Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Bournemouth host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday hoping to take another huge step towards Premier League safety.

The Cherries stunned Liverpool in their last home game but were brought back down to earth with a thud as they were hammered at Aston Villa before the international break. Still, Gary O’Neil’s side are just one point from safety with 11 games to go and have a real chance of staying up. Plus, some of their January signings look like real gamechangers and this game between the newly-promoted duo delivered a thrilling 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage earlier this season.

Fulham have struggled in recent weeks as they’ve lost two in a row in the Premier League and then their incredible meltdown at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal saw them crash out of the competition with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Willian and manager Marco Silva all sent off. Add in that Mitrovic and Silva were both charged by the FA and it was an absolute mess with Fulham’s talisman losing the plot as he pushed the referee. The Cottagers will be hoping for a straightforward trip, and win, down to the South Coast to get them back on track.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

GOALLL! Marcus Tavernier with a beauty! What a goal. After a corner found him outside of the box on the far side, Tavernier cuts inside and spanks home with his left foot. The substitute with an instant impact after coming on at half time. Tavernier has been struggling with injuries but when he is fit, he has real quality. Four goals and four assists in his last five Premier League appearances. Remarkable.

CLOSE! So close again for Bournemouth. Solanke couldn’t sort his feet out quick enough and Bernd Leno saves from close range.

The second half is underway and Bournemouth are pushing hard to make it 1-1. Fulham are staying solid but need to get a bit more of the ball.

CLOSE! So close to an equaliser right on half time! Ouattara smashes the bar, the ball bounces on the line and comes back out. So unlucky for Bournemouth.

Solanke and Ouattara combine well to cause problems as Bournemouth are pushing to get back in this.

CLOSE! USMNT star Antonee Robinson smashes a brilliant effort on goal but it hits the crossbar. What a goal that would have been.

GOALL! Andreas Pereira puts Fulham ahead after a lovely team move. A quick check for offside by VAR but it stands. Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham.

KICK OFF! We are underway on the South Coast as the sun is out.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Gary O’Neil has set Bournemouth up to be dangerous on the counter attack and that works well against teams who love to dominate possession. Fulham love to do that and this tactic could suit the Cherries in this game. Dominic Solanke has led the line superbly, Neto has been excellent in goal and Dango Ouatrara has been sensational since arriving in January as his speed and direct running has given Bournemouth an extra dimension.

Fulham have just lost their way after an incredible season so far. They are still in the battle for European qualification as they sit in the top 10 and now they have to finish the campaign strong to keep positive vibes flowing. Marco Silva wants them to snap into challenges, press high and keep the ball when they have it and they are horrible to play against.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Adam Smith (groin)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Willian (suspended), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

