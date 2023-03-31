EURO 2024 qualifying is here, and you’re in the right spot for groups, fixtures, and results.
Italy outlasted England in penalty kicks to win EURO 2020 and is bidding to become the first repeat winner since Spain in 2008 and 2012.
[ MORE: Breaking down Premier League title race ]
England is still seeking its first European Championship and will be favored to emerge from Group C with aforementioned Italy as well as Ukraine, North Macedonia, and Malta.
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions started off 2024 qualifying well as Harry Kane snapped a tie with Wayne Rooney atop England’s all-time goals list with a 2-1 win in Italy, the nation’s first in the country since 1961, and then Bukayo Saka led the Three Lions to a 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday.
Netherlands and France are also in a spicy group that has dark horse Republic of Ireland and former champions Greece, as well as Gibraltar.
[ MORE: Live scores, updates, standings from EURO 2024 qualifying ]
A number of nations have guaranteed themselves no worse than a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League: Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Spain, Scotland, Georgia, Croatia, Turkey, Serbia, Kazakhstan.
EURO 2024 qualifying schedule
Thursday, March 23
Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia
Slovakia 0-0 Luxembourg
Italy 1-2 England – Video, player ratings as Kane breaks Rooney record
Denmark 3-1 Finland
Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein
San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland
North Macedonia 2-1 Malta
Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 Iceland
Friday, March 24
Bulgaria 0-1 Montenegro
Gibraltar 0-3 Greece
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Serbia 2-0 Lithuania
Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan
Sweden 0-3 Belgium
Czech Republic 3-1 Poland
France 4-0 Netherlands
Saturday, March 25
Scotland 3-0 Cyprus
Israel 1-1 Kosovo
Armenia 1-2 Turkey
Belarus 0-5 Switzerland
Spain 3-0 Norway
Croatia 1-0 Wales
Andorra 0-2 Romania
Sunday, March 26
Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark
England 2-0 Ukraine — Video, player ratings as Saka leads Three Lions
Liechtenstein 0-7 Iceland
Slovenia 2-0 San Marino
Slovakia 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland
Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal
Malta 0-2 Italy
ABAT AIMBETOV MAY HAVE JUST SCORED THE GAME-WINNER FOR KAZAKHSTAN! 🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/FHMk8xbhZA
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2023
Monday, March 27
Montenegro 0-2 Serbia
Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar
Poland 1-0 Albania
Austria 2-1 Estonia
Sweden 5-0 Azerbaijan
Moldova 0-0 Czech Republic
Hungary 3-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Ireland 0-1 France
Tuesday, March 28
Georgia vs Norway 1-1
Wales 1-0 Latvia
Romania 2-1 Belarus
Switzerland 3-0 Israel
Kosovo 1-1 Andorra
Turkey 0-2 Croatia
Scotland 2-0 Spain
EURO 2024 qualifying standings
Group A
Scotland — 6 points, +5GD
Spain — 3 pts, +1 GD
Georgia — 1 pt, 0GD
Norway — 1 pt, -3 GD
Cyprus — 0 pts, -3 GD
Group B
France — 6pts, +5 GD
Greece — 3 pts, +3 GD
Netherlands — 3 pts, -1 GD
Republic of Ireland — 0 pts, -1GD
Gibraltar — 0 pts, -6 GD
Group C
England — 6 pts, +3 GD
Italy — 3 pts, +1 GD
North Macedonia — 3 pts, +1 GD
Ukraine — 0 pts, -2 GD
Malta — 0 pts, -3 GD
Group D
Croatia — 4 pts, +2 GD
Wales — 4 pts, +1 GD
Turkey — 3 pts, -1 GD
Armenia — 0 pts, -1 GD
Latvia — 0 pts, -1 GD
Group E
Czech Republic — 4 pts, +2 GD
Poland — 3 pts, -1 GD
Moldova — 2 pts, 0 GD
Faroe Islands — 1 pt, 0 GD
Albania — 0 pts, -1 GD
Group F
Austria — 6 pts, +4 GD
Belgium — 3 pts, +3 GD
Sweden — 3 pts, +2 GD
Estonia — 0 pts, -1D
Azerbaijan — 0 pts, -8 GD
Group G
Serbia — 6 pts, +4 GD
Hungary — 3 pts, +3 GD
Montenegro — 3 pts, -1 GD
Lithuania — 0 pts, -2 GD
Bulgaria — 0 pts, -4 GD
Group H
Slovenia — 6 pts, +3 GD
Denmark — 3 pts, +1 GD
Kazakhstan — 3 pts, 0 GD
Finland — 3 pts, -1 GD
Northern Ireland — 3 pts, +1 GD
San Marino — 0 pts, -4 GD
Group I
Switzerland — 6 pts, +8 GD
Romania — 6 pts, + 3 GD
Kosovo — 2 pts, 0 GD
Andorra — 1 pt, -2 GD
Israel — 1 pt, -3 GD
Belarus — 0 pts, -6 GD
Group J
Portugal — 6 pts, +10 GD
Slovakia — 4 pt, +2 GD
Bosnia and Herzegovina — 3 pts, +1 GD
Iceland — 3 pts, +4 GD
Luxembourg — 1 pt, -6 GD
Liechtenstein — 0 pts, -11 GD