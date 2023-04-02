Newcastle vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 2, 2023, 12:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

No, you didn’t turn back the hands of time; We’ve got a proper top-four battle between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the latter’s St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

There are significant injury or absence concerns for both teams as Casemiro is suspended, Miguel Almiron out, and Christian Eriksen in question. Plus Raphael Varane, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Marcus Rashford were doubts but are in the lineups.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Man United will enter the match in third place, three points clear of fifth-place Newcastle. Both have played 26 matches this Premier League season, two fewer than fourth-place Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United.

Newcastle vs Manchester United live score: 0-0

The first half has been heavy on Newcastle attack but heavier on fouls. There’s an ongoing scrap between Dan Burn and Antony, while Scott McTominay has sent in a series of borderline tackles.

The Magpies will wonder how they aren’t on the board already. Sean Longstaff made a meal of a point-blank chance and also headed an Allan Saint-Maximin cross wide of the goal. Man United keeper David De Gea made a sensational double save on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

Longstaff and Willock would blaze beautiful chances wide of the goal in the final seven minutes of the first half, and Newcastle’s knocking at a boistrous St. James’ Park. Still, Manchester United is one kick away from putting the hosts six points back of them. (NM)

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs Manchester United video preview, predictions

Key storylines & star players

So we know the stars: Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Alekander Isak. But who’s going to step up with Miguel Almiron out for Newcastle? Is in-form (for Scotland) Scott McTominay the right pairing with Marcel Sabitzer as Casemiro is on the shelf? Are Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford really fit, or just making it work for a huge game?

Injuries, man. They cause so many questions!

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Christian Eriksen (ankle).

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 2, 2023, 11:08 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within five points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

As for now Everton, Bournemouth, and West Ham are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester and Nottingham Forest sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Leicester City, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

As the table below shows, after at least 26 matches of a PL season this is the tightest it has ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Just five points separates almost half of the Premier League.

Premier League table, current form (April 2, 2023)

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of March 28, 2023)

Crystal Palace: +500
Leicester City: +400
Leeds: +350
West Ham: +350
Wolves: +335
Everton: +200
Nottingham Forest: +100
Bournemouth: -200
Southampton: -250

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 40 points
13. Palace, 39 points
14. West Ham, 36 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 37 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
18. Leeds, 35 points
19. Southampton, 35 points
20. Bournemouth, 34 points

Premier League title odds

By Apr 2, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title odds are changing all of the time as Arsenal and Manchester City go flat out to try to become Champions of England.

Mikel Arteta has his young Gunners on track to seal a hugely unexpected title as Arsenal are pushing to win their first Premier League trophy in 19 years.

But Pep Guardiola’s defending champs have their eyes set on a three-peat and a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.

Below you will find the latest Premier League title odds as Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head, while technically a couple of other teams can still lift the trophy.

Premier League title odds (As of April 2, 2023)

Arsenal: -150
Manchester City: +110
Manchester United: +15000
Tottenham: +50000
Newcastle: +50000
Liverpool: +100000

West Ham sneaks past Southampton in tense relegation six-pointer

By Apr 2, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham edged past Southampton in a scrappy encounter as the Hammers eased their relegation fears.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

A first half header from Nayef Aguerd was enough for West Ham to secure the 1-0 win over their relegation rivals, as Southampton’s Paul Onuachu hit the crossbar late on in a tight, tense affair at London Stadium.

The win moves David Moyes’ side out of the relegation zone and on to 27 points, while Southampton remain bottom of the table and on 23 points as they are three points from safety with nine games to go.

Cagey encounter proves just how tight relegation scrap is

This was not a classic. And there may be plenty of Premier League games like this between now and the end of the season because are so many teams involved in the relegation scramble. They can be slugfests which see teams go toe-to-toe and deliver hugely entertaining games but this game showed off the understandable nerves teams have about being relegated. West Ham were slightly better with their quality in the final third and that is why they won. However, as the Premier League table suggests, there is very little between the bottom nine teams this season. That gives hope to anybody down there, including Southampton, that they can get out of this.

Stars of the show; West Ham vs Southampton player ratings

Lukasz Fabianski: Made some smart stops down low on his return from injury. A calming influence.

Romeo Lavia: Won the ball back often and tried his best to get Saints moving forward from midfield.

What’s next?

The Hammers host Newcastle on Wednesday, April 5. Southampton host Manchester City on Saturday, April 8.

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME: West Ham 1-0 Southampton – A nervy win but a hugely important one for the Hammers. They move out of the bottom three and Saints remain bottom. It is still so tight around the relegation zone.

CROSSBAR! Paul Onuachu flicks a header against the bar. The first cross Saints have whipped into the box and the sub was so close to scoring his first Premier League goal.

CLOSE! Bowen’s cross into the box is deflected towards goal by Caleta-Car but Bazunu does really well to tip it over. From the resulting corner Lucas Paqueta lifts a shot over the bar.

Just over 15 minutes to go. It is very sleepy.

SAVE! Fabianski with a low save as Romeo Lavia picked up the loose ball from a corner and drilled an effort in. Moments later Carlos Alcaraz has a shot from distance saved by Fabianski.

West Ham are inviting a lot of pressure on themselves here. Sat back so deep.

Sulemana wins the ball back, drives forward and drills a shot wide. Good stuff from the sub. Saints need to get him the ball as much as they can.

Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana are both coming on for Southampton. Can this duo spark Saints’ sluggish attack into life? They are really missing the injured Che Adams today.

We are back underway in the second half. No subs at half time. The bubbles are still drifting across the pitch. Southampton are pretty good at second half comebacks, as their 3-3 draw against Tottenham last time out proved. Just going to leave that there…

HALF TIME: West Ham 1-0 Southampton – Really strange first 45 minutes. The Hammers scored with a set piece goal as Aguerd headed home but that was very subdued for a relegation scrap.

CROSSBAR! Jarrod Bowen curls a beauty which beats Gavin Bazunu but hits the bar and comes back out. Almost a second for West Ham just before half time after a lovely counter attack.

It is all very easy for West Ham now. Southampton haven’t been able to connect any passes in the final third consistently.

SAVE! Romain Perraud’s low show is brilliantly pushed wide by Lukasz Fabianski. Almost an immediate response from Saints.

GOALLL! West Ham 1-0 Southampton. After a lengthy VAR check, Nayef Aguerd’s header counts. It was given offside on the pitch but VAR checked it and he was just onside. West Ham score with the first real chance of the game as a free kick was swung in and Southampton failed to switch on. Really poor defensively from Saints.

Very quiet around the London Stadium as Southampton have had the better chances so far and have pressed West Ham high. Not the start the home fans would have wanted and they are starting to get on the back of their players a little. Lot of passes back and sideways from the Hammers.

A very even start so far. Both teams just feeling their way into this and understandably looking a little nervous.

We are underway in east London! What an atmosphere. Both teams have to go for it but West Ham are under more pressure.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Declan Rice is the main man for West Ham and he is doing his best to dig in and drive them forward. Other than that, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings all need to find some form, and fast, if they’re going to drag West Ham up the table and away from this relegation battle they were never supposed to be anywhere near.

Southampton’s main man James Ward-Prowse is also dragging Saints through games and an unlikely resurgence from the fit-again Theo Walcott has played a big role in them picking up plenty of points since Selles took charge. The young duo of Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap continue to progress nicely in midfield and defense respectively and Saints now feel like they have a chance of getting out of the bottom three.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)

Brendan Rodgers exits Leicester City

By Apr 2, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leicester City is in the bottom three despite Brendan  Rodgers and his players’ recent pronouncements that they were not in a relegation fight, and now the club will conduct a relegation fight without him.

Rodgers’ four seasons in charge of the Foxes came to an end Sunday after the Foxes dipped into the Premier League’s bottom three following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and the club says it’s reached a ‘mutual agreement’ to go in a new direction.

Rodgers led Leicester to the FA Cup and Community Shield, but the club struggled to address its squad this year in the transfer market and the boss couldn’t get them sorted on the pitch.

[ PALACE 2-1 LEICESTER: Recap, player ratings, video highlights ]

Leicester’s won just twice since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, besting Aston Villa and Tottenham on Feb. 4 and 11, and has lost five of six while scoring just three goals.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take control of the team, as they did when the club fired Claude Puel in February 2019.

Leicester boss Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in his statement –posted in full after the jump — that the club “will always be grateful” to Rodgers and his staff for their time.

Rodgers, 50, began his coaching career in Chelsea’s system before spending time with Watford and Reading. He made his name with Swansea from 2010-12, then moving onto Liverpool and Celtic before returning to the Premier League with the Foxes in 2019.

Leicester City statement from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Leicester City remaining Premier League fixtures

Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)