USMNT manager search: Sporting director timeline, coach candidates

Oh, to be back discussing whether Gregg Berhalter was calling the best players into camp again! Oh, to be living in a world where team moms and dads hadn’t threatened retribution on the coach of the United States men’s national team for not playing their child enough.
Well, there are i’s to dot and t’s to cross as the United States Soccer Federation makes sure it gets the right person in place for the future.
Stewart’s Feb. 15 departure for PSV Eindhoven was a good progression for the well-respected leader, who was previously technical director of NAC Breda and the director of football affairs for AZ Alkmaar.
That exit is a bit of a celebration for the Stewart family and an endorsement of the man hired by the USMNT years ago, but now means that any successor knows they take the helm of a federation with plenty of controversy inside a talented generation that did, remember, just reach the World Cup knockout rounds.
U.S. Soccer has hired a group called Sportsology to advise their sporting director search and conduct a “full review of U.S. Soccer’s sporting department. If you’re wondering what Sportsology is, here’s how the USSF describes the group:
“Sportsology Group specializes in providing premium knowledge, insight, strategic advisory and operational support to franchise owners, global leagues and federations. Sportsology will work together with U.S. Soccer leadership to take a holistic look at U.S. Soccer’s entire sporting department. The goal is to make sure U.S. Soccer’s sporting department is well-positioned to realize its vision for the future and support its ambitions during this pivotal time for the sport in the United States.”
Sportsology was started by former Chelsea director Mike Forde, who serves as executive chairman, and he’s aided by head of advisory services Joel Cohen, who Sportsology says has “worked intensively with major European football clubs, NBA, and NHL franchises,” and special projects director Chris Mann.
U.S. Soccer has announced that CEO JT Batson would oversee the leadership group once Stewart left for the Netherlands, and listed the following group members:
Kate Markgraf, USWNT General Manager
Barry Pauwels, Senior Director of Technical Development
Elaine Lemos, Director of Sporting Operations
Tom King, Managing Director of Administration
Rick Cost, Director of High Performance
Dan Russell, Senior Director of Sport Development
George Chiampas, Chief Medical Officer
The searches for the sporting director — Oguchi Onyewu has been linked — and head coach are being run concurrently, but the sporting director will eventually choose the head coach. Got it? Good.
USMNT coaching candidates
Gregg Berhalter: Led the USMNT into the 2022 World Cup’s Round of 16, where it fell 3-1 to the Netherlands.
Jim Curtin: Longtime Philadelphia Union head coach has done a remarkable job shapeshifting the MLS club into an MLS power.
Jesse Marsch: Fired by Leeds United this winter, the notably emotive manager has had success in Europe with Red Bull Salzburg as well as in MLS with New York Red Bulls.
Thierry Henry: Former Belgium assistant and current domestic broadcaster — oh, he’s also one of the best to ever strike a ball — has been linked with taking the reins of USMNT.
Patrick Vieira: His recent firing by Crystal Palace and status as a respected MLS boss from his time at NYCFC makes him an intriguing late addition to the list.
Jose Mourinho: Currently doing quite well at AS Roma on several fronts, we all know that Mourinho rarely lasts long at a given stop.
Marcelo Bielsa: You want intensity and attention to detail? The former Leeds boss sure would be a splashy hire for the USMNT.
Steve Cherundolo: The original Captain America, Cherundolo is respected around the world and has shined inside of longtime club Hannover 96 in Germany. He led LAFC to the Supporters’ Shield last season.
With Arsenal and Manchester City basically assured of a top four finish, all eyes are on the quartet of Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool to see which two will make it and who will miss out. Don’t sleep on Brighton and Brentford either, who are more than capable of somehow sneaking into the top four or at least making it very interesting as the final weeks of the season arrive.
Can Liverpool make a late surge? Will Tottenham find consistency? Are Newcastle going to regain their remarkable early-season form? And will Manchester United seal the deal ASAP so they can focus on winning the FA Cup and Europa League?
Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
