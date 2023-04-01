Bournemouth secure huge comeback win against Fulham

Bournemouth fought back from 1-0 down to beat Fulham 2-1 as the Cherries moved out of the relegation zone.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Andreas Pereira gave Fulham a deserved half time lead but Marcus Tavernier spanked home a beauty to make it 1-1 and Dominic Solanke grabbed a winner which Bournemouth deserved based on their second half display.

The win, a second in a row at the Vitality Stadium, pushed Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth on to 27 points for the season. Fulham remain on 39 points as their European dream has faded badly after three-straight defeats in the Premier League.

Premier League news Chelsea vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Brighton comes back thrice in head-spinning thriller with Brentford Wolves battle back to frustrate, draw Nottingham Forest

Cherries blow Cottagers in second half

The Premier League new boys are in very different situations this season. Fulham had European aspirations, while Bournemouth are scrambling to stay in the top-flight. Both showed why they may come up short but Bournemouth dug deep to secure a huge win. The Cherries started sluggishly and were punished for it, while Fulham then couldn’t kick on after taking the lead and looked totally out of energy in the second half. Bournemouth were brilliant after the break as their subs made a huge difference and Gary O’Neil’s side have given their chances of staying in the Premier League a huge boost.

Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Fulham player ratings

Andreas Pereira: Got his goal and was always trying to make things happen in attack.

Dominic Solanke: Gave Issa Diop a tough afternoon. Never stopped running and leads the line so well. Got the winner as he got his reward.

Marcus Tavernier: Had a huge impact after coming on at half time. Stunning goal and involved in everything good Bournemouth did.

What’s next?

Bournemouth host Brighton on Tuesday, April 4. Fulham host West Ham on Saturday, April 8.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – It was tough at the end but they held on! What a win for the Cherries.

GOALLL! Bournemouth take the lead. It is Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham. Dominic Solanke bundles it home after substitute Ryan Christie has his low shot saved by Leno, the ball pops up and Solanke taps home ahead of Antonee Robinson. Wow. What a turnaround.

A bit better from Fulham as they are whipping in dangerous crosses.

It is all Bournemouth! They are flying. Fulham just can’t keep the ball.

BLOCK! Should be 2-1 to Bournemouth. Solanke beats Tim Ream and his shot is then blocked by the covering Antonee Robinson.

GOALLL! Marcus Tavernier with a beauty! What a goal. After a corner found him outside of the box on the far side, Tavernier cuts inside and spanks home with his left foot. The substitute with an instant impact after coming on at half time. Tavernier has been struggling with injuries but when he is fit, he has real quality. Four goals and four assists in his last five Premier League appearances. Remarkable.

CLOSE! So close again for Bournemouth. Solanke couldn’t sort his feet out quick enough and Bernd Leno saves from close range.

The second half is underway and Bournemouth are pushing hard to make it 1-1. Fulham are staying solid but need to get a bit more of the ball.

CLOSE! So close to an equaliser right on half time! Ouattara smashes the bar, the ball bounces on the line and comes back out. So unlucky for Bournemouth.

Solanke and Ouattara combine well to cause problems as Bournemouth are pushing to get back in this.

CLOSE! USMNT star Antonee Robinson smashes a brilliant effort on goal but it hits the crossbar. What a goal that would have been.

GOALL! Andreas Pereira puts Fulham ahead after a lovely team move. A quick check for offside by VAR but it stands. Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham.

KICK OFF! We are underway on the South Coast as the sun is out.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Gary O’Neil has set Bournemouth up to be dangerous on the counter attack and that works well against teams who love to dominate possession. Fulham love to do that and this tactic could suit the Cherries in this game. Dominic Solanke has led the line superbly, Neto has been excellent in goal and Dango Ouatrara has been sensational since arriving in January as his speed and direct running has given Bournemouth an extra dimension.

Fulham have just lost their way after an incredible season so far. They are still in the battle for European qualification as they sit in the top 10 and now they have to finish the campaign strong to keep positive vibes flowing. Marco Silva wants them to snap into challenges, press high and keep the ball when they have it and they are horrible to play against.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Adam Smith (groin)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Willian (suspended), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Follow @JPW_NBCSports