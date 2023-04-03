Everton could be in the relegation zone and Tottenham outside the top four by the time they meet Monday at Goodison Park (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

It’ll be Spurs’ first match since Antonio Conte’s explosive post-draw rant led to his departure from North London, leaving assistant Cristian Stellini in charge of the club for the moment.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs TOTTENHAM

Tottenham has played two more matches than top-four rivals Newcastle and Manchester United, but currently sits fourth with 49 points. They’ll drop out of the top four if Newcastle beats Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Everton’s gone through changes of its own, hiring Sean Dyche to take hold of the club. The ex-Burnley boss has stabilized the club’s midfield and performances but still sees the club just two points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Everton’s midfield has been driving the bus this season, from Alex Iwobi’s strong start to the season to Amadou Onana’s growth from new signing to pivotal piece of the puzzle. Idrissa Gana Gueye remains a star, too, while Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski have looked quite good since their former Burnley boss became their new Toffees leader.

Tottenham has other pieces, don’t get us wrong, but it’s all about Harry Kane. The Spurs star is having an all-timer of a season and would be getting Ballon d’Or talk if Spurs were a stable side (and Erling Haaland weren’t running the Golden Boot race at a healthy lead). Spurs fans and the soccer world will be watching to see how their players, especially Richarlison, respond to the change in manager. Conte, after all, tore into them with vigor in his now-infamous rant.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Lloris (knee) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Richarlison (muscular), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee).

Follow @NicholasMendola