Leeds vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

A huge relegation six-pointer hits Elland Road on Tuesday when Javi Gracia’s Leeds United welcomes Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Tuesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Forest enters the match clear of the bottom three by a single point, while Leeds will either be In the bottom three or out by goal differential depending on whether Everton gets something from Tottenham on Monday.

The Tricky Trees have not a won in Premier League match in seven tries, though Cooper’s found a point from three of those affairs.

In fact, their last win was a 1-0 defeat of Leeds at the City Ground. Leeds has won twice since then, as Gracia got a 1-0 win over Saints and a 4-2 defeat of Wolves.

Here’s what you need for Leeds vs Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leeds vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: USA Channel

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds was bossed around by Arsenal but Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen represented themselves well even before the latter’s deflected strike beat Aaron Ramsdale. They’ll both need to continue to play well in Tyler Adams’ absence.

One of the bright storylines from Forest’s 1-1 draw with Wolves was the return of Danilo, who took three shots and set up Brennan Johnson’s goal. Speaking of Johnson, the Welsh forward was part of a fun front three of sorts with a reinvigorated Emmanuel Dennis joining season star Morgan Gibbs-White in giving hope to the Tricky Trees.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Maximillian Wober (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Wilfried Gnonto (ankle).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Gustavo Scarpa (fitness)I. OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh),Ryan Yates (shoulder).

