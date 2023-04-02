Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 2, 2023, 3:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager.

So who is going to seize the chance? Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions.

Brighton is also on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, and the Seagulls look prepared to challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run. And Brentford could also join the fray.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Brentford (H), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (A – to be rescheduled).

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video, player ratings
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, video, player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET
Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: DWLWW
Liverpool’s last 5 results: LLWWD
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWLL
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWDWL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: LDLWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 2, 2023)

Manchester United: -300
Newcastle: -165
Tottenham: +175
Liverpool: +300
Brighton: +500
Chelsea: +6600
Brentford: +10000
Aston Villa: +20000
Fulham: +20000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Tottenham – 69 points
5. Newcastle – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

By Apr 2, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League relegation odds are absolutely bonkers right now and it will stay that way until the end of the season.

[ MORE: Current form in relegation scrap ]

With almost half of the Premier League in serious danger of being relegated this season, this is the craziest race to avoid the drop we’ve ever seen.

Who will go down? Who will stay out of the bottom three? Which teams will sink like a stone late in the season? Who will surge to safety?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 2, 2023)

Crystal Palace: +700
West Ham: +600
Wolves: +300
Leicester City: +275
Leeds: +275
Everton: +150
Nottingham Forest: -110
Bournemouth: -125
Southampton: -400

Premier League odds to stay up (not be relegated)

Crystal Palace: -834
West Ham: -625
Leicester City: -556
Wolves: -500
Leeds: -455
Everton: -200
Nottingham Forest: -140
Bournemouth: +130
Southampton: +165

Everton vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 2, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Everton could be in the relegation zone and Tottenham outside the top four by the time they meet Monday at Goodison Park (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

It’ll be Spurs’ first match since Antonio Conte’s explosive post-draw rant led to his departure from North London, leaving assistant Cristian Stellini in charge of the club for the moment.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs TOTTENHAM

Tottenham has played two more matches than top-four rivals Newcastle and Manchester United, but currently sits fourth with 49 points. They’ll drop out of the top four if Newcastle beats Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Everton’s gone through changes of its own, hiring Sean Dyche to take hold of the club. The ex-Burnley boss has stabilized the club’s midfield and performances but still sees the club just two points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Everton’s midfield has been driving the bus this season, from Alex Iwobi’s strong start to the season to Amadou Onana’s growth from new signing to pivotal piece of the puzzle. Idrissa Gana Gueye remains a star, too, while Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski have looked quite good since their former Burnley boss became their new Toffees leader.

Tottenham has other pieces, don’t get us wrong, but it’s all about Harry Kane. The Spurs star is having an all-timer of a season and would be getting Ballon d’Or talk if Spurs were a stable side (and Erling Haaland weren’t running the Golden Boot race at a healthy lead). Spurs fans and the soccer world will be watching to see how their players, especially Richarlison, respond to the change in manager. Conte, after all, tore into them with vigor in his now-infamous rant.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Ivan Perisic (calf), Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Richarlison (muscular). OUT: Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Betancur (knee).

Brendan Rodgers exits Leicester City

By Apr 2, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Leicester City is in the bottom three despite Brendan  Rodgers and his players’ recent pronouncements that they were not in a relegation fight, and now the club will conduct a relegation fight without him.

Rodgers’ four seasons in charge of the Foxes came to an end Sunday after the Foxes dipped into the Premier League’s bottom three following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and the club says it’s reached a ‘mutual agreement’ to go in a new direction.

Rodgers led Leicester to the FA Cup and Community Shield, but the club struggled to address its squad this year in the transfer market and the boss couldn’t get them sorted on the pitch.

[ PALACE 2-1 LEICESTER: Recap, player ratings, video highlights ]

Leicester’s won just twice since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, besting Aston Villa and Tottenham on Feb. 4 and 11, and has lost five of six while scoring just three goals.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take control of the team, as they did when the club fired Claude Puel in February 2019.

Leicester boss Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in his statement –posted in full after the jump — that the club “will always be grateful” to Rodgers and his staff for their time.

Rodgers, 50, began his coaching career in Chelsea’s system before spending time with Watford and Reading. He made his name with Swansea from 2010-12, then moving onto Liverpool and Celtic before returning to the Premier League with the Foxes in 2019.

Leicester City statement from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Leicester City remaining Premier League fixtures

Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

Newcastle sends message with decisive win over Manchester United

By Apr 2, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joe Willock’s late goal gave Newcastle United a deserved three points and a spot in the top four following a 2-0 win over Manchester United at St.James’ Park on Sunday.

The score was the reverse of the League Cup Final between the two teams, with Casemiro’s absence glaring on Sunday after he starred in the final.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs MANCHESTER UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Callum Wilson joined Willock on the score sheet off an 88th-minute Kieran Trippier corner kick, and Newcastle moved above Manchester United into third place on goal differential in becoming the fourth team to 50 points.

Man United will be out of the top four if Tottenham gets a point or more from Everton on Monday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Huge win for Newcastle’s renewal project (as well as Eddie Howe)

Newcastle United was — am I really writing this? — remarkably superior to Manchester United on Sunday, which perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as that Casemiro was missing.

The Brazilian was the difference when the clubs staged a pretty even League Cup Final and his absence was screaming out from the pitch on Sunday as Newcastle controlled play but failed to convert chances for the first hour-plus at St. James’ Park.

That control is a brilliant sign for Eddie Howe’s project, as the ex-Bournemouth boss had his team well set-up in the first half but there would’ve been questions as to whether his adjustments would match Erik ten Hag’s changes for the visitors.

And while there’s certainly a fair bit to question in Ten Hag’s decision to start Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer with Casemiro absent (and Fred available), this story was all about Newcastle.

The Magpies are — dare-we-say-it? — deservedly top four with under 10 matches to play. Wow.

Newcastle vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Allan Saint-Maximin

David De Gea

Alexander Isak

Sven Botman

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle vs Manchester United player ratings
fotmob.com

Erik ten Hag reaction

“I hate to say it but they were better today, especially in determination, passion, and desire. They wanted it more, so they won.

“Determination did it. By far it wasn’t good enough, plus we allowed them too many chances. You have to be hungry and give everything every game. Today they wanted it more.” (USA Network)

Newcastle vs Manchester United as it happened: 2-0

First half: The first half has been heavy on Newcastle attack but heavier on fouls. There’s an ongoing scrap between Dan Burn and Antony, while Scott McTominay has sent in a series of borderline tackles.

The Magpies will wonder how they aren’t on the board already. Sean Longstaff made a meal of a point-blank chance and also headed an Allan Saint-Maximin cross wide of the goal. Man United keeper David De Gea made a sensational double save on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

Longstaff and Willock would blaze beautiful chances wide of the goal in the final seven minutes of the first half, and Newcastle’s knocking at a boistrous St. James’ Park. Still, Manchester United is one kick away from putting the hosts six points back of them. (NM)

Second half: Allan Saint-Maximin wins a dangerous free kick on the top left of the Man United box. Fabian Schar trips trying to head Kieran Trippier’s service and needs quite a bit of tending to as he’s wobbled by his own header attempt. Remarkably, Schar stays in the game.

Ten Hag’s men settle into the game though and they are pressing Newcastle a bit higher up the pitch. That’s led to more possession in dangerous places, though it hasn’t broken the hosts.

Antony and Wout Weghorst exit the game in the 62nd minute for Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial. Big chance for the Red Devils as the French center forward returns. Looks like Joelinton, Callum Wilson, and Anthony Gordon will soon enter for Newcastle.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! It’s a Bruno Guimaraes cross to the back post that Saint-Maximin nods back into the goal mouth for Wilock to nod home. It was cued up by some clever work from Alexander Isak, who again has been very good.

Gordon and Joelinton now enter for Jacob Murphy and Willock. 1-0 to the Magpies.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!! Call it for the hosts! Kieran Trippier sends a sweet corner kick toward the center of the box and its substitute Callum Wilson who powers it inside the far post. Newcastle is going into third on the table and their visitors will be out of the top four if Tottenham gets a point or more from Everton on Monday.

What’s next?

Two-straight tough away tilts for Newcastle, who’s off to West Ham on Wednesday and Brentford on Saturday.

Man United hosts Brentford on Wednesday and Everton visits Old Trafford on Saturday.

Joe Willock goal video: Isak, Guimaraes, St. Maximin cue up opener

Callum Wilson goal video: Trippier serves up sixth assist of season

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs Manchester United video preview, predictions

Key storylines & star players

So we know the stars: Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Alekander Isak. But who’s going to step up with Miguel Almiron out for Newcastle? Is in-form (for Scotland) Scott McTominay the right pairing with Marcel Sabitzer as Casemiro is on the shelf? Are Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford really fit, or just making it work for a huge game?

Injuries, man. They cause so many questions!

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Christian Eriksen (ankle).