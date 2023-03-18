Southampton erase two-goal deficit for vital point vs Tottenham

By and Mar 18, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton erased a two-goal deficit with less than 15 minutes to play to snatch a vital point and a 3-3 draw with Tottenham at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The result leaves Tottenham (49 points) 4th in the Premier League table, having needlessly missed their chance to leapfrog Manchester United (50 points) for 3rd. The point moves Southampton (23 points) to within a point of West Ham and Bournemouth in 18th and 19th, respectively, but now three points away from safety following results elsewhere on Saturday.

Both sides were forced into a pair of first-half substitutions with players dropping like flies all over the field. Richarlison went off after five minutes, followed by Armel Bella-Kotchap in the 8th minute, then came Jan Bednarek in the 34th and Ben Davies three minutes after him.

Southampton looked like they would make it to halftime with the game still scoreless, until Son Heung-min found Pedro Porro with a brilliant through ball and the Spanish right back lashed the ball over the head of Gavin Bazunu, off the underside of the crossbar and in.

The lead lasted all of 44 seconds into the second half, as Che Adams raced in behind to touch home Theo Walcott’s cross just after the restart.

Harry Kane headed Tottenham back in front in the 65th minute, when Dejan Kulusevski lofted a fantastic left-footed cross to the back post. Spurs’ all-time record goal-scorer rose highest and snuck it just under the crossbar to make it 2-1. It was 3-1 after 74 minutes, as Ivan Perisic hit a bouncing ball through traffic to score his first Premier League goal.

Southampton refused to go down without a fight, though, with Sekou Mara heading the ball down to Walcott atop the six-yard box to sweep it home and give St. Mary’s hope once more.

Hope is a dangerous thing, as they say, especially against a side fighting and scrapping for its survival in the top flight of English football. There were real questions over the minimal contact that Pape Matar Sarr made with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 90th minute, but video review upheld the on-field penalty decision and James Ward-Prowse put it where Fraser Forster simply could not get it to snatch an unlikely point for Saints.

Antonio Conte furious at Tottenham’s players

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. Safe to say he is far from happy. 

Stars of the show; Southampton vs Tottenham player ratings

Southampton vs Tottenham
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Southampton will continue their fight to stay in the Premier League on Sunday, April 2 (9 am ET) when they visit another side currently in the bottom-four, West Ham (24 points – 18th place). Tottenham will head to Goodison Park to face another relegation battler in Everton on Monday, April 3.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.

Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Christian Pulisic Watch, live: USMNT star starts for Chelsea vs Everton

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

Christian Pulisic, now healthy, drew his first Premier League start since New Year’s Day when he joined the Chelsea XI for Saturday’s match with pink-clad Everton.

A knee injury kept him out of a Premier League lineup from Jan. 12 to March 11, when he made a cameo off the bench against Leicester City.

Those 17 minutes came after six against old club Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League tie.

Pulisic made some waves this week when he seemed to endorse the USMNT return of head coach Gregg Berhalter, calling actions taken against the former boss by Giovanni Reyna’s family “extremely childish” and “youth soccer.”

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display for Chelsea against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic Watch, live: Minute-by-minute focus on USMNT star vs Everton

3rd minute: Pulisic fizzes a cross toward goal but Kai Havertz can’t get his head on it as Chelsea has almost immediately claimed territory in the Everton end.

10th minute: A Reece James cross is just a bit too high for the Pulisic, as the diminutive leaper finds himself looking to make the most of dangerous service.

16th minute: Pulisic drops deep to get an incisive pass from Mateo Kovacic, turning and dribbling through the center to lay off to Ben Chilwell, but the move dies soon afterward.

26th minute: The American is cut down by Idrissa Gana Gueye in a nasty sliding challenge, and stays down for a minute as he helped Chelsea keep possession. Gana Gueye will get booked at the next whistle.

28th minute: Pulisic has the ball in a half-space and gets it to Joao Felix in the same spot, but the Atleti loanee’s bright dart into the box is cut out by the Toffees.

31st minute: The USMNT winger scoops a little pass into traffic that Havertz does well to get his foot to, but the flag is up.

35th minute: Pulisic is part of a tic-tac-toe break right to left that ends up with a Ben Chilwell cross over the field and without receiver.

36th minute: The American takes a Demarai Gray in the face (Rob Riggle voice) and needs some care from the trainers. It’s very surprising that he’s given the all-clear and how he looks the rest of the way will be under scrutiny.

45’+3: Pulisic lofts a cross toward the back post but it arrives a bit too quickly for two men screaming toward the target.

HALFTIME: The oft-fouled Pulisic is credited with a created chance, 27 touches, two passes into the final third, a block, and two recoveries. The stat sheet doesn’t show a full-merit Gray free kick to the Puli-face. The match is 0-0.

51st minute: Progresses the ball down the flank, followed by three Toffees. Drops the ball back Chilwell and the attack flips to the right side.

54th minute: GOAL, JOAO FELIX! Pulisic is running toward the far post to meet a Chilwell cross, but it’s blocked and winds up at the feet of Felix. A low drive through traffic kisses the far post and rolls over the line for 1-0.

56th minute: GOAL! But offside! Pulisic spins a tremendous shot past Jordan Pickford from distance, but Joao Felix was offside on the initial ball.

FA Cup: Quarterfinal schedule, how to watch live, predictions

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

The FA Cup continues to deliver plenty of shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have been on the receiving end as the quarterfinal is set.

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Southampton to secure their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1939, while Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United both beat Premier League opposition to set up their quarterfinal tie.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham also made it through the last eight as these teams are now just one win away from a semifinal at Wembley.

Below is the FA Cup stream info, fixtures and predictions.

FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinals – March 18-19
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Saturday, March 18

1:30pm ET: Manchester City vs Burnley

Sunday, March 19

8am ET: Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers
10:15am ET: Brighton vs Grimsby Town
12:30pm ET: Manchester United vs Fulham

Erling Haaland goal video: City takes 2-0 lead on old pal Kompany, Burnley

FA Cup quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester City 3-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Brighton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

FA Cup fifth round results

Tuesday, February 28

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United
Bristol City 3-0 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town
Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United
Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 28

Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fourth round replays results

Tuesday

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC

Wednesday

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham

FA Cup fourth round results

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Results

Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights

Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading

Sunday
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage
Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday 

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

Chelsea vs Everton, live! Score, updates, video highlights, stream link

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Can Chelsea continue its upward momentum when ornery Everton visits Stamford Bridge for Week 28 of the Premier League season (watch live, 11am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Blues’ top-end defending — fourth-fewest goals allowed — is finally getting some offensive help with five goals scored in back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.

Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Chelsea vs Everton live score: 0-0

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham currently find themselves in pole position, but inconsistent performances and questions over Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager have allowed Liverpool back into the race after recovering from their horrendous start to the season.

Newcastle looked like breaking into the top-four during the first half of the season, but the Magpies have begun to slide down the table, with Brighton made a dark-horse push for a first-ever appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Tottenham: Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Brighton (H – to be rescheduled), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Newcastle (A – to be reschedule), Manchester United (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET
Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: DWWLW
Liverpool’s last 5 results: LWWDW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWDDD
Brighton’s last 5 results: WDDWD

Key injuries

Tottenham: OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee – out until mid/late March), Yves Bissouma (broken foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Liverpool: OUT: Luis Diaz (knee – out until after international break), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Newcastle: OUT: Joelinton (suspension – two games remaining), Emil Krafth (torn ACL – out for season), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)

Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Premier League top-four odds (As of March 7, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: -125
Tottenham: +200
Newcastle: +240
Brighton: +550

Prediction for Premier League top-four

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

