FA Cup: Quarterfinal schedule, semifinal draw, how to watch live

By Mar 19, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
The FA Cup continues to deliver plenty of shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have been on the receiving end as the quarterfinal is set.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Southampton to secure their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1939, but couldn’t get the better of Brighton and Hove Albion in the quarterfinal round.

Sheffield United outlasted Blackburn in order to draw another Premier League side in Manchester City in the semifinal.

Manchester United and Fulham also made it through the last eight as these teams are now just one win away from a semifinal at Wembley.

Below is the FA Cup stream info, fixtures and predictions.

FA Cup semifinal draw

Manchester City vs Sheffield United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United/Fulham winner

FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinals – March 18-19
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Saturday, March 18

Manchester City 6-0 Burnley

Man City vs Burnley highlights: Erling Haaland hat trick video

Sunday, March 19

Sheffield United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers
Brighton 5-0 Grimsby Town
12:30pm ET: Manchester United vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby Town highlights: Seagulls storm the Mariners

FA Cup quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester City 3-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Brighton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

FA Cup fifth round results

Tuesday, February 28

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United
Bristol City 3-0 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town
Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United
Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 28

Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fourth round replays results

Tuesday

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC

Wednesday

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham

FA Cup fourth round results

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Results

Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights

Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading

Sunday
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage
Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday 

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup, live! Score, updates, stream link

By Mar 19, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
Manchester United will continue their pursuit of a cup treble when they host fellow Premier League side Fulham at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET). 

[ LIVE: Follow the FA Cup scores here ]

Having already secured the League Cup this season, Erik ten Hag’s side is also into the last-eight of the Europa League after finishing off Real Betis on Thursday, as they turn their attention to domestic matters once again.

Manchester United haven’t won the FA Cup since the 2015-16 season. Fulham, on the other hand, have never lifted England’s most famous trophy in a knockout competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham, live on Sunday

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United vs Fulham live score: 0-1

Aleksandar Mitrovic goal video: ‘Mitro’ pushes Diop flick past De Gea

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Sunday
Online: ESPN+

Key storylines & star players

The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Manchester United, who will play their 14th game since the start of February (47 days – a game every four days, on average, for a month and a half) before a brief respite in the form of the international break next week. They will, however, be without Casemiro, perhaps the most important player (and summer signing) at the club after the Brazilian picked up his second red card of 2023 in a 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend. He featured, and starred, in the second leg against Betis, but will almost certainly give way to the Scott McTominay-Fred double pivot which often roamed the field at Old Trafford prior to his arrival. The Red Devils have lost just two of their last 26 games in all competitions (to Arsenal and Liverpool, in Premier League play).

Fulham, on the other hand, find themselves suddenly in one of their worst moments all season, having lost back-to-back games while conceding six goals to Brentford and Arsenal. Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn’t scored a goal in his last nine appearances (all competitions) after starting the season with 11 in 15. The 3-0 defeat to Arsenal snapped Manor Solomon’s run of five straight games with a goal, picking up the slack amid Mitrovic’s downturn.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Anthony Martial (hip)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico preview, how to watch, stream

By Mar 19, 2023, 12:35 PM EDT
Barcelona looks to make its strong hold on La Liga a vice grip when it hosts Real Madrid in the third Clasico of the 2022-23 season.

Barca enters this weekend with a nine-point advantage over Real with 13 matches left to play, and the Blaugranas won the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal over Real just over two weeks ago.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

But Real has dusted off Liverpool in the Champions League and can point to a 3-1 win over Barca at the Bernabeu back in October as a reason for hope that a Sunday win can arrive and kickstart their title defense.

Barcelona has won three-straight 1-0 matches including the Copa del Rey first leg. Xavi’s men have only allowed eight goals in La Liga this season, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and teenage left back Alex Balde have been very good.

As for Real, Toni Kroos is still steering the ship until it gets to the places where Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr can finish. The Real midfield has been fantastic and Antonio Rudiger has starred in front of Thibaut Courtois at the back end

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Sunday
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
Online: Stream via ESPN+

Barcelona team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pedri (muscular)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Alaba (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscular)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Mar 19, 2023, 11:56 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are two more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 98 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 64 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.61 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 8
  4. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  6. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  7. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  9. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  11. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  12. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  13. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  14. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  15. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  16. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  17. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  18. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  19. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  20. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  21. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  22. Rodri, Manchester City — 5
  23. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 5
  24. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 5

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 19, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT
Harry Kane scored twice on Saturday to give him 20 goals on the Premier League season, and impressive figure with 10-plus matches left for the teams of the Premier League this season.

Then Erling Haaland converted a penalty at Crystal Palace to give him 28 on the season, reminding the country that the Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 28
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 21
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 16
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 13
    6. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 12
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    8. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    9. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
    10. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 11
    11. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 10
    12. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    13. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    14. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 9
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 9
    16. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    17. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    18. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7
    22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 7
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 7
    24. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    25. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    26. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    27. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    28. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6
    29. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 6
    30. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 6
    31. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 6