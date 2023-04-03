Bournemouth host Brighton in a south coast derby at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday and both teams need a win for very different reasons.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH v BRIGHTON

The Cherries secured a huge comeback win at home against Fulham on Saturday as Gary O’Neil’s have dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. That has largely been thanks to some superb displays of counter attacking as Dango Ouattara has been a superb signing, plus Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier jumped off the bench to cause havoc at the weekend.

Talking of havoc, that word nicely sums up Brighton’s 3-3 home draw against Brentford on Saturday. The Seagulls fought back on three occasions to grab a point and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification but a top six finish seems more likely.

Here’s everything you need for Bournemouth vs Brighton.

Premier League news Premier League relegation odds Premier League title odds Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Gary O’Neil made two masterful subs at the weekend as Christie and Tavernier came on at half time and the former set up the winner and the latter spanked home a beauty to make it 1-1. Bournemouth have so many attacking options they can rotate in and out of the team and Dominic Solanke has given them a great focal point and is leading the line so well.

Brighton continue to impress as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck are causing all kinds of problems in the attacking third. The Seagulls have been a bit sloppy at the back in recent games so that is something De Zerbi will look to tighten up as the final stretch arrives and potential European qualification beckons.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle)

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Follow @JPW_NBCSports