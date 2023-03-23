Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham currently find themselves in pole position, but inconsistent performances and questions over Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager have allowed Liverpool and a host of others into the race.

So who is going to seize the chance? Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions.

Brighton is also on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, and the Seagulls look prepared to challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Tottenham: Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Brighton (H – to be rescheduled), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Newcastle (A – to be rescheduled), Manchester United (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET

Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET

Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool – 3pm ET

Saturday, April 8: Tottenham vs Brighton – 10am ET

Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET

Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET

Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET

Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET

Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET

Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed

Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC

Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: DWWLW

Liverpool’s last 5 results: LWWDW

Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWDDD

Brighton’s last 5 results: WDDWD

Key injuries

Tottenham: OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee – out until mid/late March), Yves Bissouma (broken foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Liverpool: OUT: Luis Diaz (knee – out until after international break), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Newcastle: OUT: Joelinton (suspension – two games remaining), Emil Krafth (torn ACL – out for season), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)

Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Premier League top-four odds (As of March 7, 2023)

Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM

Manchester United: -650

Liverpool: -125

Tottenham: +200

Newcastle: +240

Brighton: +550

Prediction for Premier League top-four

4. Liverpool – 72 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Brighton – 64 points

7. Newcastle – 60 points

