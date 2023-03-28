Leeds United have suffered a huge blow as USMNT star Tyler Adams will reportedly have surgery on his hamstring.

Tyler Adams, 24, missed Leeds’ 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break due to a hamstring problem and The Athletic are reporting the issue is bigger than initially expected.

Per the report, Adams will undergo surgery on his hamstring and Leeds are “in the process of establishing the exact length of Adams’ time out” and add that he is expected to miss a larger chunk of the crucial run-in as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Add in losing Wilfried Gnonto and Max Wober to injury in recent days, Javi Gracia will be a worried man as Leeds are losing key players.

How big of a problem is this for Leeds?

Ask any Leeds fans how important Tyler Adams has been this season and they will tell you perhaps only Illan Meslier has had a better season for them.

Javi Gracia’s side sit two points above the relegation zone with 11 games of the season to go but not having the heartbeat of their midfield available for most of the rest of the season (which looks likely at this point) is going to be a huge blow.

Adams is essential to Leeds setting the tempo, pressing high and adding defensive solidity. This season he has been key in helping them become a much sturdier team compared to their previous two Premier League campaigns and the American has caught the eye with his composed, all-action displays.

McKennie the answer?

Now he’s out, it is down to Marc Roca and Adams’ USMNT teammate and close friend Weston McKennie to hold the fort.

McKennie is a different type of player to Adams but is getting up to speed with the defensive work needed in the Premier League but he also offers a little more offensive creativity and drive from midfield.

USMNT midfielder McKennie recently spoke with reporters while on national team duty and mentioned this when speaking about his partnership with Adams in midfield: “Devastating what happened… Obviously we will have to see what happens moving forward but hopefully he recovers quickly and he get back with us soon.”

Leeds will miss Adams but Roca and McKennie have shown they are more then capable of steadying things in the engine room and perhaps McKennie’s deeper role could even help Leeds push on more and create chances in attack? That is something they’ve struggled with in recent months and is why they are battling against the drop.

In short: Adams missing a big chunk of time is not good news for Leeds.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports