Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 1, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high nine teams sit within four points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

As for now Everton, Bournemouth, and Saints are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester and Crystal Palace sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League

Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa sends hosts Chelsea into bottom half with deserved win
Brighton vs Brentford
Brighton comes back thrice in head-spinning thriller with Brentford
Aston Villa vs Bournemouth
Aston Villa runs past Bournemouth

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

As the table below shows, after at least 26 matches of a PL season this is the tightest it has ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Just four points separates almost half of the Premier League.

Premier League table, current form (April 1, 2023)

Premier League standings

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Southampton (H), Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: West Ham (A), Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/highlights
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham vs Southampton — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of March 28, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is PointsBet USAPointsBet is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Crystal Palace: +500
Leicester City: +400
Leeds: +350
West Ham: +350
Wolves: +335
Everton: +200
Nottingham Forest: +100
Bournemouth: -200
Southampton: -250

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 40 points
13. Palace, 39 points
14. West Ham, 36 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 37 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
18. Leeds, 35 points
19. Southampton, 35 points
20. Bournemouth, 34 points

Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Apr 1, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games.

What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? The Reds are 1W-1L-3T to start the seeason.
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest
Tyler Adams
Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto vs Charlotte  — 7:30pm ET
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders — 7:30pm ET
New England vs NYCFC — 7:30pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs Sporting KC– 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs Nashville– 7:30pm ET
Columbus vs Real Salt Lake — 7:30pm ET
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami– 7:30pm ET
Atlanta vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers — 8:30pm ET
St. Louis City vs Minnesota United — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs DC United — 8:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs LAFC — 9:30pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact — 10:30pm ET
San Jose vs Houston — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

MLS standings
NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

MLS Western Conference Standings

MLS standings
NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

Erling Haaland injury update: Pep explains Man City vs Liverpool absence

By Apr 1, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

MANCHESTER — Manchester City star Erling Haaland was kept out of City’s huge game against Liverpool (Watch full match replay online via Peacock Premium).

Haaland left the Norway squad during the international break after suffering a groin injury.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game game, City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged that he would be touch-and-go and ultimately City did not risk the Premier League’s top goal scorer.

ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright was on-site at the Etihad Stadium and it was announced that Haaland was not in the Manchester City matchday squad as he did not get off the team bus, but he did attend the match in the stands.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Latest Premier League news

Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa sends hosts Chelsea into bottom half with deserved win
Manchester City vs Liverpool live
Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings

What happened?

Haaland, 22, joined up with Norway for their EURO 2024 qualifiers but has been sent back to Manchester City for treatment. That meant he went to Marbella and then Barcelona in Spain for specialist treatment and he is now back in Manchester recovering from the groin injury he picked up against Burnley.

The Norwegian striker has been in stunning form in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in his last three games in all competitions for City (including five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a hat trick against Burnley in the FA Cup) before the break.

He has scored 42 (yes, forty two) goals in all competitions for Man City this season.

However, Pep Guardiola and Man City now face an anxious wait as an injury to Erling Haaland is the last thing they wanted before a pivotal final few months of the season as they chase the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

What is the latest update?

Pep Guardiola gave a fairly positive update on Haaland ahead of Liverpool’s visit to City he will not be risked if there’s any doubt around his fitness.

And it’s not like Guardiola wasn’t tempted to use the Norwegian against Liverpool at the Etihad.

Here’s what Pep said after the 4-1 win, which left Haaland in the stands.

“We spoke yesterday and he didn’t feel fit. Of course we want to take a risk, this is an important game but we have Julian [Alvarez] and now we have a long week to recover. Hopefully next weekend he can be involved.”

Norway’s team doctor, Ola Sand, previously gave an update on Haaland’s injury.

“We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia,” Sand said. “It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club.”

Norway face Spain on Saturday and Georgia next Tuesday, so it seems like Haaland is in a race to be fit for Man City’s games after the international break.

Which games could he miss?

Haaland could return for the trip to Southampton on Apr. 8, but Pep Guardiola may choose to rest him for their massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Bayern Munich on Apr. 11.

Given the form Haaland is in right now, it will be a blow for City if he does miss the next few games but the last thing they want is any long-term damage.

Plus, it’s helpful to have the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in reserve to step in for Haaland.

Aston Villa sends hosts Chelsea into bottom half with deserved win

By and Apr 1, 2023, 2:51 PM EDT
0 Comments

Aston VIlla leapfrogged Chelsea on the Premier League table with a decisive 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, sending the hosts to the bottom half of the table after 28 games of the 2022-23 season.

Ollie Watkins lofted Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half and John McGinn spun a pearler past the Spanish keeper in the second half as Villa deserved every bit of the 39th, 40th, and 41st points they’ve claimed this season.

WATCH CHELSEA v ASTON VILLA FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Once a relegation candidate, Unai Emery’s changed Villa into a fringe candidate for the top seven. The Villans’ 41 points have them ninth on the table, two points back of the top seven.

Chelsea drops into 11th with its 38 points and now has a negative goal differential. Heady times for Graham Potter and his Blues, who did see N’Golo Kante make his first appearance since late summer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Erling Haaland injury
Erling Haaland injury update: Pep explains Man City vs Liverpool absence
Manchester City vs Liverpool live
Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea: Lots of fun attackers, but do any of the pieces fit?

Perhaps Graham Potter feels pressure to plug Todd Boehly’s purchases into the Starting XI, but the Chelsea’s trident lacks a barbed focal point.

Kai Havertz can score — he had a goal in each of Chelsea’s last two Premier League games — and has size but he does neither of those things in the way you expect of a ‘Big Six’ center forward. If he did it regularly, the Blues’ wingers would be climbing up the Premier League assist charts.

But that doesn’t forgive Mykhailo Mudryk, who scudded a breakaway chanced into the arms of Emiliano Martinez. And Joao Felix is a fun player but continues to look like a player who is ages away from his reputation (and he’s now 23, no longer 18).

Noni Madueke took Mudryk’s place after 58 minutes and showed bright spots but shouldn’t be expected to be saving games for Chelsea at this stage in his career. Christian Pulisic entered late and forced an acrobatic save out of Emiliano Martinez.

Raheem Sterling will return from injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available selection soon but this performance made it seems like Chelsea’s past few games weren’t the cleaning up a mess but the shoving of most of it under the bed, hoping that no one finds it’s still there.

Aston Villa is good

It’s as simple as that: Unai Emery has organized a group of players who are capable of getting results and they all seem to understand their roles.

That doesn’t mean that Watkins won’t miss a chance here or there — he did before scoring at The Bridge — or that there won’t be lapses at the back on occasion.

But Villa knows its job and also the goals of the opponent: Countless Chelsea crosses never reached their back post targets because Tyrone Mings and friends were ready for them.

And when Villa got the ball? Zooooom.

If Villa can manage a top seven place, it will not have been unearned by the players and, especially, their new boss.

Graham Potter reaction: Chelsea performed but didn’t finish, made errors

“We were second best,” Potter said on USA Network after the game. “The first goal for them is disappointing from our perspective. We need to do a little bit better there of course, but there’s a lot of good things in the game, attacking play, attacking entries, shots. Look at the stats of the game and it’s a positive performance but in terms of the score line it’s not because we’re down in the game.”

“The personality on the pitch was there. They tried. They had shots, they had attacks, the entries into the box but ultimately you need to defend better than we did and ultimately I’m responsible for that so we need to do better.”

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Stars of the Show

Enzo Fernandez

John McGinn

Emiliano Martinez

Ezri Konza

Ollie Watkins

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

The Blues host Liverpool on Tuesday in one of the least consequential matches between the two sides in recent history, then head to the Molineux on Saturday to tangle with Wolves.

Villa gets a scrap with Leicester City at the King Power on Tuesday and then hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins goal video: Villa’s in-form striker feasts on Chelsea error

John McGinn goal: Goal of the Month contender makes it 2-0

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Chelsea have so many players stepping up in recent weeks but Joao Felix and Kai Havertz have really got going in attack. The duo are scoring goals, creating chances and Chelsea look much more confident when they get into the final third. Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile have both slotted in seamlessly following their January moves. Yes, Chelsea are still a long way back when it comes to the top four but they are they kind of team who can go on a long unbeaten run and they certainly have so many options with a massive squad of players all pushing to start in this new fluid 3-4-3 system.

Villa’s recent success has been built on solid defense and Emiliano Martinez in goal and Tyrone Mings at center back have been back to their best. Ollie Watkins leading the line always causes problems and midfield creators and wingers always seem to be ready to counter and cause a surprise. Emery has done a remarkable job at Villa and it will be a lot of fun to see how close they can get to a top six finish this season.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf).

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest
Tyler Adams
Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Bayern bashes Dortmund, reclaims first place in Thomas Tuchel’s debut

By Apr 1, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Managerial starts don’t get much better than Thomas Tuchel’s debut as Bayern Munich boss against former club and Bundesliga title rival Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Muller scored twice as Bayern ran up a four-goal lead at home and outlasted a few defensive lapses in a 4-2 win that sent the Bavarians back atop the Bundesliga.

BVB is in pursuit of its first Meisterschale since the 2011-12 season, its eighth in history, and opened Saturday with a one point lead on its Klassiker rivals. That’s now a two-point deficit, and Bayern is now in the catbird seat in its bid to claimed an 11th-consecutive league crown.

Bayern still has to contend with the UEFA Champions League’s affecting their domestic chase — Man City’s up next in the quarterfinals — and there’s a German Cup quarterfinal against Freiburg on Tuesday, but Saturday was a huge signal to the rest of the Bundesliga.

Things might not be perfect in Bavaria, but there’s a new boss in town with a 1-0 record where it matters most: against Dortmund and atop the table.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Erling Haaland injury
Erling Haaland injury update: Pep explains Man City vs Liverpool absence
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa sends hosts Chelsea into bottom half with deserved win

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live score: 4-2

Bayern goals: Kobel o.g. (13′), Muller 2 (18′, 24′), Coman (50′)

BVB goals: Can (pen, 73′), Malen (90′)

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund player ratings: Stars of the Show

Thomas Muller

Kingsley Coman

Joshua Kimmich

Leroy Sane

Raphael Guerreiro

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund player ratings
fotmob.com

Kingsley Coman goal video: Bayern piles it on 4-0

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Scoreboard, stats, more at Scoreboard.nbcsports.com

Key storylines & star players

Bayern’s all about controlling the game, and it does so with aplomb thanks to Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The side has pace for days and has also gotten monstrous amounts of creativity from Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. There’s no Robert Lewandowski, but Bayern spreads the goals around through Musiala (11), Choupo-Moting (10), and Serge Gnabry (9). Manuel Neuer’s out, but the club’s quickly filled his space with Yann Sommer.

Dortmund slipped itself a couple of matches ago, a 2-2 draw in the Revierderby, but it bounded back with a 6-1 demolition of Koln. Bundesliga assist hero Raphael Guerreiro scored in that game while Sebastien Haller and Marco Reus both posted braces. Reus remains the heart of the club and has been a boon for Edin Terzic. A wild card is USMNT star Giovanni Reyna, who has posted terrific advanced stats in Bundesliga play but is still mainly just getting 15-20 minute cameos if he plays at all for BVB.

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Manuel Neuer (leg), Paul Wanner (adductor), Mathys Tel (muscular), Arijon Ibrahimovic (virus).

Borussia Dortmund team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mateu Morey (fitness), Thomas Meunier (back), Giovanni Reyna (illness).