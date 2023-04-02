Newcastle sends message with decisive win over Manchester United

Callum Wilson joined Willock on the score sheet off an 88th-minute Kieran Trippier corner kick, and Newcastle moved above Manchester United into third place on goal differential in becoming the fourth team to 50 points.
Man United will be out of the top four if Tottenham gets a point or more from Everton on Monday.
Huge win for Newcastle’s renewal project (as well as Eddie Howe)
Newcastle United was — am I really writing this? — remarkably superior to Manchester United on Sunday, which perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as that Casemiro was missing.
The Brazilian was the difference when the clubs staged a pretty even League Cup Final and his absence was screaming out from the pitch on Sunday as Newcastle controlled play but failed to convert chances for the first hour-plus at St. James’ Park.
That control is a brilliant sign for Eddie Howe’s project, as the ex-Bournemouth boss had his team well set-up in the first half but there would’ve been questions as to whether his adjustments would match Erik ten Hag’s changes for the visitors.
And while there’s certainly a fair bit to question in Ten Hag’s decision to start Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer with Casemiro absent (and Fred available), this story was all about Newcastle.
The Magpies are — dare-we-say-it? — deservedly top four with under 10 matches to play. Wow.
Newcastle vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show
Allan Saint-Maximin
David De Gea
Alexander Isak
Sven Botman
Kieran Trippier
Erik ten Hag reaction
“I hate to say it but they were better today, especially in determination, passion, and desire. They wanted it more, so they won.
“Determination did it. By far it wasn’t good enough, plus we allowed them too many chances. You have to be hungry and give everything every game. Today they wanted it more.” (USA Network)
Newcastle vs Manchester United as it happened: 2-0
First half: The first half has been heavy on Newcastle attack but heavier on fouls. There’s an ongoing scrap between Dan Burn and Antony, while Scott McTominay has sent in a series of borderline tackles.
The Magpies will wonder how they aren’t on the board already. Sean Longstaff made a meal of a point-blank chance and also headed an Allan Saint-Maximin cross wide of the goal. Man United keeper David De Gea made a sensational double save on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.
Longstaff and Willock would blaze beautiful chances wide of the goal in the final seven minutes of the first half, and Newcastle’s knocking at a boistrous St. James’ Park. Still, Manchester United is one kick away from putting the hosts six points back of them. (NM)
Second half: Allan Saint-Maximin wins a dangerous free kick on the top left of the Man United box. Fabian Schar trips trying to head Kieran Trippier’s service and needs quite a bit of tending to as he’s wobbled by his own header attempt. Remarkably, Schar stays in the game.
Ten Hag’s men settle into the game though and they are pressing Newcastle a bit higher up the pitch. That’s led to more possession in dangerous places, though it hasn’t broken the hosts.
Antony and Wout Weghorst exit the game in the 62nd minute for Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial. Big chance for the Red Devils as the French center forward returns. Looks like Joelinton, Callum Wilson, and Anthony Gordon will soon enter for Newcastle.
GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! It’s a Bruno Guimaraes cross to the back post that Saint-Maximin nods back into the goal mouth for Wilock to nod home. It was cued up by some clever work from Alexander Isak, who again has been very good.
Gordon and Joelinton now enter for Jacob Murphy and Willock. 1-0 to the Magpies.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!! Call it for the hosts! Kieran Trippier sends a sweet corner kick toward the center of the box and its substitute Callum Wilson who powers it inside the far post. Newcastle is going into third on the table and their visitors will be out of the top four if Tottenham gets a point or more from Everton on Monday.
What’s next?
Two-straight tough away tilts for Newcastle, who’s off to West Ham on Wednesday and Brentford on Saturday.
Man United hosts Brentford on Wednesday and Everton visits Old Trafford on Saturday.
Joe Willock goal video: Isak, Guimaraes, St. Maximin cue up opener
Callum Wilson goal video: Trippier serves up sixth assist of season
Newcastle vs Manchester United video preview, predictions
Key storylines & star players
So we know the stars: Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Alekander Isak. But who’s going to step up with Miguel Almiron out for Newcastle? Is in-form (for Scotland) Scott McTominay the right pairing with Marcel Sabitzer as Casemiro is on the shelf? Are Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford really fit, or just making it work for a huge game?
Injuries, man. They cause so many questions!
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 13 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 99 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 64 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.67 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Southampton v Man City
Sunday 9 April
9am: Leeds v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool