Brooks, 25, announced his diagnosis with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and missed the rest of last season, then missing most of this season with a dreadful hamstring injury.
His entrance to this game was greeted with very warm applause around Villa Park. It’s just that Villa then scored within minutes.
Aston Villa vs Bournemouth player ratings: Stars of the Show
Douglas Luiz: Scored early, dominated throughout.
Jacob Ramsey: This isn’t exact math, but it feels like he spent approximately 15% of this game with the ball in space.
Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, and Dango Ouattara: For the most part, if Bournemouth is playing these are the players you can count on to play well (Lerma certainly has his days, but most of the time). Sometimes Neto joins in. It’s just not enough.
What’s next?
Bournemouth returns to the pitch on April 1 versus Fulham, while Villa goes to Chelsea the same day.
Douglas Luiz goal video: Villans in control early
Jacob Ramsey goal video: MOTM adds a goal to his performance
Emi Buendia goal video: Ex-Norwich man turns in Luiz corner
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Leon Bailey will be looking to make amends for the penalty he conceded in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Bailey’s looked quite good under Unai Emery, and his connection with in-form and sneaky postseason honors candidate Ollie Watkins could prove vital to this game and the top-half charge.
Philip Billing looks the sort of leader that can help prod a big finish out of Bournemouth, who has in Dango Outtara the electric injection it wanted from the January transfer market. Neto will matter quite a bit, too, for a team which is still conceding chances.