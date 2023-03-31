Brighton vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Brighton and Brentford stage a big if surprising fight for a European place during a Saturday affair at the Amex Stadium. (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
The Seagulls and the visiting Bees both enter the match with 42 points, five points off the Premier League’s fifth-place spot and seven away from fourth.
STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs BRENTFORD
Brighton has played a Premier League-low 25 matches and will like its chances of putting the Bees in the deep rear view by winning on Saturday.
But Brentford’s been the total package and good at finding results, losing just five Premier League matches this season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Brentford.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10apm ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton is driven by Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, a midfield pairing envied by most teams of their ilk.
And Brentford has had lovely contributions from Mathias Jensen and complete center forward play from Ivan Toney.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee)
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh). OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Shandon Baptiste (suspended), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf).