Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.
For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.
The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games.
What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:
- Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? The Reds are 1W-1L-3T to start the seeason.
- Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
- Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
- WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
- Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
- Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
- What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
- Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?
Fun!
Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.
Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1
Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27
Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2
Saturday, March 4
LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3
Saturday, March 11
Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City
Sunday, March 12
LAFC 4-0 New England
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4
Saturday, March 18
Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5
Saturday, March 25
Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6
Saturday, April 1
Toronto vs Charlotte — 7:30pm ET
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders — 7:30pm ET
New England vs NYCFC — 7:30pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs Sporting KC– 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs Nashville– 7:30pm ET
Columbus vs Real Salt Lake — 7:30pm ET
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami– 7:30pm ET
Atlanta vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers — 8:30pm ET
St. Louis City vs Minnesota United — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs DC United — 8:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs LAFC — 9:30pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact — 10:30pm ET
San Jose vs Houston — 10:30pm ET