The USMNT have two intriguing CONCACAF Nations League games coming up at Grenada and at home against El Salvador over the next week and interim head coach Anthony Hudson has some big decisions to make.

Who is the starter in goal? Who will replace the injured Tyler Adams in midfield? Will Gio Reyna start in attack? And perhaps the biggest question for the USMNT over the last few years: who is going to start as the No. 9?

Below is a look at the projected USMNT lineup for the key Nations League games, with this international window a key window ahead of the Gold Cup this summer.

Projected USMNT lineup for Nations League games vs Grenada, El Salvador

—– Turner —–

— Dest — M. Robinson — Ream — A. Robinson —

—- McKennie —- Musah —-

—- Reyna —- Aaronson —- Pulisic —-

—– Pepi —–

Analysis of the USMNT lineup options

There is a real battle between Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen emerging. Not quite Friedel, Meola and Keller, but it’s still very good. Turner has looked understandably shaky for Arsenal in his recent Europa League outings and he needs to head out on loan to play regularly next season. That is what Steffen and Horvath have done and their moves from the Premier League to the Championship have worked out perfectly as they’re both regulars for teams battling for promotion to England’s top-flight. Don’t be surprised if Steffen starts over Turner in at least one of these games.

The back four pretty much picks itself with three of the four starters from the World Cup included in this squad in Sergio Dest, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. Having Miles Robinson back is a huge boost and it will be intriguing to see his partnership alongside Ream.

In midfield, captain Tyler Adams is missing through injury but you can expect Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah to both be deployed in their usual areas in the engine room. It would be great if Brenden Aaronson was given a free role in the No. 10 position to roam and create just ahead of them but Luca de la Torre could come straight in for Adams in a more defensive kind of role.

In attack Christian Pulisic is a lock on the left wing, while on the right it is time for Gio Reyna to come back into the fold as a regular now that he has finally had regular minutes under his belt at Borussia Dortmund with his injury issues hopefully behind him.

Up top it is one of Daryl Dike, Ricardo Pepi or Alex Zendejas with Taylor Booth an intriguing option following his first senior call-up. It will be fun to see if either Dike or Pepi can take this chance to nail down a starting spot as both have been in good form for West Brom and Groningen respectively, while Zendejas has been in good form for Club America.

