Leeds hang on to win six-goal thriller at Wolves

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT
Leeds won a wild relegation six-pointer at Wolves as Javi Gracia’s men came out on top in a six-goal thriller.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead after an early goal from Jack Harrison, then Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen extended their lead.

However, Wolves made it 3-2 with Jonny Otto’s incredible lob and Matheus Cunha’s deflected shot setting up a wild finish but Jonny was then shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Ayling.

Late on Rodrigo made it 4-2 to Leeds and following a lengthy VAR check for possibly ruling out the goal for a foul, unused sub Matheus Nunes was sent off for Wolves and the goal stood as both benches got involved on the sidelines.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The win was Leeds’ second in their last 14 games and just their second away from home all season. They move on to 26 points, one point behind Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves now have just one win from their last six.

Chaos returns as Leeds embrace the situation

This season Leeds have tried to be something they’re not. Jesse Marsch tried to tone down his full throttle, high-pressing tactics which seemed to end in six-goal thrillers on a weekly basis for the first half of his reign. That switch cost him his job. By nature, Javi Gracia is a more composed and defensive coach. Even he has said ‘screw it, do what comes naturally lads.’ That is why Leeds won at Wolves. They gave up big chances galore and needed Illan Meslier and his defenders to make big blocks but they created so many chances in attack and it just makes sense for them to play this way. Leeds recruited players to play in a high-pressing style under Marcelo Bielsa and then Jesse Marsch. Use these talented players how they are supposed to be used. If you don’t, then what is the point? Leeds have seen the path forward to safety and it is chaos. Luckily their players have had plenty of practice at it and they seem to enjoy it. This relegation scrap is chaotic and Leeds are ready for the fight. Wolves tried to embrace the chaos but it was all a bit too much for them. That doesn’t bode well for them for the rest of the relegation scrap, while Leeds seem to be perfectly fine with bonkers games between now and May 28.

Stars of the show; Wolves vs Leeds player ratings

Jack Harrison: Great finish and always kept popping up in dangerous areas. His good form continues.

Max Wober: Made some great last-ditch blocks to save certain goals in the first half.

Ruben Neves: So classy on the ball and did everything to drag Wolves back in this one.

Wolves vs Leeds
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Leeds head to Arsenal on Saturday, Apr. 1, while Wolves head to Nottingham Forest on the same day in another massive relegation six-pointer.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – A bonkers game from start to finish and it is Leeds who take all three points. A huge win for Javi Gracia’s side who climb up to 14th in the table.

GAME. SET. MATCH. Rodrigo makes it 4-2 to Leeds late on. Wolves have given it everything but a lovely finish from Rodrigo to dink home. VAR check on the goal for a possible foul but nothing given. After that Matheus Nunes is given a red card. He is an unused sub. It all kicked off on the sidelines. Chaos.

7 minutes of stoppage time at Molineux! Will Leeds hang on? Can Wolves find an equalizer? So. Tense.

RED CARD! Wolves down to 10 men. Jonny Otto is sent off for a tackle which was well over the top on Luke Ayling. He was given a yellow card initially but VAR was used to upgrade it to a red.

GOALLLL! Wolves make it 3-2. Cunha’s shot deflects off Wober and goes past Meslier and in. Leeds were 3-0 up and now it is 3-2 with 17 minutes to go. This game is bonkers. It is all Wolves! Can they do it?

SAVEEEE! How!?! Illan Meslier somehow stops Raul Jimenez from scoring from two yards out. A brilliant save after Traore had surged down the right and crossed. Wolves all over Leeds now.

GOALLLL! Wolves pull one back with an amazing goal. Meslier headed it clear but was off his line and Jonny lobs it home from 40 yards out to make it 3-1. Game on!?

GOALLL! Rasmus Kristensen comes off the bench and moments later he puts Leeds 3-0 up at Wolves. He has been on the pitch for just 22 seconds. Incredible. Leeds in dreamland and heading for just their second away win of the season. Who saw this coming!?

CLOSE! Pablo Sarabia sees his shot squirm inches wide. Great play from Adama Traore. The two subs combine. At the other end Leeds should be 3-0 up. Joao Gomes blocks superbly as the shot looked certain to go in. Bamford slipped just before it.

GOALLL! Leeds go 2-0 up at Wolves. Luke Ayling finishes at the back post as he was totally unmarked from a corner. What a start to the second half for Leeds. At the other end just before that Wolves had the ball in the net but Mario Lemina’s effort was ruled out for offside.

HALF TIME: Wolves 0-1 Leeds – The home fans are upset with the referee for not giving a penalty kick but Leeds are ahead. A tight game and Wolves had more possession but Leeds looked dangerous.

Couple of free kicks for Leeds in dangerous areas but they fly harmlessly over the bar. Not the best sums up those efforts.

WIDE! Weston McKennie has a shot at the back post from a corner and his effort is deflected wide by Craig Dawson. Leeds close to a second and the American midfielder close to his first Premier League goal.

CLOSE! Another incredible block from Leeds as Wober blocks the shot from Semedo and then Podence sends an acrobatic effort over. A fine cross from Kilman to set up that chance. Leeds are defending superbly. Wolves knocking on the door.

A rainbow in the skies above Molineux as the rain has passed a little. Wolves continue to create chances but Leeds are holding firm. For now.

OFF THE LINE! After Daniel Podence was denied by Illan Meslier, a rebound from Pedro Neto cleared off the line by Max Wober. Wolves pushing hard for the equalizer.

Junior Firpo has caught Nelson Semedo in the box and VAR are checking for a possible penalty kick…but not penalty is given.

GOALLL! Brilliant start for Leeds as Wilfried Gnonto runs down the left and picks out a perfect cross for the arriving Jack Harrison who smashes home. Wolves 0-1 Leeds and the away fans go wild.

KICK OFF: We are underway at Molineux and there is a great atmosphere for this relegation six-pointer. Massive game for both of these teams.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves are looking much better under Lopetegui but they just can’t climb clear of the intense relegation scrap. They are defensively sound and have quality all over the pitch but for several seasons scoring goals has become a big problem for them. They need the likes of Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence to regain their form. Fast.

Leeds are a bit all over the place. They are definitely better at the back under Javi Gracia but he is trying to play a more patient, possession-based style and a lot of the players signed by previous manager Jesse Marsch just aren’t used to playing that system. There is a notion that this Leeds team is too good to go down but when you look at their remaining games, they are in serious danger of relegation.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Christian Pulisic Watch, live: USMNT star starts for Chelsea vs Everton

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic, now healthy, drew his first Premier League start since New Year’s Day when he joined the Chelsea XI for Saturday’s match with pink-clad Everton.

A knee injury kept him out of a Premier League lineup from Jan. 12 to March 11, when he made a cameo off the bench against Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

Those 17 minutes came after six against old club Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League tie.

Pulisic made some waves this week when he seemed to endorse the USMNT return of head coach Gregg Berhalter, calling actions taken against the former boss by Giovanni Reyna’s family “extremely childish” and “youth soccer.”

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display for Chelsea against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic Watch, live: Minute-by-minute focus on USMNT star vs Everton

3rd minute: Pulisic fizzes a cross toward goal but Kai Havertz can’t get his head on it as Chelsea has almost immediately claimed territory in the Everton end.

10th minute: A Reece James cross is just a bit too high for the Pulisic, as the diminutive leaper finds himself looking to make the most of dangerous service.

16th minute: Pulisic drops deep to get an incisive pass from Mateo Kovacic, turning and dribbling through the center to lay off to Ben Chilwell, but the move dies soon afterward.

26th minute: The American is cut down by Idrissa Gana Gueye in a nasty sliding challenge, and stays down for a minute as he helped Chelsea keep possession. Gana Gueye will get booked at the next whistle.

28th minute: Pulisic has the ball in a half-space and gets it to Joao Felix in the same spot, but the Atleti loanee’s bright dart into the box is cut out by the Toffees.

31st minute: The USMNT winger scoops a little pass into traffic that Havertz does well to get his foot to, but the flag is up.

35th minute: Pulisic is part of a tic-tac-toe break right to left that ends up with a Ben Chilwell cross over the field and without receiver.

36th minute: The American takes a Demarai Gray in the face (Rob Riggle voice) and needs some care from the trainers. It’s very surprising that he’s given the all-clear and how he looks the rest of the way will be under scrutiny.

45’+3: Pulisic lofts a cross toward the back post but it arrives a bit too quickly for two men screaming toward the target.

HALFTIME: The oft-fouled Pulisic is credited with a created chance, 27 touches, two passes into the final third, a block, and two recoveries. The stat sheet doesn’t show a full-merit Gray free kick to the Puli-face. The match is 0-0.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action saw them crash out of the competition on penalty kicks, with Crystal Palace next on the agenda. 

They thought an old friend was coming into the visitors entrance at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) but Patrick Vieira was fired by struggling Palace in a surprise move. 

Arsenal is planning on another three points in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown, while Palace are badly out of form and now without a manager.

WATCH ARSENAL v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.

Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes and then losing on penalty kicks will certainly challenge them.

Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club),  Sam Johnstone (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Vicente Guaita (hamstring),

Chelsea vs Everton, live! Score, updates, video highlights, stream link

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Can Chelsea continue its upward momentum when ornery Everton visits Stamford Bridge for Week 28 of the Premier League season (watch live, 11am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Blues’ top-end defending — fourth-fewest goals allowed — is finally getting some offensive help with five goals scored in back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.

Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Chelsea vs Everton live score: 0-0

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico preview, how to watch, stream

By Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Barcelona looks to make its strong hold on La Liga a vice grip when it hosts Real Madrid in the third Clasico of the 2022-23 season.

Barca enters this weekend with a nine-point advantage over Real with 13 matches left to play, and the Blaugranas won the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal over Real just over two weeks ago.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

But Real has dusted off Liverpool in the Champions League and can point to a 3-1 win over Barca at the Bernabeu back in October as a reason for hope that a Sunday win can arrive and kickstart their title defense.

Barcelona has won three-straight 1-0 matches including the Copa del Rey first leg. Xavi’s men have only allowed eight goals in La Liga this season, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and teenage left back Alex Balde have been very good.

As for Real, Toni Kroos is still steering the ship until it gets to the places where Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr can finish. The Real midfield has been fantastic and Antonio Rudiger has starred in front of Thibaut Courtois at the back end

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Sunday
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
Online: Stream via ESPN+

Barcelona team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pedri (muscular)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Alaba (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscular)