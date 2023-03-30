The Premier League relegation odds are absolutely bonkers right now and it will stay that way until the end of the season.
With almost half of the Premier League in serious danger of being relegated this season, this is the craziest race to avoid the drop we’ve ever seen.
Who will go down? Who will stay out of the bottom three? Which teams will sink like a stone late in the season? Who will surge to safety?
So. Many. Questions.
Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.
Premier League relegation odds (As of March 28, 2023)
Crystal Palace: +500
Leicester City: +400
Leeds: +350
West Ham: +350
Wolves: +335
Everton: +200
Nottingham Forest: +100
Bournemouth: -200
Southampton: -250
Premier League odds to stay up (not be relegated)
Crystal Palace: -834
West Ham: -625
Leicester City: -556
Wolves: -500
Leeds: -455
Everton: -200
Nottingham Forest: -140
Bournemouth: +130
Southampton: +165