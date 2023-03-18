Ruben Selles saw his Saints side put in a limp performance as they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Wednesday and missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. Southampton are just two points from safety heading into this game but time is running out for the Saints to save themselves and they have a very tough remaining schedule.
Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and after winning three of their last four games in the Premier League they are in fourth place. They have a four-point cushion over fifth-place Newcastle but the latter have two games in-hand over Spurs. Antonio Conte’s future remains up in the air and Harry Kane and Co. are in a familiar last-season scramble to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as another trophyless season has arrived for Tottenham.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.
Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Southampton v Man City
Sunday 9 April
9am: Leeds v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Thomas Frank’s side beat Southampton 2-0 in midweek to get back to winning ways. They were on a 12-game unbeaten run before their shock defeat at Everton last weekend but Ivan Toney grabbed a goal and an assist against Saints to keep Brentford in the hunt for European qualification. The Bees actually have a chance of challenging for a top four finish. Remarkable.
Leicester City would love to be in that position but this season Brendan Rodgers is watching on in horror as the Foxes have been sucked back into the relegation scrap. Their talented squad is struggling for confidence and they’ve lost four straight games, including a home battering against Chelsea last weekend. They’re only out of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.
How to watch Brentford vs Leicester live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
This Brentford fairytale shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Ivan Toney continues to bang in the goals, they are so tough to play against and the job Thomas Frank has done makes him a serious contender for Premier League manager of the season. The Bees are full of confidence, play with no fear and are incredible at home. The west London side have such a small budget and continue to punch well above their weight.
Leicester are in freefall and all season long they’ve been a very streaky team. At the moment they are relying heavily on James Maddison to drag them out of trouble but he can’t do it all on his own. Defensively they are making big mistakes and they are being overrun in midfield and their strikers aren’t finishing the chances Maddison is creating. All of that adds up to big problems for the Foxes. Surely they have too much quality to go down? Maybe not.