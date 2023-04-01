Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Der Klassiker live! Score, updates

Can Borussia Dortmund keep its position in the catbird seat with a Klassiker win over reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday?
Or will they former manager land a major blow for his new side, as Thomas Tuchel takes the reins of wounded Bayern. The 10-time defending champions fell out of first with a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen that sent Julian Nagelsmann packing (for North London?).
BVB is in pursuit of its first Meisterschale since the 2011-12 season, its eighth in history. It’s been all Bayern since then, as the Bavarians have claimed 10-consecutive league crowns.
Here’s the thing: If Bayern really had problems between its players and Nagelsmann, they weren’t totally manifesting themselves on the pitch. Bayern’s 72 goals are 17 more than anyone else in the Bundesliga and its 27 conceded are one better than second-place Union Berlin.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live score: 3-0
Kobel o.g. (13′), Muller 2 (18′, 24′)
Bayern’s all about controlling the game, and it does so with aplomb thanks to Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The side has pace for days and has also gotten monstrous amounts of creativity from Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. There’s no Robert Lewandowski, but Bayern spreads the goals around through Musiala (11), Choupo-Moting (10), and Serge Gnabry (9). Manuel Neuer’s out, but the club’s quickly filled his space with Yann Sommer.
Dortmund slipped itself a couple of matches ago, a 2-2 draw in the Revierderby, but it bounded back with a 6-1 demolition of Koln. Bundesliga assist hero Raphael Guerreiro scored in that game while Sebastien Haller and Marco Reus both posted braces. Reus remains the heart of the club and has been a boon for Edin Terzic. A wild card is USMNT star Giovanni Reyna, who has posted terrific advanced stats in Bundesliga play but is still mainly just getting 15-20 minute cameos if he plays at all for BVB.
Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Manuel Neuer (leg), Paul Wanner (adductor), Mathys Tel (muscular), Arijon Ibrahimovic (virus).
𝗙𝗖 𝗕𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗡 𝗫𝗜 🆚 𝗗𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗗 #packmas #MiaSanMia #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/969AxOm17p
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 1, 2023
Borussia Dortmund team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Mateu Morey (fitness), Thomas Meunier (back), Giovanni Reyna (illness).
👇 Unsere Startelf für #FCBBVB! 👇 pic.twitter.com/GIfpLzdXaE
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 1, 2023