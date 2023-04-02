Virgil van Dijk calls players’ meeting as Liverpool’s top four hopes fade

By Apr 2, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

MANCHESTER — Virgil van Dijk cut a frustrated and despondent figure as he stood in the bowels of the Etihad Stadium following Liverpool’s 4-1 hammering at Manchester City.

In truth, it could have been a much heavier defeat on Saturday for Liverpool. Van Dijk knew it.

Liverpool are now eight points off the top four with 11 games to go and it would take something very special for them to overtake a whole host of teams between now and the end of the season.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Dutch center back revealed that the Liverpool team were going to meet to discuss their slump which has seen them fall way off the top four pace after two-straight defeats.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] we’re going to have a meeting together and the turnaround is quite quick for Chelsea on Tuesday. Tomorrow is a big day,” Van Dijk said. “If you are losing the way we lost today there will definitely be some hard talk. That is absolutely normal. We are grown men. We will see tomorrow.”

What went wrong?

Even without the injured Erling Haaland, Liverpool were carved open by City’s fluid front five (Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan) as the Reds started well but faded badly.

The heavy defeat at City underlined just how much Liverpool have regressed this season, as Jurgen Klopp also cut a frustrated figure throughout as the side which pushed City all the way for the title over the past few years is nowhere to be seen.

“Tough afternoon, definitely. Very frustrated. That is the feeling,” Van Dijk said. “We are trying. Today it was frustrating. The first half was quite even, obviously a fanatstic goal from Mo [Salah]. They score a good goal as well. Second half the 2-1 was a big blow and then it was a very frustrating second half.”

Graphic via FotMob.com

Having a frustrating season of his own, Van Dijk was heavily criticized over the international break by Dutch legends Marco van Basten and Rudd Gullit for his recent displays and this was his response when asked about that.

“I’m just going to keep going and focus on my performances and try to play as good as I can,” Van Dijk added.

The usually unflappable Dutch defender gave the ball away on several occasions and didn’t seem to be able to cope with the movement of Alavrez behind him.

Is top four still a possibility?

As for Liverpool’s top four hopes amid a gruelling upcoming schedule — they head to Chelsea in midweek and then host Premier League Arsenal next weekend  — Van Dijk isn’t exactly positive about their chances of returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

“We will see,” Van Dijk said when asked of their top four hopes. “Game by game… First let’s recover and regroup and focus on Chelsea first.”

This really feels like Liverpool’s final chance to save their season and the meeting Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool’s other senior players are holding could be seen as key in salvaging some pride from a poor campaign by their own recent lofty standards.

10 things learned in the Premier League: Week 29

By Apr 2, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT
0 Comments

Projects are supposed to take longer than this, but both Arsenal and Newcastle United are showing few signs that they can’t arrive at the end of season way ahead of schedule when it comes to their respective goals.

Arsenal clobbered Leeds after a cagey start, again showing the Premier League that they have little interest in succumbing their title interests to Manchester City’s pressure, while Newcastle United climbed into third place and might’ve scored five against Manchester United on another day.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Yes, this was a wild Premier League weekend, one which saw Manchester City ask Liverpool, “Woah, what happened to you?” and also led to the firings of managers at two recent-enough Premier League champions: Chelsea and Leicester City.

And, of course, we still have one more match in Week 29. It’s a doozy between Everton and Tottenham — Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com — that will affect both ends of the table.

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 29

1. Eddie Howe, Newcastle send message with fiery, controlling win over answerless Man United (Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd): Newcastle United was — am I really writing this? — remarkably superior to Manchester United on Sunday, which perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as that Casemiro was missing from the Red Devils lineup. The Brazilian was the difference when the clubs staged a pretty even League Cup Final and his absence was screaming out from the pitch on Sunday as Newcastle controlled play but failed to convert chances for the first hour-plus at St. James’ Park (The finish came through Joe Willock and Callum Wilson headers in the late stages). That control is a brilliant sign for Eddie Howe’s project, as the ex-Bournemouth boss had his team well set-up in the first half but there would’ve been questions as to whether his adjustments would match Erik ten Hag’s changes for the visitors. And while there’s certainly a fair bit to question in Ten Hag’s decision to start Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer with Casemiro absent (and Fred available), this story was all about Newcastle. The Magpies are — dare-we-say-it? — deservedly top four with under 10 matches to play. Wow. (NM)

2. Man City copes without Erling Haaland, crushes Liverpool (Man City 4-1 Liverpool): With their star striker out with a groin injury, City turned to Julian Alvarez to fill the significant void. Turns out having a World Cup-winning striker as a back-up option is pretty decent. La Arana scored the first, consistently made good runs, and Liverpool just couldn’t cope with the movement of Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne (all of whom had at least a goal or an assist) in attack. It was a different feel to City’s attack and reminded you that even if goal-machine Haaland is out, they have a Plan B and it works pretty well. That plan won them the title last season and this display gives ammunition to those who say Haaland makes City a little too predictable to play against. They were anything but that against Liverpool as Guardiola was delighted with the movement, pressure and intensity of his forward quartet. Haaland was seen celebrating Alvarez’s goal jubilantly in the stands alongside his father, former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, and this display showed there’s no need to rush Erling back and they can get him fully-fit for the Champions League quarterfinal showdown against Bayern Munich on April 11. (JPW)

3. Gabriel Jesus back fit is an unfair addition to Arsenal’s title chase (Arsenal 4-1 Leeds): We could write about Leeds’ choice of lineup but let’s be real: It doesn’t really matter who Javi Gracia rolled out there if Gabriel Jesus was going to continue to look nothing like a man who missed months of Arsenal’s title campaign. The ex-Man City man is proving the reason the Gunners might just roll past his former club for a Premier League title, even if they lose their head-to-head meeting with City in a few weeks. Jesus won a penalty and then worked a oh-so-pretty extended give-and-go — it wasn’t quite a 1-2 — with Leandro Trossard to make it 3-0 on a day that was only going to go one way despite Leeds’ opening half-hour (or so) of good fight. Almost everyone starred Saturday as the absence of William Saliba didn’t matter much for at least one day. We’ll see what happens against Liverpool next weekend. (NM)

4. Chelsea’s talented attackers still not finding their fit (Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa | Graham Potter out): Perhaps Graham Potter felt pressure to plug Todd Boehly’s purchases into the Starting XI, but Chelsea’s trident lacks a barbed focal point (and now we’ll see whether Bruno Saltor feels that pressure). Kai Havertz can score — he had a goal in each of Chelsea’s last two Premier League games — and has size but he does neither of those things in the way you expect of a ‘Big Six’ center forward. If he did it regularly, the Blues’ wingers would be climbing up the Premier League assist charts. But that doesn’t forgive Mykhailo Mudryk, who scudded a breakaway chanced into the arms of Emiliano Martinez. And Joao Felix is a fun player but continues to look like a player who is ages away from his reputation (and he’s now 23, no longer 18). Noni Madueke took Mudryk’s place after 58 minutes and showed bright spots but shouldn’t be expected to be saving games for Chelsea at this stage in his career. Christian Pulisic entered late and forced an acrobatic save out of Emiliano Martinez. Raheem Sterling will return from injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available selection soon but this performance made it seem like Chelsea’s past few games weren’t the cleaning up a mess but the shoving of most of it under the bed, hoping that no one finds it’s still there. (NM)

5. Leicester City not too big to be relegated (Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Brendan Rodgers out): By the end of the weekend, Leicester could very well find themselves in the bottom-three of the Premier League table. 18th-place West Ham (24 points) will host last-place Southampton (23 points) in east London on Sunday, and a win for either side will see the Foxes drop into 18th with 10 games remaining. With just two wins in their last 13 PL games, it is clear that Brendan Rodgers’ side is a legitimate relegation candidate. The Foxes will likely need 10-12 points between now and the end of the season, and it’s getting harder and harder to see them turning this sinking ship around. (AE)

6. Cherries push past Cottagers with powerful second half (Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham): The Premier League new boys are in very different situations this season. Fulham had European aspirations, while Bournemouth are scrambling to stay in the top-flight. Both showed why they may come up short but Bournemouth dug deep to secure a huge win. The Cherries started sluggishly and were punished for it, while Fulham then couldn’t kick on after taking the lead and looked totally out of energy in the second half. Bournemouth were brilliant after the break as their subs made a huge difference and Gary O’Neil’s side have given their chances of staying in the Premier League a huge boost. (JPW)

7. Game of the weekend will leave Roberto De Zerbi flustered (Brighton 3-3 Brentford): Credit Brighton for so many things: Its ability to recruit replacements for big name players and coaches, its stylish football, its three (3?!?) equalizers on Saturday. And credit them and Brentford for giving us a wonderful feast of attacking football on Saturday. It was awesome. Let’s do it again next year, yeah? But given Liverpool and Chelsea’s relative season failures, the Seagulls are going to waste one of their best chances — if not their best ever chance — to qualify for the UEFA Champions League because of draws like this (and March 11 at Leeds… and Feb. 11 at Palace… and Jan. 21 at Leicester). Yes those are good points for a team of Brighton’s reputation and expectations, but the reason they’re on the outskirts of the top four battle and not in the catbird seat is the missed opportunities to get three points from teams of, around, and behind their reputation. That’s no shot at Brentford, who will be feeling a similar vibe but will also know it was out-attempted 33-7. Part of that is a function of playing with a lead on three occasions, but… 33-7. (NM)

8. West Ham lands win in far-from-last cagey six-pointer of the Premier League season (West Ham 1-0 Southampton) This was not a classic. And there may be plenty of Premier League games like this between now and the end of the season because are so many teams involved in the relegation scramble. They can be slugfests which see teams go toe-to-toe and deliver hugely entertaining games but this game showed off the understandable nerves teams have about being relegated. West Ham were slightly better with their quality in the final third and that is why they won. However, as the Premier League table suggests, there is very little between the bottom nine teams this season. That gives hope to anybody down there, including Southampton, that they can get out of this mess. (JPW)

9. Aston Villa is legitimately solid (Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa): It’s even more simple than the headline: Aston Villa is good. Unai Emery has organized a group of players who are capable of getting results and they all seem to understand their roles. That doesn’t mean that Ollie Watkins won’t miss a chance here or there — he did before scoring at The Bridge — or that there won’t be lapses at the back on occasion. But Villa’s players knows their jobs and also the goals of the opponent: Countless Chelsea crosses never reached their back post targets because Tyrone Mings and friends were ready for them. And when Villa got the ball? Zooooom. If Villa can manage a top seven place, it will not have been unearned by the players and, especially, their new boss. (NM)

10. Wolves defending no longer good enough to bail out attack (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves): Once again this season, Wolves have gone for the “defensively solid but offensively deficient” approach, only this time their defensive record (42 goals conceded) is just as poor as the goal-scoring output (23). The goal they conceded on Saturday saw too many white shirts standing and watching the ball inside their own penalty area. Creating scoring chances is like pulling teeth for Julen Lopetegui’s side. Even their late equalizer came as a result of a blocked shot that turned into a through ball, rather than any kind of cohesive build-up. (AE)

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 2, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.

With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.

If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League top four odds

By Apr 2, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League top four odds are moving all over the place as a host of clubs scramble to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Also, the race to finish in the top six and qualify for the Europa League and Conference League is absolutely bonkers too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With Arsenal and Manchester City basically assured of a top four finish, all eyes are on the quartet of Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Liverpool to see which two will make it and who will miss out. Don’t sleep on Brighton and Brentford either, who are more than capable of somehow sneaking into the top four or at least making it very interesting as the final weeks of the season arrive.

Can Liverpool make a late surge? Will Tottenham find consistency? Are Newcastle going to regain their remarkable early-season form? And will Manchester United seal the deal while also working on runs in the FA Cup and Europa League?

[ MORE: Current form in top 4 race ]

Below are the Premier League top four odds, plus odds on whether teams will finish in the top six when all is said and done.

Premier League top four odds (As of April 2, 2023)

Manchester United: -300
Newcastle: -165
Tottenham: +175
Liverpool: +300
Brighton: +500
Chelsea: +6600
Brentford: +10000
Aston Villa: +20000
Fulham: +20000

Premier League odds to finish in the top six

Manchester United: -10000
Newcastle: -700
Tottenham: -450
Liverpool: -350
Brighton: -135
Chelsea: +500
Brentford: +1800
Aston Villa: +2800
Fulham: +2800

Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea

By Apr 2, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea has parted ways with manager Graham Potter after Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa left it in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Blues sit 11th on the Premier League table, but are still alive in the UEFA Champions League and start a quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid on April 12.

Potter was in charge less than seven months after taking the reins from Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League-winning boss fired by new owner Todd Boehly after a dissatisfactory start to the season.

[ MORE: Newcastle controls Manchester United 2-0 ]

The firing comes the same day that Leicester City parted ways with Brendan Rodgers, and one day after Tuchel made a memorable Bayern Munich debut by smacking former club Borussia Dortmund.

Longtime Brighton player and assistant Bruno Saltor followed Potter to Chelsea and will lead the club on an interim basis, but Chelsea will know there are a lot of available names in the market. Julian Nagelsmann was fired by Bayern, Antonio Conte left Tottenham, and of course there’s Rodgers.

Eleven teams have changed managers this season, two of them doing it twice. That’s the most firings or departures in a single Premier League season.

Who is Bruno Saltor?

It may be overboard to call him the Premier League’s original Bruno, but maybe not?

While Bruno Fernandes and Bruno Guimaraes are currently starring for top four sides, Bruno Saltor was known by just his first name when he helped Brighton get promoted into the Premier League.

Saltor, 42, got his start in his native Catalonia with Espanyol, and played with Gimnastic, Lleida, Almeria, and Valencia before signing for Brighton in 2012.

He made 235 appearances for Brighton, mostly in the Championship. Thirty-nine of those came in the Premier League before he retired to join Brighton’s coaching staff.

Bruno Saltor
Bruno Saltor playing for Brighton  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea statement on Graham Potter’s exit

Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. 

Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.’