10 things learned in the Premier League: Week 29

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Projects are supposed to take longer than this, but both Arsenal and Newcastle United are showing few signs that they can’t arrive at the end of season way ahead of schedule when it comes to their respective goals.

Arsenal clobbered Leeds after a cagey start, again showing the Premier League that they have little interest in succumbing their title interests to Manchester City’s pressure, while Newcastle United climbed into third place and might’ve scored five against Manchester United on another day.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Yes, this was a wild Premier League weekend, one which saw Manchester City ask Liverpool, “Woah, what happened to you?” and also led to the firings of managers at two recent-enough Premier League champions: Chelsea and Leicester City.

And, of course, we still have one more match in Week 29. It’s a doozy between Everton and Tottenham — Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com — that will affect both ends of the table.

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 29

1. Eddie Howe, Newcastle send message with fiery, controlling win over answerless Man United (Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd): Newcastle United was — am I really writing this? — remarkably superior to Manchester United on Sunday, which perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as that Casemiro was missing from the Red Devils lineup. The Brazilian was the difference when the clubs staged a pretty even League Cup Final and his absence was screaming out from the pitch on Sunday as Newcastle controlled play but failed to convert chances for the first hour-plus at St. James’ Park (The finish came through Joe Willock and Callum Wilson headers in the late stages). That control is a brilliant sign for Eddie Howe’s project, as the ex-Bournemouth boss had his team well set-up in the first half but there would’ve been questions as to whether his adjustments would match Erik ten Hag’s changes for the visitors. And while there’s certainly a fair bit to question in Ten Hag’s decision to start Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer with Casemiro absent (and Fred available), this story was all about Newcastle. The Magpies are — dare-we-say-it? — deservedly top four with under 10 matches to play. Wow. (NM)

2. Man City copes without Erling Haaland, crushes Liverpool (Man City 4-1 Liverpool): With their star striker out with a groin injury, City turned to Julian Alvarez to fill the significant void. Turns out having a World Cup-winning striker as a back-up option is pretty decent. La Arana scored the first, consistently made good runs, and Liverpool just couldn’t cope with the movement of Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne (all of whom had at least a goal or an assist) in attack. It was a different feel to City’s attack and reminded you that even if goal-machine Haaland is out, they have a Plan B and it works pretty well. That plan won them the title last season and this display gives ammunition to those who say Haaland makes City a little too predictable to play against. They were anything but that against Liverpool as Guardiola was delighted with the movement, pressure and intensity of his forward quartet. Haaland was seen celebrating Alvarez’s goal jubilantly in the stands alongside his father, former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, and this display showed there’s no need to rush Erling back and they can get him fully-fit for the Champions League quarterfinal showdown against Bayern Munich on April 11. (JPW)

3. Gabriel Jesus back fit is an unfair addition to Arsenal’s title chase (Arsenal 4-1 Leeds): We could write about Leeds’ choice of lineup but let’s be real: It doesn’t really matter who Javi Gracia rolled out there if Gabriel Jesus was going to continue to look nothing like a man who missed months of Arsenal’s title campaign. The ex-Man City man is proving the reason the Gunners might just roll past his former club for a Premier League title, even if they lose their head-to-head meeting with City in a few weeks. Jesus won a penalty and then worked a oh-so-pretty extended give-and-go — it wasn’t quite a 1-2 — with Leandro Trossard to make it 3-0 on a day that was only going to go one way despite Leeds’ opening half-hour (or so) of good fight. Almost everyone starred Saturday as the absence of William Saliba didn’t matter much for at least one day. We’ll see what happens against Liverpool next weekend. (NM)

4. Chelsea’s talented attackers still not finding their fit (Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa | Graham Potter out): Perhaps Graham Potter felt pressure to plug Todd Boehly’s purchases into the Starting XI, but Chelsea’s trident lacks a barbed focal point (and now we’ll see whether Bruno Saltor feels that pressure). Kai Havertz can score — he had a goal in each of Chelsea’s last two Premier League games — and has size but he does neither of those things in the way you expect of a ‘Big Six’ center forward. If he did it regularly, the Blues’ wingers would be climbing up the Premier League assist charts. But that doesn’t forgive Mykhailo Mudryk, who scudded a breakaway chanced into the arms of Emiliano Martinez. And Joao Felix is a fun player but continues to look like a player who is ages away from his reputation (and he’s now 23, no longer 18). Noni Madueke took Mudryk’s place after 58 minutes and showed bright spots but shouldn’t be expected to be saving games for Chelsea at this stage in his career. Christian Pulisic entered late and forced an acrobatic save out of Emiliano Martinez. Raheem Sterling will return from injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available selection soon but this performance made it seem like Chelsea’s past few games weren’t the cleaning up a mess but the shoving of most of it under the bed, hoping that no one finds it’s still there. (NM)

5. Leicester City not too big to be relegated (Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Brendan Rodgers out): By the end of the weekend, Leicester could very well find themselves in the bottom-three of the Premier League table. 18th-place West Ham (24 points) will host last-place Southampton (23 points) in east London on Sunday, and a win for either side will see the Foxes drop into 18th with 10 games remaining. With just two wins in their last 13 PL games, it is clear that Brendan Rodgers’ side is a legitimate relegation candidate. The Foxes will likely need 10-12 points between now and the end of the season, and it’s getting harder and harder to see them turning this sinking ship around. (AE)

6. Cherries push past Cottagers with powerful second half (Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham): The Premier League new boys are in very different situations this season. Fulham had European aspirations, while Bournemouth are scrambling to stay in the top-flight. Both showed why they may come up short but Bournemouth dug deep to secure a huge win. The Cherries started sluggishly and were punished for it, while Fulham then couldn’t kick on after taking the lead and looked totally out of energy in the second half. Bournemouth were brilliant after the break as their subs made a huge difference and Gary O’Neil’s side have given their chances of staying in the Premier League a huge boost. (JPW)

7. Game of the weekend will leave Roberto De Zerbi flustered (Brighton 3-3 Brentford): Credit Brighton for so many things: Its ability to recruit replacements for big name players and coaches, its stylish football, its three (3?!?) equalizers on Saturday. And credit them and Brentford for giving us a wonderful feast of attacking football on Saturday. It was awesome. Let’s do it again next year, yeah? But given Liverpool and Chelsea’s relative season failures, the Seagulls are going to waste one of their best chances — if not their best ever chance — to qualify for the UEFA Champions League because of draws like this (and March 11 at Leeds… and Feb. 11 at Palace… and Jan. 21 at Leicester). Yes those are good points for a team of Brighton’s reputation and expectations, but the reason they’re on the outskirts of the top four battle and not in the catbird seat is the missed opportunities to get three points from teams of, around, and behind their reputation. That’s no shot at Brentford, who will be feeling a similar vibe but will also know it was out-attempted 33-7. Part of that is a function of playing with a lead on three occasions, but… 33-7. (NM)

8. West Ham lands win in far-from-last cagey six-pointer of the Premier League season (West Ham 1-0 Southampton) This was not a classic. And there may be plenty of Premier League games like this between now and the end of the season because are so many teams involved in the relegation scramble. They can be slugfests which see teams go toe-to-toe and deliver hugely entertaining games but this game showed off the understandable nerves teams have about being relegated. West Ham were slightly better with their quality in the final third and that is why they won. However, as the Premier League table suggests, there is very little between the bottom nine teams this season. That gives hope to anybody down there, including Southampton, that they can get out of this mess. (JPW)

9. Aston Villa is legitimately solid (Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa): It’s even more simple than the headline: Aston Villa is good. Unai Emery has organized a group of players who are capable of getting results and they all seem to understand their roles. That doesn’t mean that Ollie Watkins won’t miss a chance here or there — he did before scoring at The Bridge — or that there won’t be lapses at the back on occasion. But Villa’s players knows their jobs and also the goals of the opponent: Countless Chelsea crosses never reached their back post targets because Tyrone Mings and friends were ready for them. And when Villa got the ball? Zooooom. If Villa can manage a top seven place, it will not have been unearned by the players and, especially, their new boss. (NM)

10. Wolves defending no longer good enough to bail out attack (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves): Once again this season, Wolves have gone for the “defensively solid but offensively deficient” approach, only this time their defensive record (42 goals conceded) is just as poor as the goal-scoring output (23). The goal they conceded on Saturday saw too many white shirts standing and watching the ball inside their own penalty area. Creating scoring chances is like pulling teeth for Julen Lopetegui’s side. Even their late equalizer came as a result of a blocked shot that turned into a through ball, rather than any kind of cohesive build-up. (AE)

By Apr 3, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
The Premier League relegation odds are absolutely bonkers right now and it will stay that way until the end of the season.

[ MORE: Current form in relegation scrap ]

With almost half of the Premier League in serious danger of being relegated this season, this is the craziest race to avoid the drop we’ve ever seen.

Who will go down? Who will stay out of the bottom three? Which teams will sink like a stone late in the season? Who will surge to safety?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 3, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGM

Crystal Palace: +900
West Ham: +700
Wolves: +300
Leeds: +300
Leicester City: +225
Everton: +175
Bournemouth: +100
Nottingham Forest: -110
Southampton: -450

Premier League odds to stay up (not be relegated)

Crystal Palace: -834
West Ham: -625
Leicester City: -556
Wolves: -500
Leeds: -455
Everton: -200
Nottingham Forest: -140
Bournemouth: +130
Southampton: +165

Premier League title odds

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
The Premier League title odds are changing all of the time as Arsenal and Manchester City go flat out to try to become Champions of England.

[ MORE: What do Arsenal need to win title? ]

Mikel Arteta has his young Gunners on track to seal a hugely unexpected title as Arsenal are pushing to win their first Premier League trophy in 19 years.

But Pep Guardiola’s defending champs have their eyes set on a three-peat and a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League title odds as Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head, while technically a couple of other teams can still lift the trophy.

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

Arsenal: -140
Manchester City: +110
Manchester United: +50000
Tottenham: +50000
Newcastle: +50000
Liverpool: +100000

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they have regressed in recent weeks and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (72 points through 29 games): Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (64 points through 28 games): Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of April 3, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWD

Current Premier League table

Premier League standings

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Erling Haaland (groin), Phil Foden (appendectomy)

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

Arsenal: -140
Manchester City: +110

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within five points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

As for now Everton, Bournemouth, and West Ham are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester and Nottingham Forest sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Leicester City, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

As the table below shows, after at least 26 matches of a PL season this is the tightest it has ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Just five points separates almost half of the Premier League.

Premier League table, current form (April 3, 2023)

Premier League schedule

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 3, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGM

Crystal Palace: +900
West Ham: +700
Wolves: +300
Leeds: +300
Leicester City: +225
Everton: +175
Bournemouth: +100
Nottingham Forest: -110
Southampton: -450

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 40 points
13. Palace, 39 points
14. West Ham, 36 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 37 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
18. Leeds, 35 points
19. Southampton, 35 points
20. Bournemouth, 34 points