Leeds won a wild relegation six-pointer at Wolves as Javi Gracia’s men came out on top in a six-goal thriller.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead after an early goal from Jack Harrison, then Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen extended their lead.

However, Wolves made it 3-2 with Jonny Otto’s incredible lob and Matheus Cunha’s deflected shot setting up a wild finish but Jonny was then shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Ayling.

Late on Rodrigo made it 4-2 to Leeds and following a lengthy VAR check for possibly ruling out the goal for a foul, unused sub Matheus Nunes was sent off for Wolves and the goal stood as both benches got involved on the sidelines.

The win was Leeds’ second in their last 14 games and just their second away from home all season. They move on to 26 points, one point behind Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves now have just one win from their last six.

Chaos returns as Leeds embrace the situation

This season Leeds have tried to be something they’re not. Jesse Marsch tried to tone down his full throttle, high-pressing tactics which seemed to end in six-goal thrillers on a weekly basis for the first half of his reign. That switch cost him his job. By nature, Javi Gracia is a more composed and defensive coach. Even he has said ‘screw it, do what comes naturally lads.’ That is why Leeds won at Wolves. They gave up big chances galore and needed Illan Meslier and his defenders to make big blocks but they created so many chances in attack and it just makes sense for them to play this way. Leeds recruited players to play in a high-pressing style under Marcelo Bielsa and then Jesse Marsch. Use these talented players how they are supposed to be used. If you don’t, then what is the point? Leeds have seen the path forward to safety and it is chaos. Luckily their players have had plenty of practice at it and they seem to enjoy it. This relegation scrap is chaotic and Leeds are ready for the fight. Wolves tried to embrace the chaos but it was all a bit too much for them. That doesn’t bode well for them for the rest of the relegation scrap, while Leeds seem to be perfectly fine with bonkers games between now and May 28.

Stars of the show; Wolves vs Leeds player ratings

Jack Harrison: Great finish and always kept popping up in dangerous areas. His good form continues.

Max Wober: Made some great last-ditch blocks to save certain goals in the first half.

Ruben Neves: So classy on the ball and did everything to drag Wolves back in this one.

What’s next?

Leeds head to Arsenal on Saturday, Apr. 1, while Wolves head to Nottingham Forest on the same day in another massive relegation six-pointer.

FULL TIME: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – A bonkers game from start to finish and it is Leeds who take all three points. A huge win for Javi Gracia’s side who climb up to 14th in the table.

GAME. SET. MATCH. Rodrigo makes it 4-2 to Leeds late on. Wolves have given it everything but a lovely finish from Rodrigo to dink home. VAR check on the goal for a possible foul but nothing given. After that Matheus Nunes is given a red card. He is an unused sub. It all kicked off on the sidelines. Chaos.

7 minutes of stoppage time at Molineux! Will Leeds hang on? Can Wolves find an equalizer? So. Tense.

RED CARD! Wolves down to 10 men. Jonny Otto is sent off for a tackle which was well over the top on Luke Ayling. He was given a yellow card initially but VAR was used to upgrade it to a red.

GOALLLL! Wolves make it 3-2. Cunha’s shot deflects off Wober and goes past Meslier and in. Leeds were 3-0 up and now it is 3-2 with 17 minutes to go. This game is bonkers. It is all Wolves! Can they do it?

SAVEEEE! How!?! Illan Meslier somehow stops Raul Jimenez from scoring from two yards out. A brilliant save after Traore had surged down the right and crossed. Wolves all over Leeds now.

GOALLLL! Wolves pull one back with an amazing goal. Meslier headed it clear but was off his line and Jonny lobs it home from 40 yards out to make it 3-1. Game on!?

GOALLL! Rasmus Kristensen comes off the bench and moments later he puts Leeds 3-0 up at Wolves. He has been on the pitch for just 22 seconds. Incredible. Leeds in dreamland and heading for just their second away win of the season. Who saw this coming!?

CLOSE! Pablo Sarabia sees his shot squirm inches wide. Great play from Adama Traore. The two subs combine. At the other end Leeds should be 3-0 up. Joao Gomes blocks superbly as the shot looked certain to go in. Bamford slipped just before it.

GOALLL! Leeds go 2-0 up at Wolves. Luke Ayling finishes at the back post as he was totally unmarked from a corner. What a start to the second half for Leeds. At the other end just before that Wolves had the ball in the net but Mario Lemina’s effort was ruled out for offside.

HALF TIME: Wolves 0-1 Leeds – The home fans are upset with the referee for not giving a penalty kick but Leeds are ahead. A tight game and Wolves had more possession but Leeds looked dangerous.

Couple of free kicks for Leeds in dangerous areas but they fly harmlessly over the bar. Not the best sums up those efforts.

WIDE! Weston McKennie has a shot at the back post from a corner and his effort is deflected wide by Craig Dawson. Leeds close to a second and the American midfielder close to his first Premier League goal.

CLOSE! Another incredible block from Leeds as Wober blocks the shot from Semedo and then Podence sends an acrobatic effort over. A fine cross from Kilman to set up that chance. Leeds are defending superbly. Wolves knocking on the door.

A rainbow in the skies above Molineux as the rain has passed a little. Wolves continue to create chances but Leeds are holding firm. For now.

OFF THE LINE! After Daniel Podence was denied by Illan Meslier, a rebound from Pedro Neto cleared off the line by Max Wober. Wolves pushing hard for the equalizer.

There's contact in the box between Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo. Should Wolves have been awarded a penalty?

There's contact in the box between Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo. Should Wolves have been awarded a penalty?

Junior Firpo has caught Nelson Semedo in the box and VAR are checking for a possible penalty kick…but not penalty is given.

GOALLL! Brilliant start for Leeds as Wilfried Gnonto runs down the left and picks out a perfect cross for the arriving Jack Harrison who smashes home. Wolves 0-1 Leeds and the away fans go wild.

What a start for Leeds United! Jack Harrison has a goal in back-to-back matches and Leeds move OUT of the relegation zone as things stand.

What a start for Leeds United! Jack Harrison has a goal in back-to-back matches and Leeds move OUT of the relegation zone as things stand.

KICK OFF: We are underway at Molineux and there is a great atmosphere for this relegation six-pointer. Massive game for both of these teams.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves are looking much better under Lopetegui but they just can’t climb clear of the intense relegation scrap. They are defensively sound and have quality all over the pitch but for several seasons scoring goals has become a big problem for them. They need the likes of Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence to regain their form. Fast.

Leeds are a bit all over the place. They are definitely better at the back under Javi Gracia but he is trying to play a more patient, possession-based style and a lot of the players signed by previous manager Jesse Marsch just aren’t used to playing that system. There is a notion that this Leeds team is too good to go down but when you look at their remaining games, they are in serious danger of relegation.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin)

