Erling Haaland injury update: Pep explains Man City vs Liverpool absence

By Apr 1, 2023, 10:41 AM EDT
0 Comments

MANCHESTER — Manchester City star Erling Haaland was kept out of City’s huge game against Liverpool (Watch full match replay online via Peacock Premium).

Haaland left the Norway squad during the international break after suffering a groin injury.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game game, City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged that he would be touch-and-go and ultimately City did not risk the Premier League’s top goal scorer.

ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright was on-site at the Etihad Stadium and it was announced that Haaland was not in the Manchester City matchday squad as he did not get off the team bus, but he did attend the match in the stands.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Latest Premier League news

Brighton vs Brentford live
Brighton vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Bournemouth vs Fulham live
Bournemouth vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

What happened?

Haaland, 22, joined up with Norway for their EURO 2024 qualifiers but has been sent back to Manchester City for treatment. That meant he went to Marbella and then Barcelona in Spain for specialist treatment and he is now back in Manchester recovering from the groin injury he picked up against Burnley.

The Norwegian striker has been in stunning form in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in his last three games in all competitions for City (including five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a hat trick against Burnley in the FA Cup) before the break.

He has scored 42 (yes, forty two) goals in all competitions for Man City this season.

However, Pep Guardiola and Man City now face an anxious wait as an injury to Erling Haaland is the last thing they wanted before a pivotal final few months of the season as they chase the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

What is the latest update?

Pep Guardiola gave a fairly positive update on Haaland ahead of Liverpool’s visit to City he will not be risked if there’s any doubt around his fitness.

And it’s not like Guardiola wasn’t tempted to use the Norwegian against Liverpool at the Etihad.

Here’s what Pep said after the 4-1 win, which left Haaland in the stands.

“We spoke yesterday and he didn’t feel fit. Of course we want to take a risk, this is an important game but we have Julian [Alvarez] and now we have a long week to recover. Hopefully next weekend he can be involved.”

Norway’s team doctor, Ola Sand, previously gave an update on Haaland’s injury.

“We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia,” Sand said. “It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club.”

Norway face Spain on Saturday and Georgia next Tuesday, so it seems like Haaland is in a race to be fit for Man City’s games after the international break.

Which games could he miss?

Haaland could return for the trip to Southampton on Apr. 8, but Pep Guardiola may choose to rest him for their massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Bayern Munich on Apr. 11.

Given the form Haaland is in right now, it will be a blow for City if he does miss the next few games but the last thing they want is any long-term damage.

Plus, it’s helpful to have the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in reserve to step in for Haaland.

Brighton vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 1, 2023, 11:09 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton and Brentford stage a big if surprising fight for a European place during a Saturday affair at the Amex Stadium. (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls and the visiting Bees both enter the match with 42 points, five points off the Premier League’s fifth-place spot and seven away from fourth.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs BRENTFORD

Brighton has played a Premier League-low 25 matches and will like its chances of putting the Bees in the deep rear view by winning on Saturday.

But Brentford’s been the total package and good at finding results, losing just five Premier League matches this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Brentford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Fulham live
Bournemouth vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Crystal Palace vs Leicester live
Crystal Palace vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Brighton vs Brentford live score: 2-3

Pontus Jansson goal video: Veteran defender thumps header home

Kaoru Mitoma goal video: Brighton’s first equalizer is sweet

Ivan Toney goal video: Quickest of quickfire replies as Mbeumo flicks assist

Danny Welbeck goal video: Brighton back level!

Ethan Pinnock goal video: Third lead for the Bees

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10apm ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton is driven by Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, a midfield pairing envied by most teams of their ilk.

And Brentford has had lovely contributions from Mathias Jensen and complete center forward play from Ivan Toney.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Shandon Baptiste (suspended), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf).

Bournemouth vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 1, 2023, 11:09 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bournemouth host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday hoping to take another huge step towards Premier League safety.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH v FULHAM

The Cherries stunned Liverpool in their last home game but were brought back down to earth with a thud as they were hammered at Aston Villa before the international break. Still, Gary O’Neil’s side are just one point from safety with 11 games to go and have a real chance of staying up. Plus, some of their January signings look like real gamechangers and this game between the newly-promoted duo delivered a thrilling 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage earlier this season.

Fulham have struggled in recent weeks as they’ve lost two in a row in the Premier League and then their incredible meltdown at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal saw them crash out of the competition with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Willian and manager Marco Silva all sent off. Add in that Mitrovic and Silva were both charged by the FA and it was an absolute mess with Fulham’s talisman losing the plot as he pushed the referee. The Cottagers will be hoping for a straightforward trip, and win, down to the South Coast to get them back on track.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Bournemouth vs Fulham.

Premier League news

Brighton vs Brentford live
Brighton vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Crystal Palace vs Leicester live
Crystal Palace vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

BLOCK! Should be 2-1 to Bournemouth. Solanke beats Tim Ream and his shot is then blocked by the covering Antonee Robinson.

GOALLL! Marcus Tavernier with a beauty! What a goal. After a corner found him outside of the box on the far side, Tavernier cuts inside and spanks home with his left foot. The substitute with an instant impact after coming on at half time. Tavernier has been struggling with injuries but when he is fit, he has real quality. Four goals and four assists in his last five Premier League appearances. Remarkable.

CLOSE! So close again for Bournemouth. Solanke couldn’t sort his feet out quick enough and Bernd Leno saves from close range.

The second half is underway and Bournemouth are pushing hard to make it 1-1. Fulham are staying solid but need to get a bit more of the ball.

CLOSE! So close to an equaliser right on half time! Ouattara smashes the bar, the ball bounces on the line and comes back out. So unlucky for Bournemouth.

Solanke and Ouattara combine well to cause problems as Bournemouth are pushing to get back in this.

CLOSE! USMNT star Antonee Robinson smashes a brilliant effort on goal but it hits the crossbar. What a goal that would have been.

GOALL! Andreas Pereira puts Fulham ahead after a lovely team move. A quick check for offside by VAR but it stands. Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham.

KICK OFF! We are underway on the South Coast as the sun is out.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Gary O’Neil has set Bournemouth up to be dangerous on the counter attack and that works well against teams who love to dominate possession. Fulham love to do that and this tactic could suit the Cherries in this game. Dominic Solanke has led the line superbly, Neto has been excellent in goal and Dango Ouatrara has been sensational since arriving in January as his speed and direct running has given Bournemouth an extra dimension.

Fulham have just lost their way after an incredible season so far. They are still in the battle for European qualification as they sit in the top 10 and now they have to finish the campaign strong to keep positive vibes flowing. Marco Silva wants them to snap into challenges, press high and keep the ball when they have it and they are horrible to play against.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Adam Smith (groin)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Willian (suspended), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest
Tyler Adams
Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 1, 2023, 11:07 AM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest will try to end their winless skid at six games when they host fellow Premier League relegation battlers Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs WOLVES

Before those six games of anguish (and injuries) began, Nottingham Forest (now, 26 points – 16th place) sat 13th in the table, on 24 points, after going five games unbeaten, including three wins. Wolves (27 points – 13th place), meanwhile, have struggled to score enough goals to string together winning runs once again this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Brighton vs Brentford live
Brighton vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Bournemouth vs Fulham live
Bournemouth vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Crystal Palace vs Leicester live
Crystal Palace vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live score: 1-0

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

No side in the Premier League has scored fewer goals than Forest (or Wolves – 22 each), and only Bournemouth (54) have conceded more than Steve Cooper’s newly promoted side (49). All of which is to say, the Reds are in the thick of the relegation scrap based on merit. Injuries have certainly played their part, though, with as many as 14 players either confirmed out for the weekend, or an injury doubt. 21-year-old Brennan Johnson (7 goals, 2 assists) has been something of a revelation in his first PL season and Taiwo Awoniyi has four goals of his own, but no one else has more than two on the season (Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis).

Once again this season, Wolves have gone for the “defensively solid, but offensively deficient” approach, only this time their defensive record is nearly as poor as the goal-scoring output. Like Forest, only two players (Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves) have scored more than two goals (Adama Traore) en route to 22 goals scored in 28 games.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Andre Ayew (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Wayne Hennessey (knee), Ryan Yates (shoulder)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Matheus Nunes (suspension), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Jonny (suspension), Hee-Chan Hwang (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Crystal Palace vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 1, 2023, 10:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

Roy Hodgson is set to make his re-debut as Crystal Palace manager when the Eagles host Leicester at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs LEICESTER

Patrick Vieira was fired on March 17 after going 11 games without a win (0W-5D-6L) after the calendar turned over to 23, leaving Crystal Palace (27 points – 12th place) closer to the relegation battle than they have any business being. Speaking of having no business being in the relegation battle, Leicester (25 points – 17th place) sit just one point and one place above the bottom-three ahead of Saturday’s trip to south London.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leicester

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Brighton vs Brentford live
Brighton vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Bournemouth vs Fulham live
Bournemouth vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Crystal Palace vs Leicester live score: 0-0

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Hodgson came out of retirement to take over until the end of the season, at which point Vieira’s (still to-be-chosen) permanent replacement will take charge with another summer of squad turnover to come. Though they sit nearer to mid-table than the bottom-three heading into matchweek 29, the gap between Crystal Palace and 18th-place West Ham is only three points, meaning they could tumble as far as 17th with another defeat (pending results elsewhere). Wilfried Zaha’s six Premier League goals lead the way for Crystal Palace this season, but the Ivorian international hasn’t scored since Nov. 6 (11 appearances, all starts). Since Zaha’s last league goal, Palace have scored just seven goals in 15 games (1W-5D-7L).

Leicester’s winless run isn’t quite as long as Palace’s (only five games – 0W-1D-4L) since the Foxes inexplicably scored four goals in back-to-back victories over Aston Villa and Tottenham at the start of February. Since then, two goals in five games and three clean sheets against. In fairness, they have faced Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford during the slide, which is perhaps the reason that Brendan Rodgers is still in the job through the recent international break. The other defeat, by the way? It was to last-place Southampton. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are level on nine goals each, while forwards Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy have combined to score eight PL goals this season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Joachim Andersen (calf), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Souttar (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS