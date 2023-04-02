No, you didn’t turn back the hands of time; We’ve got a proper top-four battle between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the latter’s St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
There are significant injury or absence concerns for both teams as Casemiro is suspended, Miguel Almiron out, and Christian Eriksen in question. Plus Raphael Varane, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Marcus Rashford were doubts but are in the lineups.
STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United will enter the match in third place, three points clear of fifth-place Newcastle. Both have played 26 matches this Premier League season, two fewer than fourth-place Tottenham.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Newcastle vs Manchester United live score: 0-0
The first half has been heavy on Newcastle attack but heavier on fouls. There’s an ongoing scrap between Dan Burn and Antony, while Scott McTominay has sent in a series of borderline tackles.
The Magpies will wonder how they aren’t on the board already. Sean Longstaff made a meal of a point-blank chance and also headed an Allan Saint-Maximin cross wide of the goal. Man United keeper David De Gea made a sensational double save on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.
Longstaff and Willock would blaze beautiful chances wide of the goal in the final seven minutes of the first half, and Newcastle’s knocking at a boistrous St. James’ Park. Still, Manchester United is one kick away from putting the hosts six points back of them. (NM)
How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Newcastle vs Manchester United video preview, predictions
Key storylines & star players
So we know the stars: Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Alekander Isak. But who’s going to step up with Miguel Almiron out for Newcastle? Is in-form (for Scotland) Scott McTominay the right pairing with Marcel Sabitzer as Casemiro is on the shelf? Are Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford really fit, or just making it work for a huge game?
Injuries, man. They cause so many questions!
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).
Unchanged. 👊
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! ⚫️⚪️#NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/G1C0xKRfH3
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2023
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Christian Eriksen (ankle).
Our team is locked in! 🔒 #MUFC || #NEWMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2023