West Ham vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

West Ham and Southampton clash in a huge relegation six-pointer at London Stadium on Sunday, with the Hammers and Saints separated by just one point.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v SOUTHAMPTON

How are the Hammers in this situation? Well, they’ve won just two of their last 14 Premier League games and the pressure is mounting on David Moyes as his side sit in the relegation zone with 12 games of the season to go following their 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa last time out in the league. They have won all eight of their UEFA Conference League games as they’ve reached the quarterfinal (they play Belgian side Gent in the last eight) but their league form has suffered badly. Five of their six Premier League wins this season have come at home though, so they will be hoping the home fans get behind them early on in this one.

As for Southampton, well, they are scrapping. Interim head coach Ruben Selles saw his side fight back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 late on against Tottenham last time out and that draw felt like a win. Can Saints keep the positive momentum going? They have become better defensively but time is running out and although they are just two points from safety they have played at least one more game than all of the teams around them. They have a tough remaining schedule but have fared well against the big boys this season and they drew with West Ham in the return game back in October as this looks like a very even matchup.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Southampton.

Premier League news Newcastle vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League table, 2022-23 season Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Very quiet around the London Stadium as Southampton have had the better chances so far and have pressed West Ham high. Not the start the home fans would have wanted.

A very even start so far. Both teams just feeling their way into this and understandably looking a little nervous.

We are underway in east London! What an atmosphere. Both teams have to go for it but West Ham are under more pressure.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Declan Rice is the main man for West Ham and he is doing his best to dig in and drive them forward. Other than that, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings all need to find some form, and fast, if they’re going to drag West Ham up the table and away from this relegation battle they were never supposed to be anywhere near.

Southampton’s main man James Ward-Prowse is also dragging Saints through games and an unlikely resurgence from the fit-again Theo Walcott has played a big role in them picking up plenty of points since Selles took charge. The young duo of Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap continue to progress nicely in midfield and defense respectively and Saints now feel like they have a chance of getting out of the bottom three.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Our side to face the Saints ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/GX1DlGlKAL — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2023

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)

COME ON YOU REDS 🔴⚪️ Your #SaintsFC side to take on #WHUFC: pic.twitter.com/EQvEP6sJCy — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 2, 2023

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Follow @JPW_NBCSports