Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League relegation odds are absolutely bonkers right now and it will stay that way until the end of the season.

[ MORE: Current form in relegation scrap ]

With almost half of the Premier League in serious danger of being relegated this season, this is the craziest race to avoid the drop we’ve ever seen.

Who will go down? Who will stay out of the bottom three? Which teams will sink like a stone late in the season? Who will surge to safety?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.

Premier League relegation odds (As of March 28, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is PointsBet USA) PointsBet is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Crystal Palace: +500

Leicester City: +400

Leeds: +350

West Ham: +350

Wolves: +335

Everton: +200

Nottingham Forest: +100

Bournemouth: -200

Southampton: -250

Premier League odds to stay up (not be relegated)

Crystal Palace: -834

West Ham: -625

Leicester City: -556

Wolves: -500

Leeds: -455

Everton: -200

Nottingham Forest: -140

Bournemouth: +130

Southampton: +165

Follow @JPW_NBCSports