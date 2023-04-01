MANCHESTER – Manchester City cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal as Pep Guardiola’s side roared back to beat Liverpool 4-1.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

The Etihad was stunned after Mohamed Salah scored a fine goal to put a vibrant Liverpool side ahead but Julian Alvarez, starting in place of the injured Erling Haaland, equalized in the first half.

[ MORE: Player ratings out of 10 ]

Quick-fire second half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan did the damage and Jack Grealish scored a fourth to send the home fans (who did the Poznan) wild as Pep Guardiola was delighted with the way his team surged away from Jurgen Klopp’s dejected Liverpool.

In the end this was a routine win for City as they’re now on 64 points, five points behind Arsenal who play later on Saturday against Leeds. Liverpool remain on 42 points and have lost ground in the top four race after back-to-back away defeats in the Premier League.

Premier League news Crystal Palace vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos Arsenal vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Brighton vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

City cope just fine without Erling Haaland

With their star striker out with a groin injury, City turned to Alvarez to fill the significant void. Turns out having a World Cup winning striker as a back-up option is pretty decent. La Arana scored the first, consistently made good runs and Liverpool just couldn’t cope with the movement of Alvarez, Mahrez, Grealish, Gundogan and De Bruyne (all of whom had at least a goal or an assist) in attack. It was a different feel to City’s attack and reminded you that even if goal-machine Haaland is out, they have a Plan B and it works pretty well. That plan won them the title last season and this display gives ammunition to those who say Haaland makes City a little too predictable to play against. They were anything but that against Liverpool as Guardiola was delighted with the movement, pressure and intensity of his forward quartet. Haaland was seen celebrating Alvarez’s goal jubilantly in the stands alongside his father, former City midfielder Alf-Inge, and this display showed there’s no need to rush Erling back and they can get him fully-fit for the Champions League quarterfinal showdown against Bayern Munich on April 11.

Jack Grealish reflects on stunning display

Pep Guardiola says that was one of City’s ‘best ever games’

Jurgen Klopp unimpressed with Liverpool’s performance

Stars of the show; Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings

Mohamed Salah: Took his goal superbly and was always a threat. Had very little help around him.

Riyad Mahrez: Didn’t score but was superb in setting the tone. Almost unstoppable when he’s in this form.

Kevin de Bruyne: Got a goal and yet another assist as he drove City on.

Jack Grealish: Probably his best display in a City shirt. Set up one, scored another and could have had more.

What’s next?

Man City head to Southampton on Saturday, April 8. Liverpool head to Chelsea on Tuesday, April 4 before hosting Arsenal on April 9.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Etihad Stadium

FULL TIME: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Well, that was rather straightforward in the end, wasn’t it? City were sensational in the second half and Liverpool just couldn’t recover from that early goal after half time.

Alisson saves from Jack Grealish, as his volley is straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper. City are just messing around now. Liverpool in full damage limitation mode with their trip to Chelsea coming up in midweek.

The Manchester City fans at the Etihad are now doing the Poznan. Quite the party atmosphere here. #MCFC 4-1 #LFC #MCILIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 1, 2023

GOALLL! Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool. Jack Grealish slots home after a lovely pass from Kevin de Bruyne. Erling Haaland may struggle to get back into this Man City team…

Jack Grealish adds his name to the scoresheet and Manchester City are in full control! 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/ZbxQYCqhtM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 1, 2023

Liverpool having a bit of go here to see if they can make it interesting but City are keeping the ball extremely well.

SAVE! Jack Grealish looks to bend one into the far corner but Alisson tips it away. Great effort from Grealish, who has been really good today.

CLOSE! Gakpo’s shot deflects just wide. Liverpool aren’t giving up here.

GOALLL! Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool. That should be that. Julian Alvarez with so much time in the box. His shot is blocked and the rebound falls straight to Ilkay Gundogan who slots home.

Liverpool still have a threat as Gakpo just can’t beat the offside trap after a nice ball over the top. City ominously cranking through the gears.

GOALLL! Seconds after the second half starts Kevin de Bruyne puts Manchester City 2-1 up. Poor defensive mistakes from Liverpool and Mahrez crosses for KDB to poke home. Liverpool and Klopp can’t believe it.

🔥 Brilliant first half here at the Etihad! Live stream link + analysis, video highlights & more ➡️ https://t.co/TsjblqTa7L My thoughts on Manchester City vs Liverpool ⤵️ #MCFC #LFC #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/WvkFCSonft — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 1, 2023

HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool – A hugely entertaining first half. Liverpool a real threat on the counter, while Man City have been a little clunky but are still carving out plenty of chances sans Haaland. Intriguing second half coming up.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola were FIRED UP by this beautiful build-up play by Manchester City! 🤩 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/1aMTHeWiTi — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 1, 2023

Moments after being shown a yellow card, Rodri takes down Cody Gakpo cynically as he goes to start a counter. That should be another yellow card. Liverpool players and Jurgen Klopp incensed. And rightly so. Getting spicy out there as TAA catches Grealish unintentionally. Grealish is then taken out by Trent moments later.

GOALLLL! Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool. Julian Alvarez taps home. Great play from Mahrez and Gundogan to set up Grealish and he finds Alvarez to finish. The TV screens here at the Etihad show Erling Haaland going crazy up in the stands as he celebrates. Minutes later Mahrez almost finds Alvarez but his pass is just too heavy. It is all City now.

A bad giveaway from John Stones and Salah and Liverpool are away again, but Jack Grealish works so hard to get back and stops Salah in City’s penalty box. Great defending from Grealish.

OVER! A flurry of chances arrive for City as they can’t convert a cross and then Mahrez smashes over from inside the box. Great opportunity wasted.

GOALLLL! The goal stands. Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool 1-0 up at Manchester City. A wonderful ball over the top to Jota, who just stayed onside, and Salah finishes superbly. What a goal! I was right in the line with that in the press box here at the Etihad and thought that was offside. Akanji just kept Jota onside.

Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool ahead but it looked like Diogo Jota was offside when the initial ball came over the top. VAR check for offside now…

Now a counter attack as Salah and Elliott both have shots blocked. Lively start, this.

CLOSE! Riyad Mahrez whips a free kick inches wide of the far post. Most of the stadium through that was in. Great effort.

CHANCE! A few decent efforts from City now. Gundogan almost finishes at the back post, then Alisson saves a shot from the edge of the box. Liverpool opened up a few times with long balls over the top.

City look a little rattled early on. Liverpool pressing them high and it is working.

KICK OFF! We are underway here in Manchester. Salah has started up top with Gakpo underneath him. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool and they are pressing very high up the pitch. Extremely similar tactics to when they played against City in their 1-0 win at Anfield earlier this season.

🚨 Hello and welcome to the Etihad! Live analysis + stream link, videos & more on a huge game for both teams for their title & top 4 hopes ➡️ https://t.co/TsjblqTa7L My thoughts on Manchester City vs Liverpool ⤵️ #MCFC #LFC #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/rOZuq8eHfu — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 1, 2023

The atmosphere is bubbling up very nicely here. The warmups are done and the star attackers from both City and Liverpool were spanking in shots galore. The music is pumping over the PA system here. It is go time. This rivalry has delivered so much drama over the years, let’s see if there are even more twists and turns. I’m sure there will be…

Big, big, big (did I mention big!?) team news is that Erling Haaland is OUT for Manchester City. He has not recovered from his groin injury and Julian Alvarez starts up top. It will be intriguing to see how City cope without their main man who was absolutely on fire before the international break. The rest of the team news is as expected. Jota, Salah and Gakpo up top for Liverpool with Darwin Nunez fit enough for the bench.

Hello and welcome to Manchester for this huge game! It has been a glorious sunny morning here, but the clouds are bubbling up just as the action is about to on the pitch at the Etihad. Buckle up. Sparks always fly when these two meet.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The loss of Haaland is obviously a huge concern for City as he suffered a groin issue and did not play for Norway over the international break and returned to Manchester for treatment. Julian Alvarez comes in, which is a pretty good back-up option. Elsewhere, City are flying with Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gunodgan having a big role to play with Phil Foden out following his appendix issue. As always, Kevin de Bruyne is the main man and will relish this chance to cut Arsenal’s lead atop the table.

Liverpool just can’t find consistency right now. They have improved defensively but they are a real Jekyll and Hyde team. Jurgen Klopp isn’t a fan of that and showed his frustration after their defeat at Bournemouth, which was their last Premier League game and was way back on March 11. He’s had a few weeks to stew over that loss and it will be intriguing to see what plan he has come up with. For this game as earlier this season Liverpool beat Man City 1-0 at Anfield by playing a front four which pinned City in.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Phil Foden (appendix removed), Erling Haaland (groin)

Your City XI 📋 XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/QFJnvRH9TN — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2023

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Naby Keita (muscle)

The Reds to take on Manchester City 🔴#MCILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2023

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Follow @JPW_NBCSports