Everton vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:08 AM EDT
Everton could be in the relegation zone and Tottenham outside the top four by the time they meet Monday at Goodison Park (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

It’ll be Spurs’ first match since Antonio Conte’s explosive post-draw rant led to his departure from North London, leaving assistant Cristian Stellini in charge of the club for the moment.

Tottenham has played two more matches than top-four rivals Newcastle and Manchester United, but currently sits fourth with 49 points. They’ll drop out of the top four if Newcastle beats Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Everton’s gone through changes of its own, hiring Sean Dyche to take hold of the club. The ex-Burnley boss has stabilized the club’s midfield and performances but still sees the club just two points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Everton’s midfield has been driving the bus this season, from Alex Iwobi’s strong start to the season to Amadou Onana’s growth from new signing to pivotal piece of the puzzle. Idrissa Gana Gueye remains a star, too, while Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski have looked quite good since their former Burnley boss became their new Toffees leader.

Tottenham has other pieces, don’t get us wrong, but it’s all about Harry Kane. The Spurs star is having an all-timer of a season and would be getting Ballon d’Or talk if Spurs were a stable side (and Erling Haaland weren’t running the Golden Boot race at a healthy lead). Spurs fans and the soccer world will be watching to see how their players, especially Richarlison, respond to the change in manager. Conte, after all, tore into them with vigor in his now-infamous rant.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Lloris (knee) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Richarlison (muscular), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee).

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
The Premier League title odds are changing all of the time as Arsenal and Manchester City go flat out to try to become Champions of England.

[ MORE: What do Arsenal need to win title? ]

Mikel Arteta has his young Gunners on track to seal a hugely unexpected title as Arsenal are pushing to win their first Premier League trophy in 19 years.

But Pep Guardiola’s defending champs have their eyes set on a three-peat and a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League title odds as Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head, while technically a couple of other teams can still lift the trophy.

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Arsenal: -140
Manchester City: +110
Manchester United: +50000
Tottenham: +50000
Newcastle: +50000
Liverpool: +100000

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they have regressed in recent weeks and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (72 points through 29 games): Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (64 points through 28 games): Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of April 3, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWD

Current Premier League table

Premier League standings

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Erling Haaland (groin), Phil Foden (appendectomy)

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Arsenal: -140
Manchester City: +110

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points

Premier League top four odds

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
The Premier League top four odds are moving all over the place as a host of clubs scramble to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Also, the race to finish in the top six and qualify for the Europa League and Conference League is absolutely bonkers too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With Arsenal and Manchester City basically assured of a top four finish, all eyes are on the quartet of Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool to see which two will make it and who will miss out.

Don’t sleep on Brighton and Brentford either, who are more than capable of somehow sneaking into the top four or at least making it very interesting as the final weeks of the season arrive.

Can Liverpool make a late surge? Will Tottenham find consistency? Are Newcastle going to regain their remarkable early-season form? And will Manchester United seal the deal while also working on runs in the FA Cup and Europa League?

[ MORE: Current form in top 4 race ]

Below are the Premier League top four odds, plus odds on whether teams will finish in the top six when all is said and done.

Premier League top four odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Manchester United: -300
Newcastle: -165
Tottenham: +175
Liverpool: +300
Brighton: +500
Chelsea: +6600
Brentford: +10000
Aston Villa: +20000
Fulham: +20000

Premier League odds to finish in the top six

Manchester United: -5000
Newcastle: -2000
Tottenham: -450
Liverpool: -350
Brighton: -125
Chelsea: +1200
Aston Villa: +1600
Brentford: +1800
Fulham: +6600

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT
Eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.

With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.

If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)