Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

Joe Willock’s late goal gave Newcastle United a deserved three points and a spot in the top four following a 2-0 win over Manchester United at St.James’ Park on Sunday.

The score was the reverse of the League Cup Final between the two teams, with Casemiro’s absence glaring on Sunday after he starred in the final.

Callum Wilson joined Willock on the score sheet off an 88th-minute Kieran Trippier corner kick, and Newcastle moved above Manchester United into third place on goal differential in becoming the fourth team to 50 points.

Man United will be out of the top four if Tottenham gets a point or more from Everton on Monday.

Huge win for Newcastle’s renewal project (as well as Eddie Howe)

Newcastle United was — am I really writing this? — remarkably superior to Manchester United on Sunday, which perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as that Casemiro was missing.

The Brazilian was the difference when the clubs staged a pretty even League Cup Final and his absence was screaming out from the pitch on Sunday as Newcastle controlled play but failed to convert chances for the first hour-plus at St. James’ Park.

That control is a brilliant sign for Eddie Howe’s project, as the ex-Bournemouth boss had his team well set-up in the first half but there would’ve been questions as to whether his adjustments would match Erik ten Hag’s changes for the visitors.

And while there’s certainly a fair bit to question in Ten Hag’s decision to start Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer with Casemiro absent (and Fred available), this story was all about Newcastle.

The Magpies are — dare-we-say-it? — deservedly top four with under 10 matches to play. Wow.

Newcastle vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Allan Saint-Maximin

David De Gea

Alexander Isak

Sven Botman

Kieran Trippier

Erik ten Hag reaction

“I hate to say it but they were better today, especially in determination, passion, and desire. They wanted it more, so they won.

“Determination did it. By far it wasn’t good enough, plus we allowed them too many chances. You have to be hungry and give everything every game. Today they wanted it more.” (USA Network)

Newcastle vs Manchester United as it happened: 2-0

First half: The first half has been heavy on Newcastle attack but heavier on fouls. There’s an ongoing scrap between Dan Burn and Antony, while Scott McTominay has sent in a series of borderline tackles.

The Magpies will wonder how they aren’t on the board already. Sean Longstaff made a meal of a point-blank chance and also headed an Allan Saint-Maximin cross wide of the goal. Man United keeper David De Gea made a sensational double save on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

Longstaff and Willock would blaze beautiful chances wide of the goal in the final seven minutes of the first half, and Newcastle’s knocking at a boistrous St. James’ Park. Still, Manchester United is one kick away from putting the hosts six points back of them. (NM)

Second half: Allan Saint-Maximin wins a dangerous free kick on the top left of the Man United box. Fabian Schar trips trying to head Kieran Trippier’s service and needs quite a bit of tending to as he’s wobbled by his own header attempt. Remarkably, Schar stays in the game.

Ten Hag’s men settle into the game though and they are pressing Newcastle a bit higher up the pitch. That’s led to more possession in dangerous places, though it hasn’t broken the hosts.

Antony and Wout Weghorst exit the game in the 62nd minute for Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial. Big chance for the Red Devils as the French center forward returns. Looks like Joelinton, Callum Wilson, and Anthony Gordon will soon enter for Newcastle.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! It’s a Bruno Guimaraes cross to the back post that Saint-Maximin nods back into the goal mouth for Wilock to nod home. It was cued up by some clever work from Alexander Isak, who again has been very good.

Gordon and Joelinton now enter for Jacob Murphy and Willock. 1-0 to the Magpies.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!! Call it for the hosts! Kieran Trippier sends a sweet corner kick toward the center of the box and its substitute Callum Wilson who powers it inside the far post. Newcastle is going into third on the table and their visitors will be out of the top four if Tottenham gets a point or more from Everton on Monday.

What’s next?

Two-straight tough away tilts for Newcastle, who’s off to West Ham on Wednesday and Brentford on Saturday.

Man United hosts Brentford on Wednesday and Everton visits Old Trafford on Saturday.

Joe Willock goal video: Isak, Guimaraes, St. Maximin cue up opener

Callum Wilson goal video: Trippier serves up sixth assist of season

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Christian Eriksen (ankle).

