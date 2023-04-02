Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MANCHESTER — Manchester City demolished Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side kept the pressure on Arsenal in the title race.

[ MORE: Analysis as City hammer Liverpool ]

An incredible second half saw City surge away from Liverpool, as Mohamed Salah had given the Reds an early lead.

However, Julian Alvarez equalized before the break and then Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all scored in the second half to turn it into a routine victory.

Below you will find Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings out of 10, with analysis on who stood out and who struggled.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 7 – Hardly had anything to do. Some lovely passes out of the back, as always, in the second half.

John Stones: 7 – A few shaky moments in the first half in his hybrid right back/central midfield role but always looked to get on the ball.

Manuel Akanji: 7 – Such a solid player. Great on the ball, good positioning. Always one step ahead.

Ruben Dias: 8 – What a leader he is. Organizing all the time and drove City on from the back.

Nathan Ake: 8 – Had Harvey Elliott in his back pocket and some lovely passing to set up City’s attacks.

Rodri: 7 – Lucky to get away with not being sent off in the first half for two yellows. His usual robust and calm self aside from that.

Ilkay Gundogan: 8 – What a wonderful player. Scored a goal and kept popping up in dangerous areas.

Riyad Mahrez: 9 – Brilliant. Assisted on the key second goal and City got him the ball time and time again. Caused havoc down the right.

Kevin de Bruyne: 8.5 – Goal and assist as KDB took over the game in the second half, as he so often does. He makes this game look so easy.

Jack Grealish: 9 – Goal and assist and he is loved by the fans. Probably his best display in a City shirt.

Julian Alvarez: 8 – Got his goal in the first half to equalize and always kept trying to get in-behind. Proved City will be just fine whenever Haaland is out.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Could do very little on the goals and made some good saves.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5 – Another game to forget defensively as he couldn’t cope with the trickery of Grealish. Good long ball to set up the move for Salah’s goal.

Ibrahima Konate: 5 – The movement of Alvarez and City’s other forwards was just too much for him.

Virgil van Dijk: 5 – See above. A sloppy performance and he was very poor on the ball too.

Andy Robertson: 5 – Again, another Liverpool player who just couldn’t keep the ball and was caught out at the start of the second half for the crucial second goal.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Tried his best to get Liverpool going and won plenty of challenges early on. Couldn’t keep up the intensity.

Fabinho: 5 – Really poor display. Lost his runners and ran out of steam in the engine room.

Harvey Elliott: 4 – Gave the ball away often, Klopp was incensed with his negative passes and just a real off day.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – The one Liverpool player who can hold his head high. Great finish for the goal and always a threat.

Cody Gakpo: 6 – Worked hard but didn’t really happen for him in the deeper No. 10 role

Diogo Jota: 6 – Worked hard and did really well to set up Salah’s goal. Great to see him getting back towards his best.

