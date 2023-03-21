We are entering the final months of the 2022-23 season and now is a good time to start thinking about the candidates for Premier League Player of the Season.

It’s not that easy this season, is it?

From Erling Haaland banging in goals galore to Arsenal’s youngsters shinning and talisman across the league carrying their teams, this award could be heading to some very different places.

Below is a look at the Premier League Player of the Season contenders heading into the home stretch.

Ranking the Premier League Player of the Season candidates

7. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

KDB leads the Premier League in assists once again and his silky passes and crosses drive this Manchester City side. He has had dips in form this season and has struggled a little with injuries but he still delivers mind-boggling moments consistently and is always hungry to deliver. He is the kind of character you His connection with Erling Haaland has been particularly strong and KDB is ready to lead City to a late-season trophy push.

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

He has hit the 20-goal marker in the Premier League for the sixth time in nine full PL seasons in his career. The other three seasons he scored 17, 18 and 17. His consistency is remarkable and Kane is on track to beat his best-ever PL haul of 30. As well as becoming Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer, his importance to the way they play is clear. With Heung-min Son having a poor season, Spurs will be worried about Kane suffering from a bad back late in the season from all the carrying he’s done this campaign…

5. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford’s main man is only behind Kane and Haaland in goals and is leading their unlikely charge for Europe. The Bees and Toney were supposed to be a bit of a one-season wonder but that isn’t the case. Toney has developed his game and like Kane, he links up play superbly and if he doesn’t score, he makes sure to help create plenty of chances. Off the pitch the FA charging him with alleged breaches of their betting rules is hanging over him but on it Toney has been incredible. Plus, his penalty kick record, and technique, is amazing.

4. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

In red-hot form since the World Cup, this is the Marcus Rashford we know and love. His runs in-behind have caused havoc and Rashford has become United’s talisman. He needs more help to share the goalscoring burden but he is seeing plenty of chances fall his way as United play direct and to his strengths. Rashford is so hard to mark wherever he starts on the pitch and he’s added clinical finishing to his wonderful pace and intelligent runs.

3. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Arsenal skipper has been majestic and is so calm on the ball but has also brought a steely determination to his game. He has blossomed as a leader under Mikel Arteta and has popped up with important goals and assists throughout the Gunners’ campaign. Odegaard was always seen as a silky playmaker but he’s added extra grit and drive to his play and his connection with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli is a big reason why Arsenal are challenging for the title.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Scoring goals at an incredible rate all season long, Haaland is so tough to stop when Manchester City get going. He has scored all types of goals and has slotted in seamlessly. There are still spells when he goes a few games without a goal but he always bounces back and his hold-up play is improving even as Premier League defenders become more aware of his movements. He is a special talent, a powerhouse and a goal-machine. If City win the title, Haaland’s goals will be a huge reason why.

1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

It’s hard to believe Saka is still just 21 years old. He was a star at the World Cup with England and his early goals and assists in games have been a key feature of Arsenal’s title push. Saka is so hard to stop when he gets going as he can go either way, whip in a delightful cross or score a beauty of his own. He is the complete attacking player and the Arsenal academy graduate is a club legend in the making. What a season he’s had and he never seems to run out of steam.

Honorable mentions: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Leandro Trossard (Brighton, Arsenal), James Maddison (Leicester City), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle), Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

