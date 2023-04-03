Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea’s first match of the post-Graham Potter era is a doozy, as the Blues host struggling Liverpool with both teams trying to salvage something from substandard seasons (Watch live at 3pm ET Tuesday online via Peacock Premium).
Bruno Saltor is set to be at the wheel for Chelsea following Potter’s firing, as Chelsea sits 11th on the Premier League table and owner Todd Boehly is trying to find a way to restore the Blues’ European status.
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
A third Chelsea boss, this one interim manager Saltor, is going to take a shot at figuring out the Blues’ best attack corps. Kai Havertz has been selected most often, while Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Christian Pulisic are all healthy and will hope to start.
Liverpool’s midfield has been a mess to the extent that Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play a mix of very young kids and very experienced players. The biggest thing that would help is the return of one of the younger graybeards. Is 31-year-old Thiago Alcantara fit for a start? That would help a lot.
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Tottenham has played two more matches than top-four rivals Newcastle and Manchester United, but currently sits fourth with 49 points. They’ll drop out of the top four if Newcastle beats Manchester United at home on Sunday.
Everton’s gone through changes of its own, hiring Sean Dyche to take hold of the club. The ex-Burnley boss has stabilized the club’s midfield and performances but still sees the club just two points clear of the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Tottenham.
How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Everton’s midfield has been driving the bus this season, from Alex Iwobi’s strong start to the season to Amadou Onana’s growth from new signing to pivotal piece of the puzzle. Idrissa Gana Gueye remains a star, too, while Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski have looked quite good since their former Burnley boss became their new Toffees leader.
Tottenham has other pieces, don’t get us wrong, but it’s all about Harry Kane. The Spurs star is having an all-timer of a season and would be getting Ballon d’Or talk if Spurs were a stable side (and Erling Haaland weren’t running the Golden Boot race at a healthy lead). Spurs fans and the soccer world will be watching to see how their players, especially Richarlison, respond to the change in manager. Conte, after all, tore into them with vigor in his now-infamous rant.
This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter but it has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.
Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.
Boehly and Co. have placed Bruno Saltor in interim charge with the Blues having 10 Premier League games left and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid as their season hinges on somehow winning the Champions League trophy.
It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.
The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say he wants to take a break but it is pretty clear Chelsea will reach out to him as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern coach.
2. Luis Enrique
He said just a few days ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November and the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit.
3. Mauricio Pochettino
A report fro talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.
4. Marco Silva
A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.
Other names to keep an eye on: Brendan Rodgers, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank