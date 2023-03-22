EURO 2024 qualification schedule: EURO qualifiers results, standings

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EURO 2024 qualifying is here, and you’re in the right spot for groups, fixtures, and results.

Italy outlasted England in penalty kicks to win EURO 2020 and is bidding to become the first repeat winner since Spain in 2008 and 2012.

England is still seeking its first European Championship and will be favored to emerge from Group C with aforementioned Italy as well as Ukraine, North Macedonia, and Malta.

Netherlands and France are also in a spicy group that has dark horse Republic of Ireland and former champions Greece, as well as Gibraltar.

A number of nations have guaranteed themselves no worse than a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League: Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Spain, Scotland, Georgia, Croatia, Turkey, Serbia, Kazakhstan.

EURO 2024 qualifying schedule

Thursday, March 23

Kazakhstan vs Slovenia — 11am ET

Slovakia vs Luxembourg — 3:45pm ET

Italy vs England — 3:45pm ET

Denmark vs Finland — 3:45pm ET

Portugal vs Liechtenstein — 3:45pm ET

San Marino vs Northern Ireland — 3:45pm ET

North Macedonia vs Malta — 3:45pm ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland — 3:45pm ET

Friday, March 24

Bulgaria vs Montenegro — 1pm ET

Gibraltar vs Greece — 3:45pm ET

Moldova vs Faroe Islands — 3:45pm ET

Serbia vs Lithuania — 3:45pm ET

Austria vs Azerbaijan — 3:45pm ET

Sweden vs Belgium– 3:45pm ET

Czech Republic vs Poland — 3:45pm ET

France vs Netherlands — 3:45pm ET

Saturday, March 25

Scotland vs Cyprus — 10am ET

Israel vs Kosovo — 1pm ET

Armenia vs Turkey — 1pm ET

Belarus vs Switzerland — 1pm ET

Spain vs Norway — 3:45pm ET

Croatia vs Wales — 3:45pm ET

Andorra vs Romania — 3:45pm ET

Sunday, March 26

Kazakhstan vs Denmark — 9am ET

England vs Ukraine — Noon ET

Liechtenstein vs Iceland — Noon ET

Slovenia vs San Marino — Noon ET

Slovakia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 2:45pm ET

Northern Ireland vs Finland — 2:45pm ET

Luxembourg vs Portugal — 2:45pm ET

Malta vs Italy — 2:45pm ET

Monday, March 27

Montenegro vs Serbia — 2:45pm ET

Netherlands vs Gibraltar — 2:45pm ET

Poland vs Albania — 2:45pm ET

Austria vs Estonia — 2:45pm ET

Sweden vs Azerbaijan — 2:45pm ET

Moldova vs Czech Republic — 2:45pm ET

Hungary vs Bulgaria — 2:45pm ET

Republic of Ireland vs France — 2:45pm ET

Tuesday, March 28

Georgia vs Norway — Noon ET

Wales vs Latvia — 2:45pm ET

Romania vs Belarus — 2:45pm ET

Switzerland vs Israel — 2:45pm ET

Kosovo vs Andorra — 2:45pm ET

Turkey vs Croatia — 2:45pm ET

Scotland vs Spain — 2:45pm ET

EURO 2024 qualifying standings

Group A

Spain

Scotland

Norway

Georgia

Cyprus

Group B

Netherlands

France

Republic of Ireland

Greece

Gibraltar

Group C

Italy

England

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Malta

Group D

Croatia

Wales

Armenia

Turkey

Latvia

Group E

Poland

Czech Republic

Albania

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Group F

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Group G

Hungary

Serbia

Montenegro

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group H

Denmark

Finland

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland

San Marino

Group I

Switzerland

Israel

Romania

Kosovo

Belarus

Andorra

Group J

Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Iceland

Luxembourg

Slovakia

Liechtenstein

