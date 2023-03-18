Wolves host Leeds in a massive relegation six-pointer at Molineux on Saturday as both teams are under pressure and out of form.

It looked like Julen Lopetegui had steered Wolves well away from the relegation scrap but a run of one win in five games, which included a narrow defeat at Newcastle last time out, has them in trouble once again as they are just three points above the bottom three. Scoring goals remains the biggest problem for Wolves as they are the joint-lowest scorers in the PL.

Javi Gracia is making Leeds tougher to beat but they are now in the relegation zone and are one point from safety with 12 games to go after a run of one win in their last 13. Leeds battled back to draw 2-2 at home against Brighton last week but they have won just five games all season long, the fewest in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Leeds.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves are looking much better under Lopetegui but they just can’t climb clear of the intense relegation scrap. They are defensively sound and have quality all over the pitch but for several seasons scoring goals has become a big problem for them. They need the likes of Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence to regain their form. Fast.

Leeds are a bit all over the place. They are definitely better at the back under Javi Gracia but he is trying to play a more patient, possession-based style and a lot of the players signed by previous manager Jesse Marsch just aren’t used to playing that system. There is a notion that this Leeds team is too good to go down but when you look at their remaining games, they are in serious danger of relegation.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin)

