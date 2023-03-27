Kevin Paredes scores spectacular goal as US U20s fall to England (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A day after the United States men’s national team pumped home seven goals against Grenada, Wolfsburg phenom Kevin Paredes showed them a bit of what could be in store for the program.

The U.S. U-20 men ultimately fell 4-2 to England in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday, but Paredes scored an acrobatic goal before cuing up an Owen Wolff finish to tantalize American fans.

Paredes, still a teenager until early May, made his U-20 debut going 68 minutes on Wednesday as the Baby Yanks were smacked 4-0 by France in a friendly.

He’d find the scoresheet twice via his goal and assist against England, however, and both showed off the technique and power that has USMNT fans tickled by the potential of the left-sided man.

Paredes’ goal is the stuff of wonder, a scissor kick goal to finish off a wonderful turnover-and-counter. He left DC United for Wolfsburg last season, making two appearances before really finding his footing this season.

Wolfsburg’s called his name 18 times this season, 16 of those coming in the Bundesliga, and Paredes has responded with a goal and two assists. He’s appeared in nine of Wolfsburg’s last 10 matches, missing once for illness.

Leeds’ Mateo Joseph scored a brace for Leeds, while Chelsea starlet Harvey Vale and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah also bagged goals in the win.

The U.S. U-20s finish the international break with a friendly against Serbia on Tuesday.

Kevin Paredes goal video: Acrobatic finish pulls one back

Jack McGlynn forces a turnover and drives the 18 before laying off for Wolff.

The Austin FC kid’s cross is hammered home by Paredes with a scissor kick.

Owen Wolff backheel goal video: Kevin Paredes assist for 2-2

Paredes then turned provider for Wolff after the Baby Yanks drove the ball from the back through the midfield with Colorado Rapids product Darren Yapi helping it along to Hajduk Split phenom Rokas Pukstas.

Pukstas, 18 and a squad regular, found the Wolfsburg man on the right. Paredes then dribbled inside from the right, finding Wolff for an improvised backheel finish.

Building from the back ➡️ lovely finish pic.twitter.com/0nj9CUMzI0 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 26, 2023

