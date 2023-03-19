But Real has dusted off Liverpool in the Champions League and can point to a 3-1 win over Barca at the Bernabeu back in October as a reason for hope that a Sunday win can arrive and kickstart their title defense.
Barcelona has won three-straight 1-0 matches including the Copa del Rey first leg. Xavi’s men have only allowed eight goals in La Liga this season, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and teenage left back Alex Balde have been very good.
As for Real, Toni Kroos is still steering the ship until it gets to the places where Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr can finish. The Real midfield has been fantastic and Antonio Rudiger has starred in front of Thibaut Courtois at the back end
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.
Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments and will therefore have a game in-hand after the international break.
Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes and then losing on penalty kicks will certainly challenge them.
Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan – parent club), Sam Johnstone (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Vicente Guaita (hamstring),
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
The result leaves Tottenham (49 points) 4th in the Premier League table, having needlessly missed their chance to leapfrog Manchester United (50 points) for 3rd. The point moves Southampton (23 points) to within a point of West Ham and Bournemouth in 18th and 19th, respectively, but now three points away from safety following results elsewhere on Saturday.
Both sides were forced into a pair of first-half substitutions with players dropping like flies all over the field. Richarlison went off after five minutes, followed by Armel Bella-Kotchap in the 8th minute, then came Jan Bednarek in the 34th and Ben Davies three minutes after him.
Southampton looked like they would make it to halftime with the game still scoreless, until Son Heung-min found Pedro Porro with a brilliant through ball and the Spanish right back lashed the ball over the head of Gavin Bazunu, off the underside of the crossbar and in.
The lead lasted all of 44 seconds into the second half, as Che Adams raced in behind to touch home Theo Walcott’s cross just after the restart.
Harry Kane headed Tottenham back in front in the 65th minute, when Dejan Kulusevski lofted a fantastic left-footed cross to the back post. Spurs’ all-time record goal-scorer rose highest and snuck it just under the crossbar to make it 2-1. It was 3-1 after 74 minutes, as Ivan Perisic hit a bouncing ball through traffic to score his first Premier League goal.
Southampton refused to go down without a fight, though, with Sekou Mara heading the ball down to Walcott atop the six-yard box to sweep it home and give St. Mary’s hope once more.
Hope is a dangerous thing, as they say, especially against a side fighting and scrapping for its survival in the top flight of English football. There were real questions over the minimal contact that Pape Matar Sarr made with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 90th minute, but video review upheld the on-field penalty decision and James Ward-Prowse put it where Fraser Forster simply could not get it to snatch an unlikely point for Saints.
Conte then said the following in his press conference after the game when asked if he thought it was a penalty kick for Southampton’s equalizer:
“If we are going to discuss the penalty it means we don’t want to see other situations. For the penalty for me it was not a penalty. I stop, we close the situation. The worst situation is what was happening on the pitch. What has been happening in the last few months, what is happening in my second season.“
“I think that it’s the right moment to speak because I think that after this performance, for me this is unacceptable. We are winning 3-1, in control of the game and you are able to concede two goals and to risk, because also Fraser made a fantastic save in one situation. I think it’s much better to go into the problem, because the problem is that for another time we showed that we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.
“Before today I prefer to hide this situation and to try to speak, to try to improve the spirit, the situation, with the words, With a lot of situations. Because about tactical or technical aspect, this is one situation. The most important thing if you want to become a strong team, if you want to become competitive, if you want to fight to win, is the desire, the fire that you need to have in your eyes , in your heart, and you have to show this in every moment. In every moment. If I have to compare last season and this season, we have to improve, but now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team, anything can happen, in any moment. Today is the last situation.”
Stars of the show; Southampton vs Tottenham player ratings
What’s next?
Southampton will continue their fight to stay in the Premier League on Sunday, April 2 (9 am ET) when they visit another side currently in the bottom-four, West Ham (24 points – 18th place). Tottenham will head to Goodison Park to face another relegation battler in Everton on Monday, April 3.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.
Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.
Fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Southampton to secure their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1939, while Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United both beat Premier League opposition to set up their quarterfinal tie.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham also made it through the last eight as these teams are now just one win away from a semifinal at Wembley.
Below is the FA Cup stream info, fixtures and predictions.
Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading
Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves