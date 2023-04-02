Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will see 104 games played, up from the original 80, as 12 groups of four teams in each will be the format.

Following the FIFA Council meeting ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, it was agreed that the number of games for the 2026 World Cup would increase and the format would change from the previous format of 16 groups of three teams.

The top two teams from each group will go through, with the eight best third-place teams also advancing to the Round of 32.

Below is everything you need to know for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 12 groups of 4.

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field

Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

When : June 8 through July 3, 2026

: June 8 through July 3, 2026 Location : USA, Canada, Mexico

: USA, Canada, Mexico TV channel in English : Fox

: Fox TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2026 World Cup!