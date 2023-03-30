Nottingham Forest will try to end their winless skid at six games when they host fellow Premier League relegation battlers Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Before those six games of anguish (and injuries) began, Nottingham Forest (now, 26 points – 16th place) sat 13th in the table, on 24 points, after going five games unbeaten, including three wins. Wolves (27 points – 13th place), meanwhile, have struggled to score enough goals to string together winning runs once again this season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Wolves.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
No side in the Premier League has scored fewer goals than Forest (or Wolves – 22 each), and only Bournemouth (54) have conceded more than Steve Cooper’s newly promoted side (49). All of which is to say, the Reds are in the thick of the relegation scrap based on merit. Injuries have certainly played their part, though, with as many as 14 players either confirmed out for the weekend, or an injury doubt. 21-year-old Brennan Johnson (7 goals, 2 assists) has been something of a revelation in his first PL season and Taiwo Awoniyi has four goals of his own, but no one else has more than two on the season (Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis).
Once again this season, Wolves have gone for the “defensively solid, but offensively deficient” approach, only this time their defensive record is nearly as poor as the goal-scoring output. Like Forest, only two players (Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves) have scored more than two goals (Adama Traore) en route to 22 goals scored in 28 games.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Andre Ayew (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Wayne Hennessey (knee), Ryan Yates (shoulder)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Matheus Nunes (suspension), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Jonny (suspension), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)