Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games.

What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? The Reds are 1W-1L-3T to start the seeason.
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET
Inter Miami vs FC Dallas — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET
LAFC vs Austin — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Montreal Impact — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs San Jose — 7:30pm ET
Sporting KC vs Colorado Rapids — 8:30pm ET
Houston vs LA Galaxy — 8:30pm ET
Nashville SC vs Toronto FC — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs Minnesota United — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs Charlotte — 9:30pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers — 10:30pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

MLS standings

MLS Western Conference Standings

MLS standings

Newcastle vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

No, you didn’t turn back the hands of time; We’ve got a proper top-four battle between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the latter’s St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

There are significant injury or absence concerns for both teams as Casemiro and Joelinton are both suspended, Miguel Almiron out, and Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, and Christian Eriksen in question.

Man United will enter the match in third place, three points clear of fifth-place Newcastle. Both have played 26 matches this Premier League season, two fewer than fourth-place Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs Manchester United video preview, predictions

Key storylines & star players

So we know the stars: Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Alekander Isak. But who’s going to step up if Botman or Pope can’t go for Newcastle? Will Fred and Scott McTominay be able to pull off a top performance should Sabitzer join Casemiro on the shelf? Is Harry Maguire going to deliver the goods if Varane cannot go?

Injuries, man. They cause so many questions!

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (other), Nick Pope (thigh), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Joelinton (suspension) Anthony Gordon (ankle). OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), Raphael Varane (other), Marcus Rashford (ankle). OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other).

West Ham vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

West Ham and Southampton clash in a huge relegation six-pointer at London Stadium on Sunday, with the Hammers and Saints separated by just one point.

How are the Hammers in this situation? Well, they’ve won just two of their last 14 Premier League games and the pressure is mounting on David Moyes as his side sit in the relegation zone with 12 games of the season to go following their 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa last time out in the league. They have won all eight of their UEFA Conference League games as they’ve reached the quarterfinal (they play Belgian side Gent in the last eight) but their league form has suffered badly. Five of their six Premier League wins this season have come at home though, so they will be hoping the home fans get behind them early on in this one.

As for Southampton, well, they are scrapping. Interim head coach Ruben Selles saw his side fight back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 late on against Tottenham last time out and that draw felt like a win. Can Saints keep the positive momentum going? They have become better defensively but time is running out and although they are just two points from safety they have played at least one more game than all of the teams around them. They have a tough remaining schedule but have fared well against the big boys this season and they drew with West Ham in the return game back in October as this looks like a very even matchup.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Southampton.

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Declan Rice is the main man for West Ham and he is doing his best to dig in and drive them forward. Other than that, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings all need to find some form, and fast, if they’re going to drag West Ham up the table and away from this relegation battle they were never supposed to be anywhere near.

Southampton’s main man James Ward-Prowse is also dragging Saints through games and an unlikely resurgence from the fit-again Theo Walcott has played a big role in them picking up plenty of points since Selles took charge. The young duo of Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap continue to progress nicely in midfield and defense respectively and Saints now feel like they have a chance of getting out of the bottom three.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

Eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.

With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.

If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look more likely to cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, West Ham, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and Everton all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 1

Premier League standings

