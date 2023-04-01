Brighton comes back thrice in head-spinning thriller with Brentford

By Apr 1, 2023, 12:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

David Raya and Brentford frustrated forward-firing but defensively-leaky Brighton in a head-spinning 3-3 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Bees were out-shot 33-7 but led 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 through Pontus Jansson, Ivan Toney, and Ethan Pinnock.

But Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Alexis Mac Allister all scored equalizers — Mac Allister’s coming from the spot in the 90th minute after a VAR review — and Brighton got its point, too.

Brentford’s been the total package and good at finding results, losing just five Premier League matches this season, but their unwillingness to hold onto leads Saturday means their 43 points are six off fourth place having played the same amount of matches as Spurs.

Brighton’s 43 points give it sixth place and the Seagulls have two matches-in-hand on Spurs plus a goal differential advantage of six on their Saturday foes.

De Zerbi’s Seagulls shining but lacking top-four cutting edge

Credit Brighton for so many things: Its ability to recruit replacements for big name players and coaches, its stylish football, its three (3?!?) equalizers on Saturday.

And credit them and Brentford for giving us a wonderful feast of attacking football on Saturday. It was awesome. Let’s do it again next year, yeah?

But given Liverpool and Chelsea’s relative season failures, the Seagulls are going to waste one of their best chances — if not their best ever chance — to qualify for the UEFA Champions League because of draws like this (and March 11 at Leeds… and Feb. 11 at Palace… and Jan. 21 at Leicester).

Yes those are good points for a team of Brighton’s reputation and expectations, but the reason they’re on the outskirts of the top four battle and not in the catbird seat is the missed opportunities to get three points from teams of, around, and behind their reputation.

Brentford is a very good team and the same criticism can be lobbed at the Bees given recent results with Leicester, Everton, and Palace, but there’s a rub: Thomas Frank’s men will have ultimately understood a point from the Amex as a positive even with three blown leads, especially given the gulf in shot attempts. Brighton needed all three of these points.

Brighton vs Brentford player ratings: Stars of the Show

Alexis Mac Allister

Solly March

David Raya

Bryan Mbeumo

Brighton vs Brentford player ratings
What’s next?

Brighton has two away matches In five days, traveling to Bournemouth on Tuesday before a Saturday trip to Tottenham.

Brentford will likely determine its top-four hopes this week with a Wednesday trip to Manchester United before hosting Newcastle on Saturday.

Pontus Jansson goal video: Veteran defender thumps header home

Kaoru Mitoma goal video: Brighton’s first equalizer is sweet

Ivan Toney goal video: Quickest of quickfire replies as Mbeumo flicks assist

Danny Welbeck goal video: Brighton back level!

Ethan Pinnock goal video: Third lead for the Bees

Alexis Mac Allister goal video: Third leveler comes from spot

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10apm ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton is driven by Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, a midfield pairing envied by most teams of their ilk.

And Brentford has had lovely contributions from Mathias Jensen and complete center forward play from Ivan Toney.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Shandon Baptiste (suspended), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf).

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Der Klassiker live! Score, updates

By Apr 1, 2023, 1:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

Can Borussia Dortmund keep its position in the catbird seat with a Klassiker win over reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday?

Or will they former manager land a major blow for his new side, as Thomas Tuchel takes the reins of wounded Bayern. The 10-time defending champions fell out of first with a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen that sent Julian Nagelsmann packing (for North London?).

BVB is in pursuit of its first Meisterschale since the 2011-12 season, its eighth in history. It’s been all Bayern since then, as the Bavarians have claimed 10-consecutive league crowns.

Here’s the thing: If Bayern really had problems between its players and Nagelsmann, they weren’t totally manifesting themselves on the pitch. Bayern’s 72 goals are 17 more than anyone else in the Bundesliga and its 27 conceded are one better than second-place Union Berlin.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live score: 3-0

Kobel o.g. (13′), Muller 2 (18′, 24′)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via ESPN+
Key storylines & star players

Bayern’s all about controlling the game, and it does so with aplomb thanks to Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The side has pace for days and has also gotten monstrous amounts of creativity from Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. There’s no Robert Lewandowski, but Bayern spreads the goals around through Musiala (11), Choupo-Moting (10), and Serge Gnabry (9). Manuel Neuer’s out, but the club’s quickly filled his space with Yann Sommer.

Dortmund slipped itself a couple of matches ago, a 2-2 draw in the Revierderby, but it bounded back with a 6-1 demolition of Koln. Bundesliga assist hero Raphael Guerreiro scored in that game while Sebastien Haller and Marco Reus both posted braces. Reus remains the heart of the club and has been a boon for Edin Terzic. A wild card is USMNT star Giovanni Reyna, who has posted terrific advanced stats in Bundesliga play but is still mainly just getting 15-20 minute cameos if he plays at all for BVB.

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Manuel Neuer (leg), Paul Wanner (adductor), Mathys Tel (muscular), Arijon Ibrahimovic (virus).

Borussia Dortmund team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mateu Morey (fitness), Thomas Meunier (back), Giovanni Reyna (illness).

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 1, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea and Aston Villa clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and a win for the visitors will move them above Chelsea in the table.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea were pinned back before the international break as they drew 2-2 at home against Everton after leading twice. However, they are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and have reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Things are looking a bit better for the Blues in their 3-4-3 formation and the pressure has eased on Potter slightly as players continue to return from injury. A win against Villa this weekend will keep their slim hopes of a top four finish alive but a top six finish is probably as good as it will get for them this season.

Unai Emery has done a phenomenal job at Villa with the Spanish coach leading them from a relegation scrap to a quest for European qualification within just a few months. Villa are resolute defensively and have a clear playing style as they love to catch opponents out on the counter and they did that brilliantly in their 3-0 win against Bournemouth last time out. With three wins in their last four, can Villa continue their surge and push for a top six finish?

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Aston Villa.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live score: 0-1

Ollie Watkins goal video: Villa’s in-form striker feasts on Chelsea error

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Chelsea have so many players stepping up in recent weeks but Joao Felix and Kai Havertz have really got going in attack. The duo are scoring goals, creating chances and Chelsea look much more confident when they get into the final third. Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile have both slotted in seamlessly following their January moves. Yes, Chelsea are still a long way back when it comes to the top four but they are they kind of team who can go on a long unbeaten run and they certainly have so many options with a massive squad of players all pushing to start in this new fluid 3-4-3 system.

Villa’s recent success has been built on solid defense and Emiliano Martinez in goal and Tyrone Mings at center back have been back to their best. Ollie Watkins leading the line always causes problems and midfield creators and wingers always seem to be ready to counter and cause a surprise. Emery has done a remarkable job at Villa and it will be a lot of fun to see how close they can get to a top six finish this season.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf).

Wolves battle back to frustrate, draw Nottingham Forest

By Apr 1, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brennan Johnson scored once again for Nottingham Forest, but Wolves hit back late to steal a point in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground on Saturday.

The result will certainly frustrate Nottingham Forest (27 points), who would have climbed four places into 12th and been five points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games left to play, had they held on (instead, 14th, three points clear). Wolves (28 points) take another baby step toward safety, now four points above the drop zone with nine games left.

Forest took the lead in the 38th minute, when Danilo dinked a through ball into the penalty area and found Johnson making a run wide of Jose Sa’s left-hand post. The ball bounced once before Johnson hammered it hard toward the far post, rippling the inside netting and taking the 21-year-old’s season tally to eight goals this season.

That’s four goals in eight games for Johnson, who scored 18 and had 10 assists in the EFL Championship a season ago. Any questions over whether his production would translate to the top tier, and the best leave in the world, have been answered.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
Photo: FotMob.com

Daniel Podence took Wolves’ rare sight of goal and made something out of nothing in the 83rd minute. After an unthreatening shot from outside the box was blocked, the ball fell to Podence on the left side of the penalty area. He cut inside and hooked the ball past Keylor Navas to make it 1-1.

Wolves no longer defend well enough to attack this poorly

Once again this season, Wolves have gone for the “defensively solid, but offensively deficient” approach, only this time their defensive record (42 goals conceded) is just as poor as the goal-scoring output (23 scored). The goal they conceded on Saturday saw too many white shirts standing and watching the ball inside their own penalty area.

Creating scoring chances is like pulling teeth for Julen Lopetegui’s side. Even their late equalizer came as a result of a blocked shot that turned into a through ball, rather than any kind of cohesive build-up.

Stars of the show

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest have another big week coming up, with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds (26 points – 16th place) on Tuesday (2:45 pm ET) before heading to Villa Park to face Aston Villa (38 points – 11th place) on Saturday (10 am ET). Wolves, meanwhile, will host Chelsea at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (10 am ET).

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves final score: 1-1

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

No side in the Premier League has scored fewer goals than Forest (or Wolves – 22 each), and only Bournemouth (54) have conceded more than Steve Cooper’s newly promoted side (49). All of which is to say, the Reds are in the thick of the relegation scrap based on merit. Injuries have certainly played their part, though, with as many as 14 players either confirmed out for the weekend, or an injury doubt. 21-year-old Brennan Johnson (7 goals, 2 assists) has been something of a revelation in his first PL season and Taiwo Awoniyi has four goals of his own, but no one else has more than two on the season (Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis).

Once again this season, Wolves have gone for the “defensively solid, but offensively deficient” approach, only this time their defensive record (41 goals conceded) is just as poor as the goal-scoring output (22 scored). Like Forest, only two players (Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves) have scored more than two goals (Adama Traore) en route to 22 goals scored in 28 games.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Andre Ayew (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Wayne Hennessey (knee), Ryan Yates (shoulder)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Matheus Nunes (suspension), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Jonny (suspension), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)

Arsenal breaks down Leeds, scores stylish 4-1 win

By Apr 1, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal’s Premier League title run continues to grow in strength as the Gunners overcame a slow start to hammer Leeds United 4-1 on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium..

Gabriel Jesus struck twice, once from the spot, to join Ben White and Granit Xhaka on the score sheet and the Gunners led 3-0 before allowing a Rasmus Kristensen goal.

WATCH ARSENAL vs LEEDS FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Arsenal restores its 8-point title lead over Manchester City, who battered Liverpool 4-1 earlier Saturday and holds a match-in-hand on the Gunners.

Leeds was coming off a feisty but fortunate 4-2 win over Wolves that it took it clear of the bottom three, and boss Javi Gracia’s lineup seemingly prioritized the side’s upcoming matches with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace this week by keeping Rodrigo, Weston McKennie, Georginio Rutter, and Patrick Bamford on the bench.

Leeds’ 26 points are currently good enough for 16th with one more point than 18th-place Leicester City.

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live
Chelsea vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Brighton vs Brentford
Brighton comes back thrice in head-spinning thriller with Brentford
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live
Wolves battle back to frustrate, draw Nottingham Forest

Gabriel Jesus reminding Premier League of his, Arsenal’s class

We could write about Leeds’ choice of lineup but it doesn’t really matter if Gabriel Jesus is going to continue to look nothing like a man who missed months of Arsenal’s title campaign.

The ex-Man City man is proving the reason the Gunners might just roll past his former club for a Premier League title even if they lose their head-to-head meeting with City in a few weeks.

Jesus won a penalty and then worked a oh-so-pretty extended give-and-go — it wasn’t quite a 1-2 — with Leandro Trossard to make it 3-0 on a day that was only going to go one way despite Leeds’ opening half-hour (or so) of good fight.

Almost everyone starred Saturday as the absence of William Saliba didn’t matter much for at least one day. We’ll see what happens against Liverpool next weekend.

Arsenal vs Leeds player ratings: Stars of the Show

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Martinelli

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal vs Leeds player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Arsenal goes to Liverpool at 11:30am ET April 9 (next Sunday), while Leeds hosts Nottingham Forest on Tuesday before Palace arrives on April 9. Huge week for Leeds.

Gabriel Jesus goal video: Brazilian converts pen after silly Ayling challenge

Ben White goal video: Defender belts Martinelli cross home

Gabriel Jesus goal video: Clever give-and-go with Trossard

Rasmus Kristensen goal video: Deflected strike pulls one back

Granit Xhaka goal video: One more for the leaders

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

For Arsenal, it’s going to continue to be a feast of talent in attacking positions as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are in the Premier League Player of the Year conversation and Gabriel Martinelli isn’t too far off. Perhaps Gabriel Jesus would be there, too, if he didn’t miss such a long stretch of time with injury but he’s fit and firing and Leeds has reason to worry about its back line. Leeds would love to see Maximillian Wober and Tyler Adams available but they are not and it will be incumbent about the attackers to make up for their absences. Weston McKennie and Marc Roca will be under the microscope today.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (lower back), Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Maximillian Wober (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Wilfried Gnonto (ankle).